The New “Rebelde” Music Video By Netflix’s Reboot Cast Is Here

The kids from Netflix’s upcoming reboot of Rebelde have released their first music video. The new gang tackled the theme song “Rebelde” that was popularized by Mexican group RBD in 2004.

Rebelde turned RBD into stars.

The Mexican version of the teen telenovela Rebelde was released in 2004. The show was a remake of Argentina’s Rebelde Way. From Rebelde, Televisa spun-off the band RBD with Anahí, Dulce María, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera, and Christian Chávez. The group’s first single was show’s theme song “Rebelde,” which had a pop-rock punch. While on the show, RBD released hits like “Solo Quédate En Silencio,” “Sálvame,” and “Nuestro Amor.”

The cast for Netflix’s reboot released their “Rebelde” music video.

In 2022, Netflix is releasing a Rebelde reboot with a new cast. The show will star Azul Guatia, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, and Selene. Alejandro Puente and Giovanna Grigio also star. All the actors are credited on the updated version of the “Rebelde” song under Rebelde La Serie. It’s a more atmospheric take on the RBD classic with a synth-pop edge. There’s more than six people singing so it’s not clear who will take the band’s reigns.

The new version of the song “Rebelde” is now available on all streaming platforms. The Netflix reboot of Rebelde will be released on March 1, 2022. The original RBD group parted ways in 2009, but last year, Anahí, von Uckermann, Chávez, and Perroni reunited as RBD and released the comeback single “Siempre He Estado Aquí.” They followed that up with a successful live-stream concert.

