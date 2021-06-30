Mexico’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Joel Pimentel Receives First Solo Nomination, Bad Bunny Shut Out

Latidomusic

Even though he hasn’t released any music yet, ex-CNCO member Joel Pimentel has received his first solo nomination. The Mexican-American singer was nominated for Fashion Icon at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico. Oddly, Bad Bunny was shut out from the nominations.

Joel Pimentel was recently spotted playing beer pong with Mau y Ricky.

In May, Pimentel announced his departure from CNCO to pursue a solo career. Later that month, he performed his last concert with the group. Pimentel also launched his first YouTube channel that so far has amassed over 159,000 subscribers. In his first public appearance since leaving CNCO, Pimentel was spotted this month at Mau y Ricky’s “3 De La Mañana” party where he won a game of beer pong with Mau Montaner.

Joel Pimentel is proudly posting about his first solo nomination at the KCA’s.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico announced the nominations this week and Pimentel has received his first solo nomination. Even though we know he can serve a good thirst trap, the KCA’s are recognizing him for his fashion sense. Pimentel is up for Fashion Icon. His former group CNCO is also nominated for Top Latin Artist, but he hasn’t posted online about it. In his Instagram stories, Pimentel can be seen in the recording studio every day working on his solo project.

There’s no Bad Bunny in any of the music categories.

In the music categories, Bad Bunny is nowhere to be found. Along with CNCO, the Top Latin Artist category includes Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Camilo, Danna Paola, and Morat. Maybe it can be argued that Benito isn’t family-friendly, but Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin have definitely sung about sex in their music before.

Many of the years’ biggest hits are highlighted in the song categories.

In the Temazo Mundial category, Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro’s “Baila Conmigo” faces off against English hits like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” BTS’ “Butter,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

In the Rola Pegajosa category, it’s all the Spanish hits. There’s Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja Del Año,” and Wisin’s “Fiel” with Jhay Cortez.

The Mexican KCA’s also have a category dedicated to K-Pop.

Another cool category at the KCA’s this year is Bomba K-Pop to highlight Mexico’s love for K-Pop Music. In that category, there’s BTS, Blackpink’s Rose, Blackpink as a group, TXT, Seventeen, Twice, IU, and (G)I-DLE. Fans can vote for their favorites here.

