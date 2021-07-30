Nu Music Fridays: Bruno Mars, Bomba Estéreo, Jhay Cortez and More

Latidomusic

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak give us more Silk Sonic jams with “Skate”, Colombian band Bomba Estéreo team up with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade for “Conexión Total”, Jhay Cortez and Skrillex team up for “En Mi Cuarto”, and more releases for the week of July 30th. Check them out below!

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Skate”

Skate into the weekend with this one. After the success of “Leave The Door Open”, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak give us the groovy jam we need to go dancing into the weekend. You already know the music video is a vibe and we need more of Bruno playing the congas!

Bomba Estéreo, Yemi Alade – “Conexión Total”

Colombia meets Nigeria. Colombian band Bomba Estéreo released their new single “Conexión Total” from their latest EP ‘Tierra’ featuring Nigerian artist Yemi Alade, an exciting collaboration which brings Colombian music traditions back to their African origins.

Jhay Cortez, Skrillex – “En Mi Cuarto”

In his EDM bag. Jhay Cortez continues to experiment with electronic sounds in his music, and this time around is with none other than Skrillex for Reggaeton-goes-EDM track in “En Mi Cuarto”. The track is like nothing you’ve heard from a Reggaeton artist lately and that’s what makes it so refreshing.

Danny Ocean – “Apartamento”

When you get the feels for your neighbor. Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean sings about that neighbor he keeps tabs on in “Apartamento” and lets his imagination run wild in the Reggaeton track.

Gera MX, Rels B – “Se Me Olvidó”

Mexico and Spain connection. After the success of “Botella Tras Botella”, Mexican rapper Gera MX recruits Spanish rapper Rels B for R&B track “Se Me Olvidó”, which is the collab we never knew we needed. Click here to check out our exclusive interview with Gera MX.

Chesca, Blessd, Nesi – “Adicto”

Rising stars, assemble. Puerto Rican singer Chesca teams up with fellow rising singers Blessd and Nesi for trap-infused new track “Adicto”, which showcases each of their lyrical abilities. Click here to watch our exclusive interview with Chesca.

Skepta, J Balvin – “Nirvana”

J Balvin isn’t stopping. British rapper Skepta recruited J Balvin for his new bilingual single “Nirvana”, further indicating that Latin music and Latin artists are going global.

Maria Becerra – “Mi Debilidad”

Argentina’s most streamed artist on Spotify. Maria Becerra doubles down to keep the number 1 spot in her native Argentina with new single “Mi Debilidad”, in which she gives a heartfelt performance asking for them to come back into her life.

Nicky Jam – “Miami”

An ode to the 305. Miami resident Nicky Jam sings to not only the city of Miami but also to the girl he can’t stop thinking about in “Miami”, a slow reggaeton to get in the party mood.

Messiah – “Bahamas”

Caribbean flow. Dominican artist Messiah created the perfect song for a boat day with “Bahamas”, produced by Play-N-Skillz. The music video showcases Afro-Caribbean beauty in all of its glory.

Samantha Sanchez – “BBS”

Bad Bitch Summer. Spanish/Cuban singer Samantha Sanchez explores new sounds in her new bilingual single “BBS” which has elements of rock, hip-hop and reggaeton.

The Red Pears – “Twisted Colours”

Get your alternative fix. Fueled by nostalgia of simpler days of the past, “Twisted Colours” by The Red Pears showcases the band realizing that nothing ever stays the same, but the memories will last a lifetime.

Bryant Myers – “Airdrop”

El Mynor is back. Latin Trap pioneer Bryant Myers is back with new single “Airdrop”, where he sings about meeting his girl faster than an airdrop file transfer.

Grupo Diez 4tro – “24 Horas”

Drill corrido coming right up. Grupo Diez 4tro released their new corrido-meets-drill single “24 Horas” and continue to dominate the Regional Mexican genre with their unique sound.

Saint Wade – “Summer Body”

Hang loose. Orlando native Saint Wade has got the inclusive summer anthem of the year. The indie singer-songwriter encourages listeners to let go of any insecurities and flaunt what they got. With a few lines in Spanish, he also embraces his Puerto Rican roots. It’s rhyming “sangria” with Aaliyah for us. Saint Wade’s wordplay makes this sexy bop all the more mesmerizing. — LUCAS VILLA

Luísa Sonza – DOCE 22 album

Brazil in the house. Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza returned with her second album DOCE 22 this month. The LP features the stellar and incredible collaboration “MODO TURBO” with fellow queen Anitta and Brazil’s drag superstar Pabllo Vittar. For her new single “VIP *-*” she blends baile funk with American R&B courtesy of featured artist 6LACK. Sonza is going global and we love to see it. — LUCAS VILLA

Laura Strada – “Mayor Que Yo”

Love yourself. Colombian pop star Laura Strada is making quite the statement with her debut single “Mayor Que Yo.” In the reggaeton bop, she’s all about self love, both figuratively and literally. When her lovers can’t hang, Strada boasts about how great she can make herself feel. Consider this the Spanish sequel to Britney Spears’ “Touch of My Hand.” There’s nothing sexier than someone who loves themselves. — LUCAS VILLA

Santa Fe Klan, Calibre 50, Beto Sierra – “Cuidando El Territorio”

México represent. The era of regional Mexican music meeting hip-hop continues. Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan teams up with norteño band Calibre 50 and social media sensation Beto Sierra. This trio of Mexican acts comes through with an explosive collaboration that’s fitted with the accordion for good measure. — LUCAS VILLA

Dash Flash – Bendecido album

Spanglish flow. After making songs with artists like Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid, Dash Flash released his debut album Bendecido this month. The rising Dominican-American rapper is exploring more of his Latin roots in this LP. That’s best exemplified in the lead single “Tengo Gana,” where Dash Flash seamlessly switches between the two languages. There’s no limits to Dash Flash’s flow in this bilingual reggaeton romp. — LUCAS VILLA

