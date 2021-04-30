Anitta, Pedro Capó, Tini & Maria Becerra and More Releases for Nu Music Fridays

Latidomusic

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 30th. Check out our full list below!

Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

It takes a girl from Rio to sing about what it’s like to be one. Brazilian superstar Anitta gives a modern twist on “The Girl From Ipanema” with her new single, “Girl From Rio.” Anitta channels the 1940s in the music video which pays homage to her beautiful hometown of Rio de Janeiro.

Meu Deus, a rainha do Brasil chegou!

Pedro Capó, Nicki Nicole, De La Ghetto – “Tu Fanático” Remix

Puerto Rican singer Pedró Capó recruited fellow countryman De La Ghetto and Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole for an explosive remix of “Tu Fanático.”

Tini & Maria Becerra – “Miénteme”

Argentine pop star Tini and urban singer Maria Becerra team up for getaway-themed new single “Miénteme.” BRB, trying to learn the choreography for a TikTok.

Cali Y El Dandee, Guaynaa, Mau y Ricky – “Despiértate”

Colombian pop duo Cali y El Dandee want to wake up next to you in “Despiértate”, their new single with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky and Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa. We talked to Cali y El Dandee about working on this project in our exclusive interview below.

iLe – “No Es Importante”

Fresh off her Latin GRAMMY win for “En Cantos“, iLe released her new single “No Es Importante”, a piano ballad that speaks from an intimate perspective. In the words of iLe: “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

Lunay – “Le Gusta Que La Vean”

If your car breaks down, wouldn’t you want your mechanic to be Lunay? *Insert Lunática scream here* El Niño is back with another solo effort for “Le Gusta Que La Vean.”

Bomba Estéreo – AIRE EP

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo teases their new album Deja, which arrives on July 2nd with AIRE, their 3-song EP including “Ahora,” “Profundo” and “Se Acabó.” Press play and get ready to live in the present.

Nio García, Farruko – “Sin Panty”

It’s a no underwear zone for Reggaeton hitmakers Nio García and Farruko in the music video for their music video for “Sin Panty.”

Saraí – SARAÍ album

Venezuelan pop star on the rise, Saraí, released her debut self-titled album, which comes with 11 songs covering heartbreak, disappointment and finding self-love.

SANTI – “Paris Pa Que”

Tech graduate duo SANTI released their new song “Paris Pa Que,” which channels that feeling of knowing that anything (and anywhere) is possible as long as you’re with the right person.

