Exclusive: Ramón Vega And Gera MX Talk “Wiken” Collab, Making History In Regional Mexican Music

By May 19, 2021 at 12:15 pm
SONY MUSIC LATIN

Fusions are continuing to heat up regional Mexican music in 2021. The next big hit is “Wiken” by Ramón Vega and Gera MX. The rising Mexican singer teamed up with the rapper, who recently landed a global smash “Botella Tras Botella” featuring Christian Nodal. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Vega and Gera MX talk about their “happy trap” collaboration and their history-making moves in regional Mexican genre.

Ramón Vega made history as the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing credit with Roy Orbison.

Vega made a splash with his debut single “Contigo Mami” in February. He adapted Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” into a regional Mexican ballad with a reggae twist. At 15-years-old, Vega became the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing with the late rock legend Orbison.

“To share authorship with Roy Orbison and the other writer of the song [‘Oh, Pretty Woman’] on ‘Contigo Mami’ was amazing,” Vega tells mitú.

Gera MX made history this month with the first regional Mexican music song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mexican rapper Gera MX made history this month with his hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Christian Nodal. The peda-ready song blended Gera’s hip-hop edge with Nodal’s mariacheño (mariachi and Norteño) sound. When the collaboration debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 60, it became the first regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart.

“I feel like that’s an award of life after working so hard sharing energies with people in regional Mexican music like Ramoncito, Chris [Nodal], and Grupo Codiciado,” Gera MX says. “I share this [achievement] with a lot of rappers. I think constantly making good music and putting my soul in my music took my name there. I’m enjoying this moment, but I’m still the same person. The same player with ambitions. I’m hungry every day to go out and do more.”

Ramón Vega and Gera MX are teaming up for the first time on “Wiken.”

Both history-making Mexican acts teamed up for Vega’s third single “Wiken.” The vibrantly colorful music video reflects the sound of the upbeat Latin bop. Vega sings about having a weekend fling without the baggage of feelings. It’s a story that actually happened in the Gen-Z artist’s love life.

“The song was inspired by when I was in a relationship, but I didn’t know it was a relationship with three people,” Vega says. “I said, ‘I’m going to sing about this, señora.’ I made this into a song because I know that I’m not the only person who’s realized they’re in that kind of relationship.”

Before releasing “Wiken,” Vega uploaded a preview of the song to his Instagram story. When Gera MX liked what he heard, the rapper decided to jump on the song.

“Ramon is my compa,” Gera MX says. “Like with my compa Chris, this big movement happening in Mexico is a chain of Mexican and Latino people giving each other a hand in good faith and making big songs like ‘Wiken.'”

Gera MX will be touring the U.S. soon while Ramón Vega will keep the music coming.

As for what’s next, Gera MX says he will tour the U.S. as a special guest on Christian Nodal’s tour. Afterward, Gera will embark on his own tour of the country. Vega promises more music is on the way. “I’m still in my room and in the studio with my guitar making music,” he says. To be breaking through at such a young age, Vega is hoping to inspire others like him.

“Seeing kids singing my music, doing covers of ‘Contigo Mami’ and ‘Wiken,’ it feels beautiful,” Vega says. “I want to inspire kids and be a motivation for them that everyone will work out if you keep at it.”

Carin Leon Talks Regional Mexican Fusions, Collaborations With C. Tangana And Grupo Firme

By May 18, 2021 at 11:04 am
TAMARINDO REKORDSZ

Carin Leon is the fresh face in regional Mexican music who is refreshing the sound. The Mexican singer-songwriter is a breakout star in the genre thanks to his viral cover of “Tú.” In his new album Inédito, he’s continuing to push the boundaries of regional Mexican to new places. In an interview with Latido Music, Leon talks about his hits, collaborating with Grupo Firme and C. Tangana, and the inspiration for his new LP.

Carin Leon had the most-streamed regional Mexican song on Spotify in 2020.

As a gift to his fans that were quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leon released the live album Encerrerados Pero Enfiestados. One of the songs he covered off-the-cuff during that recording session was “Tú” by Puerto Rican pop star Noelia. Leon’s sierreño take on the song shaped up to be his biggest hit yet. According to Spotify, it was the most-streamed regional Mexican music song on the platform in 2020.

