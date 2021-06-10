Paulina Rubio Is Auditioning For ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Reboot: Report

Latidomusic

Paulina Rubio might be on the small Peacock screen very soon. The Mexican superstar is reportedly auditioning for the reboot of the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Miami.

Rumors first surfaced in January about Paulina Rubio joining The Real Housewives of Miami reboot.

Rubio was first rumored to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) in January. The Miami spinoff of Andy Cohen’s messy Real Housewives franchise will air on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service. In the months that followed, there wasn’t any more word on Rubio’s possible involvement in the show.

Paulina Rubio is reportedly test-filming for the new season of RHOM.

According to a report on La Opinion, Rubio is currently being test-filmed for The Real Housewives of Miami. Other women test-filming for the reboot include Kiki Barth, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova. The report adds that production has already started on the new season and former RHOM stars Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echeverria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, and Marysol Patton were spotted filming.

Hopefully, Rubio tests wells during her auditions and becomes the first major Latin pop star to join the Housewives franchise. She could be a main cast member or even a “friend of the show” and stir the pot without having to show too much of her family life. Rubio was born in Mexico City, but she lives in Miami with her two sons.

Paulina Rubio recently returned to TV on HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience.

Rubio did return to the small screen this year when she had her own episode of A Tiny Audience on HBO Max. She performed her biggest hits like “Mío,” “Lo Haré Por Ti,” and “Ni Una Sola Palabra.” She made headlines when Kali Uchis became the first solo female artist to top Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Telepatía” since Rubio did so in 2012 with “Me Gustas Tanto.”

