Rauwsalía Is Real: Rauw Alejandro & Rosalía Confirmed Their Relationship

Rauwsalía is real! Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía confirmed their relationship on Instagram over the weekend. The happy couple is absolutely smitten in their photos together.

Rosalía sang on Rauw Alejandro’s Afrodisíaco album.

The rumors of a Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía romance started going strong last year. On Instagram, the two wrote flirty comments on each other’s posts. They fanned the flames of the rumors when Rosalía appeared on Alejandro’s debut album, Afrodisíaco. The Spanish pop star supplied the song “Dile A Él” with haunting background vocals at the end. She’s uncredited on the track.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía were spotted holding hands last month.

ROSALÍA AND RAUW SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/9Q2l688bac — . (@cumaltura) August 20, 2021

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía reheated the romance rumors when they were spotted together last month in West Hollywood. They were seen holding hands as they left a restaurant after an apparent date.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía made their relationship IG official.

After months of speculation, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía made their romance Instagram official. The Puerto Rican singer celebrated Rosalía’s 28th birthday with her at home. They shared intimate photos all cozied up together.

Over on Rauw Alejandro’s Instagram, he posted pictures of himself partying with Rosalía. In one of the photos, he plants on kiss on her cheek. “Even if the sun goes down with you, the day never ends,” Alejandro wrote in his post. “Happy birthday baby.”

After the end of Karol G and Anuel AA’s relationship, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are going to be Latin music’s next power couple. Rauwsalía’s romance burned up social media over the weekend like Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri did as Benito made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Love is definitely in air.

