Top 5 MTV MIAW Performances: Rauw Alejandro, Kali Uchis, Christian Nodal + More

All the biggest Latin hits of the year were performed at last night’s MTV MIAW Awards in Mexico. The show included incredible performances from Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro, Mexican crooner Christian Nodal, and Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis. Latido Music compiled five of our favorite performances.

Rauw Alejandro

RAUW ALEJANDRO LLEGANDO A SALVAR LOS MTV MIAW 🕺🏻💃🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/dKLX58ePis — M ∆ P I ☽ (@maaiap_) July 14, 2021

Rauw Alejandro performed his summer smash hit “Todo De Ti.” After nerves got the best of him on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he knocked the song out of the park for MTV MIAW. Alejandro sounded great as he busted some incredible dance moves under the disco ball. He gave us everything we wanted out of this performance.

Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal performed his smash hit “Botella Tras Botella” solo. His song with Mexican rapper Gera MX made history as the first regional Mexican track to enter the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Gera MX appeared on-screen to perform his part of the song. This performance was lit with trashcan fires behind Nodal.

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis performed her global smash “Telepatía.” This year she became the first female artist to top Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart by herself in nearly a decade. She took the MTV MIAW audience for a cruise in her private jet and classic sports car. Uchis threw in a sexy dance break for good measure.

Danna Paola

Danna Paola brought the house down with the mash-up of her new single “Mía” and “Calla Tú.” The Mexican pop princess gave us powerful vocals and fun choreography. It was a show-stopping moment of the award show. Paola ended her set with a whistle register note just because she can.

C. Tangana

C. Tangana finally gave us a live performance of his gorgeous song “Cambia!” with Mexican crooners Carin Leon and Adriel Favela. The performance was glorious and full of gritos and olés. It was amazing to see Spanish and Mexican cultures collide. C. Tangana also performed his song “Pártame La Cara” with Mexican indie singer Ed Maverick. Tangana’s El Madrileño album is one of the best of the year and this performance proved it.

Bonus: Joel Pimentel

Joel presentaron la categoría ICONO MIAW en los MTV MIAW🔥#KCAMexico #JoelPimentel pic.twitter.com/8RemNeVd0y — Joel Pimentel Updates🍥 (@JoelPDLUpdates) July 14, 2021

The former CNCO member made his first public appearance at MTV MIAW awards. Joel Pimentel presented the award for ICONO MIAW to Kenia Os. That solo light is looking good on him. In an interview on the red carpet, Pimentel said his new music is coming soon. Some heavy-hitters who took home awards were Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Selena Gomez, Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers, and TINI.

