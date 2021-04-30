Latidomusic

Anitta, Pedro Capó, Tini & Maria Becerra and More Releases for Nu Music Fridays

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 30th. Check out our full list below!

Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

It takes a girl from Rio to sing about what it’s like to be one. Brazilian superstar Anitta gives a modern twist on “The Girl From Ipanema” with her new single, “Girl From Rio.” Anitta channels the 1940s in the music video which pays homage to her beautiful hometown of Rio de Janeiro.

Meu Deus, a rainha do Brasil chegou!

Pedro Capó, Nicki Nicole, De La Ghetto – “Tu Fanático” Remix

Puerto Rican singer Pedró Capó recruited fellow countryman De La Ghetto and Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole for an explosive remix of “Tu Fanático.”

Tini & Maria Becerra – “Miénteme”

Argentine pop star Tini and urban singer Maria Becerra team up for getaway-themed new single “Miénteme.” BRB, trying to learn the choreography for a TikTok.

Cali Y El Dandee, Guaynaa, Mau y Ricky – “Despiértate”

Colombian pop duo Cali y El Dandee want to wake up next to you in “Despiértate”, their new single with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky and Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa. We talked to Cali y El Dandee about working on this project in our exclusive interview below.

iLe – “No Es Importante”

Fresh off her Latin GRAMMY win for “En Cantos“, iLe released her new single “No Es Importante”, a piano ballad that speaks from an intimate perspective. In the words of iLe: “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

Lunay – “Le Gusta Que La Vean”

If your car breaks down, wouldn’t you want your mechanic to be Lunay? *Insert Lunática scream here* El Niño is back with another solo effort for “Le Gusta Que La Vean.”

Bomba Estéreo – AIRE EP

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo teases their new album Deja, which arrives on July 2nd with AIRE, their 3-song EP including “Ahora,” “Profundo” and “Se Acabó.” Press play and get ready to live in the present.

Nio García, Farruko – “Sin Panty”

It’s a no underwear zone for Reggaeton hitmakers Nio García and Farruko in the music video for their music video for “Sin Panty.”

Saraí – SARAÍ album

Venezuelan pop star on the rise, Saraí, released her debut self-titled album, which comes with 11 songs covering heartbreak, disappointment and finding self-love.

SANTI – “Paris Pa Que”

Tech graduate duo SANTI released their new song “Paris Pa Que,” which channels that feeling of knowing that anything (and anywhere) is possible as long as you’re with the right person.

ALOSIAN VIVANCOS

Mexican pop princess Sofía Reyes features in Russian DJ Imanbek’s “Dancing On Dangerous” music video. The two stars teamed up with Jamaican icon Sean Paul. The EDM anthem is another example of Reyes’s versatility as an artist. She’s done pop, reggaeton, power ballads, and beyond. In honor of her new release, we picked five of our favorite Sofía collaborations.

Sofía was discovered by Prince Royce on YouTube.

Reyes hails from Nuevo León. After uploading covers to YouTube as a child, she was discovered by Dominican-American singer Prince Royce. He signed her his label D’Leon Records in a partnership with Warner Music Latina. In 2016, Reyes and Royce collaborated for their duet “Solo Yo.”

Since breaking out, Sofía is one of the most-viewed Mexican artists on YouTube.

Reyes’ first big hit was 2014’s “Muévelo” with Puerto Rican OG Wisin. The music video has over 58 million views on YouTube. Since breaking through with that collaboration, she has amassed over a billion views on YouTube. With “Dancing On Dangerous,” Reyes is still going strong. Here are Latido Music’s top five Sofía collaborations.

“1, 2, 3” with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Reyes really broke through as a global pop star thanks to 2018’s “1, 2, 3.” She teamed up with U.S. hit-maker Jason Derulo and Nuyorican OG De La Ghetto. The song was helmed by JonTheProducer and Mau y Ricky’s Ricky Montaner. Reyes had no time for games in this playful breakup anthem.

“R.I.P.” with Anitta and Rita Ora

Reyes assembled a stellar group of women for “R.I.P.” She teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and “How We Do (Party)” hit-maker Rita Ora. The kiss-off anthem uniquely blended elements reggaeton, pop, and Brazilian baile funk. These three singers packed the track with plenty of girl power.

“Tick Tock” with Thalía and Farina

Reyes came through with another girl power anthem last year. She joined forces with Mexican pop icon Thalía and Colombian rapper Farina. They documented the making of this song for the Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens, which starred all three women. Reyes, Thalía, and Farina had no time for B.S. in this all-star standout.

“Life” with Maejor and Alonzo

Last year Reyes also worked with producer-turned-artist Maejor on one of her most interesting collaborations, “Life.” This was a global event release with French rapper Alonzo in the mix. Reyes proudly represented Mexico. Maejor turned a sample of Dido’s “Thank you,” which Eminem sampled in “Stan,” into a carpe diem anthem.

“Dancing On Dangerous” with Imanbek and Sean Paul

Reyes enters the world of EDM in “Dancing On Dangerous.” The song was produced by Imanbek, who won a Grammy for his world famous remix of “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Reyes comes through with a fun and flirty performance while Sean Paul gives the song a refreshing tropical touch. This anthem about living life on the edge is absolutely electric. In the music video, Reyes explores Joshua Tree with her rumored boyfriend, Mexican actor Alosian Vivancos.

THALIA / LAGUZMANMX / ANITTA / INSTAGRAM

In honor of Mother’s Day this year, the Latin Recording Academy is putting on a concert filled with superstar Latinas. Mexican icon Thalía is set to host the Ellas y Su Música special with women like Alejandra Gúzman, Gloria Estefan, and Anitta scheduled to perform.

The Latin Recording Academy and Univision are teaming up for the special.

The Latin Recording Academy hosts the Latin Grammy Awards every year. Ellas y Su Música will air Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. EST on Univision. This will be a two-hour-long program that celebrates women.

“For the first time on television, The Latin Recording Academy and Univision will celebrate the journey of women in music through a television special,” reads a statement for the special. “Legends, icons, and rising artists will gather to celebrate those who paved the way and inspired new generations through unforgettable musical performances and never-before-told personal stories.”

The performers include many Latina legends in music.

The list of performers so far confirmed for Ellas y Su Música is mind-blowing. Along with the aforementioned Estefan, Gúzman, and Anitta, they will be joined by Olga Tañon, Yuri, La India, and Shaila Durcal. Puerto Rican and openly queer star Kany García, ChocQuibTown’s Goyo, Mon Laferte, and Chiquis Rivera are also performing.

There’s also many rising stars slated to perform.

Not only are the stars and icons performing that night, but so are the rising artists. Among that group is Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, who starred with Thalía in Latin Music Queens, Argentina’s Latin trap queen Cazzu, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace.

There are still more performers to be announced. There’s never been so much Latina star power in one show before. Ellas y Su Música will be an all-star special to enjoy with mamá and la abuela en la casa.

