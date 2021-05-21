Nu Music Fridays: Emilia, Eladio Carrion, Juan Ingaramo and More

Latidomusic

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 21st. Check out our full list below!

Emilia, Boza – “Perreito Salvaje”

Argentinian singer Emilia enlists Panamanian star Boza for “Perreito Salvaje,” which will make you go hasta abajo.

Eladio Carrion – “Sauce Boy Freestyle 4”

Bars on bars. Eladio Carrion goes back to his Latin Trap roots with the fourth installment of Sauce Boy Freestyle.

Juan Ingaramo – La Batalla album

Argentine pop singer Juan Ingaramo released his new album La Batalla, in which he dabbles into different genres including reggaeton, mambo, R&B, and more.

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Ra-Rauw going pop. Rauw Alejandro is in his Bruno Mars tip with groovy new single “Todo De Ti.” The vibes can only be matched at a skating rink with a dance-off and a Shaq cameo.

Lunay – El Niño album

Twenty-year-old Lunay is ready to take his career to the next level with the follow-up to Epico. Lunay released his sophomore album El Niño, which has collabs with Zion, Bryant Myers, Anitta, Chencho Corleone, and more.

Anitta ft. DaBaby – “Girl From Rio Remix”

Girl From Rio meets Boy From Charlotte. DaBaby continues to be in his pop star bag after collaborating with Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello, now the rapper is on the remix for Brazil’s very own Anitta with “Girl From Rio Remix.”

Amenazzy, Jay Wheeler – “Salió”

The DR and PR connection proves effective once again with Amenazzy and Jay Wheeler’s new collab “Salió.”

Calibre 50 – “Te Quiero Tanto” (En Vivo)

Calibre 50’s Live album is finally here, and one of the standout tracks is definitely their OV7 cover for “Te Quiero Tanto.”

Katzù Oso – “Amor Extraño”

Looking for a new love song? Mexican-American singer Katzù Oso released his new dreamy synth-pop single “Amor Extraño,” and the music video is definitely a must-watch!

Pacho El Antifeka, Casper Mágico, Nio García – “Qué Será”

Miami at night hits different, if not ask Bad Bunny. Pacho El Antifeka recruits Los Mágicos Casper and Nio García for “Qué Será”. Pacho is gearing up for the release of his debut album “All Star Game”, due later this year, which comes with collabs including Wisin & Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Lunay, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam and more.

MONOGEM – “Sólo Amor”

Mexican-American singer on the rise, MONOGEM., shows her versatility in bilingual synth-pop single “Sólo Amor.” Her debut album is slated to be released this Summer.

JFab & Paola Fabre – Pa Que Te Duela album

Dominican Bachata duo (and real-life couple) JFab and Paola Fabre released their debut EP Pa Que Te Duela, which comes with 7 songs, all of them written, arranged, produced, and performed by the talented pair.

Sofía Valdes – Ventura (Extended) EP

Twenty-year-old Panamanian pop singer on the rise Sofía Valdés released her EP Ventura (Extended) which is truly a gem. Listen to her single “Silhouette” below.

Static & Ben El, Black Eyed Peas, Chesca, Blessd – “Shake Ya Boom Boom” (Spanglish)

EDM-meets-Reggaeton with Static & Ben El’s Spanglish version of “Shake Ya Boom Boom” with Black Eyed Peas, Chesca and Blessed. Fuego.