“The idea [to cover the song] was organic,” Leon tells mitú. “Music is always recurrent. I had the song in my playlist and suddenly it came on. We got up after hearing the song and started playing music to it. We changed the rhythm and we tried that out. With the errors of improvisation, we wanted to leave that in to keep the organic essence. The essence that has a lot of our Mexican culture. It’s a feeling and intimacy that connected with the people.”

Carin Leon teamed up with Grupo Firme for the banda anthem “El Toxico.”

Another one of Leon’s big hits last year was his collaboration “El Toxico” with Grupo Firme. According to Leon, he came up through the industry with the Mexican group. Their big banda anthem has over 139 million views on YouTube.

“I’ve known Grupo Firme for many years,” Leon says. “They’re my friends. We started around the same time more or less. We’ve played in the same places. For me, it was like playing with old friends. That’s what I love about duets. They’re born out of a love for music more than doing business. Thanks to God that was a super hit and that we’re reaching those same heights in our careers together.”

This year, C. Tangana reached out to Carin Leon to feature on his song “Cambia!”

Leon always wants to push the boundaries of regional Mexican music and he did just that with C. Tangana. Leon featured on the Spanish rapper’s song “Cambia!” with Mexican-American singer Adriel Favela. C. Tangana’s Euro-pop met Leon and Favela’s distinct styles, resulting in one of the year’s most gorgeous fusions.

“That’s one of my most gratifying experiences as a musician,” Leon says. “It was a challenge for me to do something different. It’s a song that’s composed with sierreño guitars. It’s practically a corrido with a touch of flamenco and there’s an urban edge. To be part of a major album [El Madrileño] in the Hispanic community, for me it’s something very important that will always stay with me.”

There’s no collaborations on Carin Leon’s Inédito album.

Leon is rising thanks to his covers and collaborations, but for his new album Inédito, he goes it alone. Across the 17 tracks, Leon does a bit of everything from ranchera, banda, and mariachi music to an influence of American country music.

“This album was inspired by challenges and to quiet the naysayers,” Leon says. “I was very criticized for my covers and for my way of singing. I feel like it’s a peculiar style that’s not heard in regional Mexican music. I wanted to prove to the world that I don’t only do covers. That I can do other things. It’s called Inédito because regional Mexican is a very purist genre and I wanted to remove those boundaries to it.”

Carin Leon’s new single “Otra a Tu Salud” is a testament to his regional Mexican fusions.

The fusions in Inédito are very evident in the Leon’s new single “Otra a Tu Salud.” The power ballad has elements of mariachi music, but there’s also a flamenco feel to it.

“Rubén Salazar, a writer from Los Mochis, sent me that song,” Leon says. “When I first heard that song, I liked it a lot. It was like regional Mexican music with a bit of flamenco. It won me over when it’s something different with music that I listen to often. I wanted to give something new and different to the world.”

There’s a few more show left of Carin Leon’s spring tour.

Leon is currently on a spring tour of the U.S. There’s two more show this month in Montgomery, Alabama, and Belton, South Carolina. Next month he will travel to Wilson, North Carolina, Austin, Texas, and Laredo, Texas for the final shows. Tickets are available here.

“The art in our music is very underestimated,” Leon says. “I want to inspire people and the next generation of artists to dare to experiment with our music, to always be sincere with it, and to try new things. It’s our regional Mexican music and you can mix it with other things.”

Colombia’s Manuel Medrano Talks Spreading Love And “Luz” With His Songs, Working With Nile Rodgers

Colombia’s Manuel Medrano Talks Spreading Love And “Luz” With His Songs, Working With Nile Rodgers

By May 12, 2021 at 10:51 am
BY  | May 12, 2021 AT 10:51 am
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

Since breaking out as a singer-songwriter in 2015 with “Bajo El Agua,” Manuel Medrano has dabbled in many genres. What lies at the core of his songs is a message of love that is powered by his soulful voice. In the past few years, the Colombian musician has worked with J Balvin’s collaborators and funk legend Nile Rodgers. In an interview with Latido Music, Medrano talks about his biggest hits, winning two Latin Grammys, and his new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro De Ti.”

