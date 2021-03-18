Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

Latidomusic

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Get ready to watch never seen before performances and conversations with your favorite artists starting March 19th!🌟🎶

Tag the artist whose episode you are most excited to see🎤🔥 @directvla @directvgomx @palantehbomax #ATinyAudience #ATA #ATinyAudienceHBO #ATAenDirectTV pic.twitter.com/h2aADLEaKW — ATinyAudience (@ATinyAudience) March 13, 2021

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

