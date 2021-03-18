Latidomusic

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

By March 18, 2021 at 8:47 am
Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todos Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

By February 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
Gloria Trevi was given an honorary Premio Lo Nuestro award last night for her decades in the music industry. The Mexican icon hit the stage for the medley of her hits that included a surprise appearance from Ivy Queen.

Gloria Trevi came through with the hits and Ivy Queen.

After receiving her award, Trevi hit the stage to show the world the spectacular pop star that she is. For the opening, she threw it all the way back to one of her earliest classics, “Pelo Suelto.” The reggaeton version was rounded-out with some fierce hair flips. Trevi followed that up with her other hit “Cinco Minutos.”

In a moment that we didn’t know we needed, Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen emerged to sing Trevi’s gay anthem “Todos Me Miran” alongside her. The queen of reggaeton sounded incredible belting the dance track with Trevi. Can they please release this remix to Spotify and Apple Music ASAP?

Trevi brought out the disco balls to sing down the house with “Grande” in a new remix with Ivy. The ladies then regrouped for one of the gayest and more glorious moments of her set. Trevi gave herself a fitting tribute by singing the Spanish version of “Gloria” in a rainbow-colored extravaganza. We’re going to need these iconic queens to collaborate more often.

Trevi and Ivy Queen weren’t the only queens in the house.

Premio Lo Nuestro made sure to highlight the queens of Latin music this year. La Reina del Rock Alejandra Guzmán paid tribute to Armando Manzanero. Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio later won Cumbia Song of the Year thanks to her collaboration “Tú y Yo” with Raymix.

Carlos Rivera Reveals ‘Crónicas de Una Guerra’ Album & Tour Documentary Release Dates

By February 17, 2021 at 7:58 pm
Carlos Rivera has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album and tour documentary Crónicas de Una Guerra. Ahead of his Premio Lo Nuestro performance, the Mexican pop star revealed that both projects will drop this month.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra tour documentary will premiere this week.

On Instagram Live on Monday night, Rivera excitedly announced that the Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26. The album will be bundled with the documentary of the same name. Fans will have a chance to watch the world premiere of the tour doc on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale now on Cinépolis. Rivera will watch the digital premiere alongside his fans around the world that day.

Rivera first announced the news of Crónicas de Una Guerra last December. The album is an expanded edition of his 2018 LP, Guerra, and the documentary will cover his Guerra World Tour. The hit tour lasted from 2018 to early last year with 128 stops going through the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The COVID-19  pandemic canceled the rest of the shows in 2020, so now fans can get Carlos’ hip-shaking experience at home.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26.

Rivera released the Guerra album with the flamenco-pop bop “Regrésame Mi Corazón” and his cover of “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco soundtrack. The Crónicas de Una Guera edition will include the bubbly “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó and “Ya Pasará,” the benefit song he wrote to help families in Mexico who are need during the pandemic.

Also new to Crónicas de Una Guerra album is Rivera’s duet “100 Años” with Colombian superstar Maluma. The two heartthrobs will perform the song for the first time together at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18.

