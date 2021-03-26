Latidomusic

Nicki Nicole Teams Up With Lunay in “No Toque Mi Naik” Music Video

By March 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm
PHOTO COURTESY OF NICKI NICOLE

Two of the Gen-Z superstars in Latin music collide in “No Toque Mi Naik.” Argentine singer Nicki Nicole meets up with Lunay in his native Puerto Rico in the music video.

Nicki Nicole and Lunay are two 20-year-old stars on the rise.

“No Toque Mi Naik” is the newest single from Nicole, who rose to prominence through the Latin trap wave in Argentina. Since then, she’s broadened her horizons, tackling R&B and hip-hop in the global smash “Ella No Es Tuya” remix with Myke Towers and Rochy RD.

Like Nicole, Lunay is also 20-years-old and becoming a force in the reggaeton music scene. He broke through in 2019 thanks to his debut hit “Soltera.” Boricua superstars Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny later jumped on the remix. In “No Toque Mi Naik,” he aligns his star power with Nicole.

Lunay shows Nicole around Puerto Rico in “No Toque Mi Naik” music video.

“We originally met in Miami and worked on this song late into the night,” Lunay said in a statement. “Everything just flowed naturally. I really admire Nicki and her flow. She goes hard. We clicked right away and I’m excited to finally have this track out.”

“No Toque Mi Naik” uniquely blends reggaeton and Latin trap music with a brass edge. Horns back Nicole and Lunay on the chorus as they boast about wearing a fresh fit. Just watch where you’re stepping because they want their Nikes to stay clean. Nicole and Lunay are a knockout duo on this swaggering anthem.

The music video for “No Toque Mi Naik” was shot in Puerto Rico by Juanky Alvarez. Nicole and Lunay ride ATVs together around the island.

“Recording the video was an incredible experience,” Nicole adds. “I got to know Puerto Rico, the people, and its culture. We took a tour with Lunay. He showed me historical places from old San Juan to La Perla.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

Latidomusic

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

By March 18, 2021 at 8:47 am
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 8:47 am
@OMARCRUZPHOTO

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: 5 Songs From The Week You Should Add To Your Playlist

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
carlos riveraCarlos VivesIvy QueenLauren JaureguilunayPaulina Rubio

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

Latidomusic

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

By February 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm
BY  | February 9, 2021 AT 1:34 pm
Courtesy of RIMAS Entertainment

Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.

Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.

Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”

Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.

Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.

“Cuando Sera”

Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.

“Pégate” (Remix)

The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”

“Afuego”

On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.

“Qué Tu Dice?”

Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.

“En Un Avión”

On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.

Read: Bad Bunny Performs ‘Booker T’ and Makes Wrestling Debut in WWE’s Royal Rumble

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
arcangelBad Bunnyjhay cortezlunaymoraReggaeton