Manuel Medrano was gifted a guitar as a Christmas present after he flunked a year in school.

Medrano became a musician thanks to his parents punishing him with a guitar after he wasn’t doing so great in school. To think that we could’ve been robbed of this great talent from Cartagena if he was given a different Christmas gift.

“I wanted another gift, but they gave me a guitar because I flunked a year in school,” Medrano tells mitú. “It was the best gift of my life. I didn’t know it at the time because I didn’t know how to play guitar or anything about music.”

Manuel won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2016.

In 2015, Medrano would break out of Colombia and onto the international stage with his single “Bajo El Agua.” The guitar-driven ballad was included on his self-titled album a year later that garnered him two Latin Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and for Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Medrano says about his wins. “I almost fainted. That’s definitely one of the best moments in my life that I’ll always treasure in my heart. [‘Bajo El Agua’] brought me so much happiness because a lot of people in the world connected with that song.”

Despite his love songs, Manuel Medrano admits he’s not a very romantic person.

Medrano is one of the most romantic musicians out there. His songs are either the sweet side of love or the sensual side. I ask him where does that romantic energy comes from.

Medrano laughs and says, “I’m going to be very honest with you, I’m not that romantic. I think it’s the women that inspire me. The beauty of women. It’s everything they make me feel that lets me write romantic music. With love, you can transmit very beautiful things. Not just love between couples, but self-love and love for the world. That’s what can make the world a better place.”

“Mi Otra Mitad” is a bop! It’s hard to believe that some people don’t like it.

Two of Medrano’s sexier songs are “Mi Otra Mitad” and “Buena.” On the former, he’s a smooth operator over an R&B sound. Medrano’s also got the moves in the colorful music video. The departure from the old sound he admits had turned off some of his fans.

“It’s one of my favorite songs right now,” Medrano says. “It’s funny because that’s one of my songs that some people don’t like, but it’s generated a positive impact on an audience that wasn’t familiar with me before.”

In “Buena,” he worked with J Balvin’s frequent collaborators, Feid and Mosty.

In “Buena,” Medrano blended his R&B sound with a Latin trap edge. He worked on that song with fellow Colombian musicians Mosty and Feid, who are the duo behind J Balvin’s early hits like “Ginza.” This is Medrano’s bedroom banger.

“I worked with Mosty and Rafael [Arcaute],” Medrano recalls. “We did a writing session in Medellín. We invited Feid who was nearby in the city. That tremendous song came out. Feid is a huge talent in music for writing. Rafa and Mosty are beasts with producing as well.”

Last year, Manuel Medrano had his “dream” collaboration with Nile Rodgers.

Medrano is also breaking through the Anglo market. While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked with icon Nile Rodgers for the song “Cielo.” Medrano seamlessly finds his groove in Rodgers’ funky guitar rhythm.

“Mind-blowing!” Medrano exclaims about the experience. “It’s a dream come true that I worked with Nile Rodgers. I admire him. I love his work. It was a little while before I could meet him because we worked from a distance. To me, he’s a phenomenal person with a giant heart. I’ve followed his career since I was young. It was an honor.”

His new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti” is an anthem for everyone.

In April, Medrano returned with his new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti.” The message behind the empowering ballad is clear as day: everyone has their light that allows them to shine in their own way. That message Medrano mentions is for every person listening, including his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a message of love that’s directed at every person to keep creating a better world,” Medrano says. “It’s a message directed at respect and tolerance for love and friendship. It’s a clear message to all communities. That’s definitively my message with my music. Every time I write a song, I write it with that purpose. That it touches the heart of every person and transforms their lives in a positive way.”

On his next album, Manuel is going to keep experimenting with different sounds.

As for what’s next, Medrano says “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti” is the kickoff release for his next album that’s due in the second half of 2021. The album will be 13 new tracks and there will be a documentary covering how it came together. As he works towards live shows pending the pandemic, Medrano promises will be some virtual ones in the future.

“There’s the Manuel that wants to experiment, work with different people, and who wants to learn,” he adds. “Also, there’s the Manuel that people are familiar with from my first album, the singer-songwriter and guitar-player. That Manuel will always be there. Those are going to be the two facets that are present in my albums.”   

