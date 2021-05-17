Latidomusic

Joel Pimentel Performs Final Concert With CNCO, Amasses 100k Subscribers on YouTube

By May 17, 2021 at 2:24 pm
CNCOMUSIC / INSTAGRAM

CNCO is officially four members. Joel Pimentel performed his final concert with the Latin boy band on Friday. The Chicano singer also launched his own YouTube channel.

The five members of CNCO performed together for the last time on Friday.

CNCO hosted the Déjà Vu Global Streaming concert on Friday night. The live-stream show marked the last time that all five members, Pimentel, Zabdiel de Jésus, Erick Brian Cólon, Christopher Vélez, and Richardo Camacho, would perform together.

Things got emotional when Joel Pimentel said his goodbyes to the group at the end of the concert.

CNCO performed their biggest hits like “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos),” “Tan Fácil,” and “Pretend” live. The show became extra emotional when they talked about Pimentel’s amicable split from the band before the last song “Hey DJ.” Pimentel maintained that they’ll always be a brotherhood and that he wishes CNCO success going forward as a quartet.

Joel Pimentel’s YouTube channel amassed 100k subscribers in less than a day.

After leaving CNCO, Pimentel launched his YouTube channel where fans can keep up with his solo career. In less than a day, the channel amassed over 100,000 subscribers. The only upload on the channel right now is Pimentel’s thank you to fans for “changing his life.”

New music from CNCO as a quartet will drop this summer.

CNCO will carry on as a four-piece group. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the remaining members revealed that the band’s name will still be CNCO and that they will not replace Pimentel. The guys also have new music on the way.

“We wish [Joel] the best, but this is nowhere near the end for the four of us,” CNCO said. “We have been in the studio for the past 2 months working on new music and it should be ready to come out this summer. [It’s] fire music. We got everything you can dance, cry, and fall in love with.”

CNCO's Joel Pimentel Announces Departure From Latin Boy Band

Entertainment

CNCO’s Joel Pimentel Announces Departure From Latin Boy Band

By May 10, 2021 at 8:10 am
CNCOMUSIC / INSTAGRAM

CNCO will be down one member. On Sunday night, Joel Pimentel announced that he will be leaving the Latin boy band on May 14.

CNCO made history on the cover of Teen Vogue last month.

CNCO made history last month as the first Latin boy band to cover Teen Vogue. The guys seemed unbreakable then, but apparently, that wasn’t the case. In a shocking move, the group’s Chicano member Pimentel that he’s moving on after five years together. CNCO was formed on the reality TV series La Banda in 2015.

Pimentel announced the decision to his fans on Twitter.

“It’s time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, ” the 22-year-old wrote in a statement. “It’s time to start building my own path and career. This is why I decided to leave the band.”

Joel Pimentel will join CNCO for one last performance on May 14.

Pimentel is following in the footsteps of Geri Halliwell from the Spice Girls, Zayn Malik from One Direction, and Camila Cabello from Fifth Harmony. They all were the first ones to leave their respective bands. Fortunately for CNCOwners, Pimentel will join CNCO for the band’s virtual livestream concert on May 14.

“This next Friday, May 14, we will perform the five of us, one last time, for our global livestream concert event,” he added.  

The four remaining members of CNCO will remain together after Pimentel’s departure.

After Pimentel’s departure, the remaining members, Erick Brian Colón, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jésus, and Christopher Vélez, insist that they will carry on as CNCO. They’re also supporting Pimentel as he embarks on his solo journey.

“We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us,” the quartet said in a statement. “While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!”

Apparently, Pimentel is already hard at work on his solo project. “I can’t wait to share my new project with you all,” he added. “This is just the beginning.”

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

Latidomusic

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

By March 18, 2021 at 11:46 am
NETFLIX

This week Lali Espósito will be jumping from Argentina to the global stage in the Netflix series Sky Rojo. The accomplished actress is also an Argentine pop star with a number of hits to her name.

Sky Rojo was created by the same people behind Money Heist.

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19. Lali, who professionally goes by her first name, co-stars with Spanish actress Verónica Sánchez and Cuban actress Yany Prado. The action-packed show was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist). The three women play prostitutes who are fleeing from their pimp. Spanish actor and Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre plays one of the pimp’s henchmen.

Lali is a very successful pop star from Argentina.

For those who know Lali back in Argentina, Sky Rojo will also be her most intense role yet. The 29-year-old rose to prominence in her country through teen telenovelas. She found her big break as the star of Casi Ángeles, which spun off the pop group Teen Angels. Lali later went solo in 2014 with her debut album, Soy. Lali has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music over the years including Mau y Ricky, Thalía, Fito Páez, and CNCO.

After you watch Sky Rojo, Latido Music has selected a few of our favorite Lali hits for your playlists.

“Mi Mala” remix with Mau y Ricky

One of Lali’s first big breaks globally was featuring on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” remix. The brothers assembled the “Lady Marmalade” of Latin music with Colombian reggaetonera Karol G, Chicana pop star Becky G, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace also in the mix. The guys took a back seat to the women living their best lives.

“Caliente” with Pabllo Vittar

For her third album Brava, Lali teamed up with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar. The two joined forces in “Caliente” and as the song’s title suggests, they turned up the heat with this one. Lali showed up and showed out for the LGBTQ+ community with a fierce queer artist.  

“Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía

Like the “Mi Mala” remix, another song that raised Lali’s international profile was “Lindo Pero Bruto.” The Mexican pop icon teamed up with Lali for her Valiente album. In the reggaeton-pop bop, both women have their cake and eat it too. “You’re stupid, papi, but tasty,” Lali sings in Spanish.

“Como Así” with CNCO

For last year’s Libra album, Lali enlisted Latin boyband CNCO for “Como Así.” She trades verses with each of the guys as they collectively fight for love. It’s a soaring and moving pop moment.

“Ladrón” with Cazzu

The knockout track on Lali’s Libra album is “Ladrón,” her collaboration with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female artist in Latin trap. In a moment of girl power that highlights the talent of their country, the women unite in turning the tables on no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sing together.

