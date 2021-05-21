Latidomusic

Nu Music Fridays: Emilia, Eladio Carrion, Juan Ingaramo and More

By May 21, 2021 at 8:51 am
Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 21st. Check out our full list below!

Emilia, Boza – “Perreito Salvaje”

Argentinian singer Emilia enlists Panamanian star Boza for “Perreito Salvaje,” which will make you go hasta abajo.

Eladio Carrion – “Sauce Boy Freestyle 4”

Bars on bars. Eladio Carrion goes back to his Latin Trap roots with the fourth installment of Sauce Boy Freestyle.

Juan Ingaramo – La Batalla album

Argentine pop singer Juan Ingaramo released his new album La Batalla, in which he dabbles into different genres including reggaeton, mambo, R&B, and more.

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Ra-Rauw going pop. Rauw Alejandro is in his Bruno Mars tip with groovy new single “Todo De Ti.” The vibes can only be matched at a skating rink with a dance-off and a Shaq cameo.

Lunay – El Niño album

Twenty-year-old Lunay is ready to take his career to the next level with the follow-up to Epico. Lunay released his sophomore album El Niño, which has collabs with Zion, Bryant Myers, Anitta, Chencho Corleone, and more.

Anitta ft. DaBaby – “Girl From Rio Remix”

Girl From Rio meets Boy From Charlotte. DaBaby continues to be in his pop star bag after collaborating with Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello, now the rapper is on the remix for Brazil’s very own Anitta with “Girl From Rio Remix.”

Amenazzy, Jay Wheeler – “Salió”

The DR and PR connection proves effective once again with Amenazzy and Jay Wheeler’s new collab “Salió.”

Calibre 50 – “Te Quiero Tanto” (En Vivo)

Calibre 50’s Live album is finally here, and one of the standout tracks is definitely their OV7 cover for “Te Quiero Tanto.”

Katzù Oso – “Amor Extraño”

Looking for a new love song? Mexican-American singer Katzù Oso released his new dreamy synth-pop single “Amor Extraño,” and the music video is definitely a must-watch!

Pacho El Antifeka, Casper Mágico, Nio García – “Qué Será”

Miami at night hits different, if not ask Bad Bunny. Pacho El Antifeka recruits Los Mágicos Casper and Nio García for “Qué Será”. Pacho is gearing up for the release of his debut album “All Star Game”, due later this year, which comes with collabs including Wisin & Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Lunay, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam and more.

MONOGEM – “Sólo Amor”

Mexican-American singer on the rise, MONOGEM., shows her versatility in bilingual synth-pop single “Sólo Amor.” Her debut album is slated to be released this Summer.

JFab & Paola Fabre – Pa Que Te Duela album

Dominican Bachata duo (and real-life couple) JFab and Paola Fabre released their debut EP Pa Que Te Duela, which comes with 7 songs, all of them written, arranged, produced, and performed by the talented pair.

Sofía Valdes – Ventura (Extended) EP

Twenty-year-old Panamanian pop singer on the rise Sofía Valdés released her EP Ventura (Extended) which is truly a gem. Listen to her single “Silhouette” below.

Static & Ben El, Black Eyed Peas, Chesca, Blessd – “Shake Ya Boom Boom” (Spanglish)

EDM-meets-Reggaeton with Static & Ben El’s Spanglish version of “Shake Ya Boom Boom” with Black Eyed Peas, Chesca and Blessed. Fuego.

Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro is living his best life in the music video for “Todo de Ti.” Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal joins Rauw at the skating rink for the disco banger.

This year Rauw has collaborated with Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

So far, 2021 has been a year of hit collaborations for Rauw Alejandro. The Boricua singer teamed up with Selena Gomez for “Baila Conmigo,” Bad Gyal in the “Zorra” remix, and recently Alicia Keys for her remix of “Underdog” with Nicky Jam. All the collaborations show versatility to Alejandro’s artistry as a pop star.

After flirting with pop on his past singles, Rauw Alejandro goes all-in with “Todo de Ti.”

For his new single “Todo de Ti,” Rauw Alejandro fully taps into his pop star potential. He eschews the reggaeton music momentarily for disco-fied beats that are reminiscent of Michael Jackson in the ’80s. While the song’s sound is more throwback, Alejandro’s signature swagger and charm keep it contemporary. He’s putting his best foot and dreamiest lyrics forward to woo over the girl of his eye, but he’s going win over the world in the process.

“I like things that are different,” Alejandro said in a statement. “I’ve always been that way. My first album Afrodisíaco focused on my musical roots, but I would never want to limit myself to a single genre. I was in Puerto Rico and thought of experimenting with some creative sounds, crafting a single that would be perfect for summer.”

Shaq comes through for a cameo in the “Todo de Ti” music video.

Those summer vibes are alive in “Todo de Ti” music video. Like the best pop music videos, Rauw Alejandro takes his party to the skating rink. As one of the best dancers in Latin music right now, of course, he has a dance battle with himself. To make things more epic, Shaquille O’Neal puts on his rollerblades and cuts loose with the singer. Rauw also debuts his new buzz cut.

“Todo de Ti” is another reason to be excited about Alejandro’s second album. To add to his list of collaborations, this year he was spotted in the recording studio with Christina Aguilera. Keep the hits coming, Rauw.

Rising Puerto Rican star Lunay is back with is his new album El Niño. Across the 15 new tracks, he teams up with artists like Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow Boricua acts Chencho Corleone, Bryant Myers, and Zion.

Lunay first broke through in 2019 thanks to “Soltera.”

In the reggaeton music scene, Lunay represents the new wave of young artists in the genre. In 2019, he broke out thanks to his global hit “Soltera.” Later he received co-signs from Puerto Rican superstars Daddy Yankee on the remix. Lunay’s debut album Épico opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Lunay’s second album might be his last hurrah as El Niño.

El Niño is the second album from Lunay. The title is taken from Lunay’s nickname as the kid in reggaeton who is refreshing the genre. Before his 21st birthday later this year, Lunay wanted to drop this LP. It’s seemingly his last hurrah as El Niño. Lil Bow Wow eventually became Bow Wow after a while.

“I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now, what I’m living, and what I’ve learned so far,” Lunay said in a statement. “Making fun songs for the streets and the clubs while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio.”

Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs on Lunay’s new album.

“Le Gusta Que La Vean”

Lunay released “Le Gusta Que La Vean” as the lead single from El Niño last month. In the slick reggaeton track, Lunay is a smooth operator as he gives all his attention to a woman who loves the spotlight. This is an anthem for the baddies that rock with him. He’s a life-size Ken doll in the music video. Lunay came ready to play.

“Todo o Nada”

Lunay and Anitta teaming up is a collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. The Boricua artist and the Brazilian singer trade sexy lyrics about wanting all of each other or nothing at all. The chemistry they share is off the charts. This flirtatious bop is everything.

“Party DB”

In “Party DB,” the Puerto Rican pride jumps out. Lunay teams up with up-and-coming rapper Giovakartoons and they come through with hot-and-heavy perreo banger. This is the perfect party anthem for all the summer playlists.

“La Mini”

Another perreo moment on El Niño is “La Mini.” Lunay shares the spotlight with more new talent in Puerto Rico, rappers Chanell and Juliito. What sounds like either a bed squeaking or a baby’s babble is worked around aggressive reggaeton beats. The trio representing the new generation of reggaetoneros is ready to turn out the clubs with this one.

“Enero”

In one of the album’s more tender moments, Lunay slows things down with “Enero.” He laments a lover that left him behind. This ballad stills hits a reggaeton bop. You can perrear and cry to this one at the same time.

