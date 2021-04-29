Latidomusic

Interview: Colombian Duo Cali y El Dandee Talk New Single “Despiértate”, Winning Grammy For Producer of the Year and More

By April 29, 2021 at 4:13 pm
Universal Music Latin

Fresh off their performance at the Latin American Music Awards, Colombian sibling pop duo Cali y El Dandee are back for more with their new single “Despiérate.”

In our exclusive interview with Latido Music by mitú, Cali, born Alejandro Rengifo, and Dandee, born Mauricio Rengifo, shared their excitement over their new collaboration, how they started working in music. Dandee aka Mauricio winning the Producer of the Year award at the Latin GRAMMYs, and more.

“Despiértate” is their new collab with Venezuelan sibling duo Mau y Ricky and Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa.

The collaboration had been something the brothers wanted to do for a very long time. The creative process for the song started with Cali y El Dandee and Mau y Ricky in the studio working on half of “Despiértate” and loving the sound so far. But they realized they were missing something.

“We loved the fresh sound of the song and how the synergy we achieved with them (Mau y Ricky) and then we invited Guaynaa, who gave it an Urban spin and the Puerto Rican touch the song needed,” added Dandee.

They started writing and producing music while they were in school.

Their very first “studio” was just a desktop computer and a microphone they had back home. Dandee was always interested in production, and as their music evolved they started showing their friends what they were working on. Both of their stage names come from their childhood nicknames: Cali, for Alejandro and Dandee for Mauricio.

Going viral and building fanbases in places like Spain and Argentina.

While Cali y El Dandee had a solid fanbase in their native Colombia, they were not aware that their music was making waves in places like Spain in the early days of streaming around 2009-2010, when their music videos were first being shared online.

“Actually, it took us a while to realize that we were popular in Spain because our team would let us know about our music sales rising, but we had never been there before or knew anyone there from their local radio stations. When we finally went to Spain, it was a big shock, we realized that our music had an audience not only there, but also in places like Mexico, Argentina and it was truly exciting to see that,” Dandee said.

Cali y El Dandee credit Reggaeton for embracing this new wave of collaborations among artists.

Cali y El Dandee aren’t strangers to collaborations. The pair have worked with Danna Paola, Greeicy, Sebastián Yatra, and Reik to name a few.

When it comes to creating these collaborations, Cali shared that either they already have someone in mind that they think could be a good fit as they create the first drafts of the song in the studio, or they meet up with artists and create the collaborations from scratch.

“The collaborations have played a very important role for us and have allowed us to refine and change our sound, and I think that for Urban music, collaborations are what have made this genre last so long, and why it’s heard in so many languages and how the streams nowadays come from different countries,” Cali added.

Dandee (Mauricio) talked about winning Producer of The Year at this year’s Latin GRAMMYs.

“It was a moment I had been waiting for since I was a child, a dream come true”, Dandee shared. While Mauricio is aware that there are other producers who are doing an equal or better job than him, he takes this as an opportunity to keep working hard.

“I remember so many times watching the Grammys thinking to myself ‘one day I’ll win one,’ and using that as a fuel to know that one day you’ll be on that stage as well,” Dandee added.

Their latest album Colegio is a nostalgic homage to school days.

I asked the brothers if there’s something from their school days that they would bring back.

“Renting movies at Blockbuster,” Dandee shared. “That moment when you’d go on a Friday night to rent a movie and you had the weekend to watch it. Next thing you know, you’d rewatch the movie like 2-3 times because you had to return it. It’s unheard of now to rewatch a movie within a matter of days,” Cali added.

However, there’s one thing both brothers would definitely bring back:

“More than anything, we would want to bring back concerts, and seeing people interact with the music live,” Cali said.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Colombian Singer Llane Talks Going Solo, Resilience And New Single “Presente y Futuro”

Latidomusic

Colombian Singer Llane Talks Going Solo, Resilience And New Single “Presente y Futuro”

By April 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm
BY  | April 28, 2021 AT 1:14 pm
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

In his new single “Presente y Futuro,” Colombian Llane sings about having a bright future. The reggaeton-pop song reflects the former Piso 21 member’s own journey as a solo artist. In the two years since leaving the band, Llane is finding there are no limits to what he can do. In an interview with Latido Music, Llane talked about his recent hits, his resilience, and his album that’s coming soon, Presente.

