MYA Up The Argentine Star Power With TINI And Duki in “2:50” Remix Video

Argentine duo MYA is joining forces with more of their country’s stars in the remix for “2:50.” The guys team up with Argentine pop princess TINI and trapero DUKI in the new music video.

MYA is a mix of Maxi Espíndola and Agustín Bernasconi’s names.

MYA is the duo comprised of members Maxi Espíndola and Agustín Bernasconi. The guys met while filming the Argentine teen series Aliados, which was created by Cris Morena, the producer behind Rebelde Way. Espíndola and Bernasconi teamed up as MYA in 2017 and a few years later they landed their breakthrough hit “Te Olvidaré” with Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó.

A few years into their music career and “2:50” is becoming MYA’s biggest hit yet.

MYA released the original version of “2:50” in September of last year and so far it’s becoming the duo’s biggest hit in Argentina. The song has peaked at No. 21 on Argentina’s Billboard Hot 100 and it continues to climb. To keep the momentum going, MYA teamed up with TINI and DUKI for the remix.

“During a night of friends and guitars, we began to sing it and DUKI spontaneously added a unique freestyle, creating the possibility of doing a version 2.0.,” MYA said in a statement. “We then wondered how it would sound with a woman’s vocals and we immediately sent it to TINI, with whom we’d been discussing working for a while. Days later, she sent us her contribution, and we loved it!”

TINI and DUKI are the perfect additions to MYA’s “2:50” remix.

Not only did MYA add TINI and DUKI to the “2:50” remix, but they also enlisted Argentine hit-maker Big One to co-produce with Mapache and Mosty. The reggaeton love song is even more sultry with TINI in the mix. DUKI adds some street edge to the collaboration. The heartthrob duo of MYA comes through with a fresh remix that’s proudly Argentinean.

MYA’s fans are waiting for a follow-up to their debut album Hoy. Duki released his album Desde El Fin Del Mundo in April. Next month, TINI will team up with Belinda and Lola Índigo for the girl power collaboration “La Niña De La Escuela.”