Llane has faced a lot of grief in his life.

“Today I get to tell my story,” Llane tells mitú about his solo career. “Now everything gets to revolve around my story and my life.”

In Feb. 2019, Llane shocked the world when he announced his departure from Piso 21. He’s had a difficult life. When Llane was a child, his father was kidnapped and murdered during a period of violence in Medellín. A few months after he left Piso 21, his mother passed away. Llane documented his struggles and his hopes to change the stigmas surrounding Colombia in the video “La Vida Continúa.”

“I like when people can identify with me,” Llane says. “I like when people can relate with my positive thoughts. What I have in mind now is clean thanks to God. I had to decontaminate myself of a lot of things because I’m a person who lived through those stigmas. Now I feel like I’m at my equilibrium.”

Llane officially launched his solo career towards the end of 2019.

Llane officially launched his solo career in Oct. 2019 with his debut single “Más De Ti.” The bubbly love song would reflect that positivity that he embraces in his life now. Similarly in “Será” with fellow Colombiano Manuel Turizo, they sing about overcoming difficulties in a relationship.

“[My songs are] a story of love,” Llane says. “Like when a girlfriend makes you feel a mountain of emotions or warms your soul. Each song has different feeling. I also like to talk about myself. Where I’m going. About my land Medellín. I like to put out there how I view life.”

Llane can do it all, including boleros.

Llane might seem like another reggaetonero, but he’s an all-around pop star. The diversity of his songs reflect that well. “Insisto” is a hard-hitting ballad and the beautiful “Como Antes” is his pop bolero. Llane cites people like Spanish singer Rosalía and Nuyorican icon Marc Anthony as examples of those versatile artists that he hopes to be like.

“You have to make good use of what you have inside you,” Llane says. “Some people can improvise well. Some can make great songs for other artists. Everyone has their own thing. How great it is to be able to make good use of all of that.”

Llane is looking forward with his new single “Presente y Futuro.”

Llane’s new single “Presente y Futuro” best exemplifies his positive state of mind. With Puerto Rican artists Zion and Alvaro Diaz, they sing about taking advantage of the opportunities in front of you. At the same time, they’re trying to woo their lovers with sweet words about the future. The song was also inspired by global quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I dedicate ‘Presente y Futuro’ to all of us for being such fighters,” Llane says. “For loving and valuing each other, so that we can move forward. We value more the people who love us. We love ourselves more and the future we’re going to build will be better.”

Llane admires the bravery of his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

In most of Llane’s music videos, the man has his shirt all the way unbuttoned or he’s completely shirtless. In “Presente y Futuro,” the talented dancer is busting a move sin camisa. Like the other Latin pop stars, they all have their fans and admirers in the LGBTQ+ community. Llane lights up when I ask him if he has a message of support for the community.

“I believe they’re brave people and I admire that,” Llane says. “The bravery to accept yourself as who you are is something that we all need to do. I applaud them for having the power to face the difficult decision of talking openly about things and putting them on the table. That’s something I value a lot.”

Right now Llane is living his best life.

As for what’s next, Llane’s debut album is Presente is due out in September. He’s also a judge on The Masked Singer in Colombia. Llane will later make his acting debut soon in a series that he’s shooting.

“There’s going to be collaborations that my fans will love,” Llane says. “[As a solo artist], I can make all my dreams a reality now. I believe that my present moment is an excellent moment.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alvaro diazcolombiaInterviewllanemanuel turizopiso 21zion

Bolero Meets The Modern Club in Los Rivera Destino’s New Single “Castigo” with Pedro Capó

Latidomusic

Bolero Meets The Modern Club in Los Rivera Destino’s New Single “Castigo” with Pedro Capó

By April 15, 2021 at 1:14 pm
BY  | April 15, 2021 AT 1:14 pm
Los Rivera Destino

Puerto Rican band Los Rivera Destino are back with their new single “Castigo” featuring Pedro Capó. The song is the first single from their long awaited album which is due to be released this summer.

Castigo” is the best of both worlds: fusing Bolero and Dembow, creating a fresh take on songs we would listen to at the club.

We had the chance to interview Los Rivera Destino for Latido Music by mitú, and they talked about filming the music video, songs that they would like to see with Bolero covers, working with Bad Bunny again, and more.

Check out our interview below:

Watch the music video below:

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
los rivera destinoMusicpedro capo