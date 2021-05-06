Latidomusic

Micro TDH And Myke Towers’ “El Tren” Collab Is Bound To Be A Runaway Hit

By May 6, 2021 at 8:50 am
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Micro TDH released his new single “El Tren.” Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers hitches a ride on their real-life train in the music video.

Micro TDH is one of Venezuela’s premier rapper-singers.

“El Tren” is Micro TDH’s second taste of new music this year. In February, he released the acoustic ballad “Ni Vivo Ni Muerto” with fellow Venezuelan artist Lasso. That music video has over 17 million views.

Though Micro TDH’s songs are very romantic right now, he started out as a rapper in Venezuelan’s Latin trap scene. He rose to prominence in the country with Big Soto, another local rapper-turned-singer. The two recently collaborated on the song “Lloro” on Big Soto’s The Good Trip album.

Micro TDH is breaking through globally thanks to his work with Karol G’s producer.

In 2018, Micro TDH became more of a global presence after signing with Big Ligas. The label is headed by Colombian producer Ovy on the Drums, who is most known for his hits with Karol G. Micro TDH’s first hit with Big Ligas was “Aqui Estoy,” which has over 26 million views on YouTube. He is a versatile artist who can rap and sing his heart out.

Micro TDH and Myke Towers send their exes packing with the most loving lyrics.

“El Tren” definitely goes down more of the románticas route. Micro TDH wrote the song with Myke Towers and Ovy on the Drums, who also produced it. Spanish guitar and reggaeton beats soundtrack Micro TDH and Towers’ sweet goodbye to their exes. Any chance for reconciliation has left with the last train out of town. Micro TDH and Towers come through with a dreamy kiss-off track.

Since working with Big Ligas, Micro TDH has released a string of hit singles. Towers recently dropped his new album Lyke Mike.

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

By April 29, 2021 at 11:16 am
ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Colombian superstar Maluma is headlining the Reventón de Verano virtual live-stream concert this weekend. Other Latin music superstars in the line-up to perform include Becky G, Prince Royce, and Myke Towers.

The show will be available to stream for free this Sunday (and next week).

The popular beer brand Anheuser-Busch is hosting Reventón de Verano. The virtual live stream kicks off on Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the show for free at ReventonLive.com. If you miss out on the first airing on Sunday, the concert will be available to watch in full the coming week at the website.

Maluma and co. will be performing from different parts of the world.

The cool thing about Reventón de Verano is that the artists are performing from different parts of the world. Maluma, who recently partnered with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold for his song “Rumba,” will be performing live from Miami. His backdrop will be a sustainable art gallery by Federico Uribe, who designed his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album cover.

Prince Royce will be performing from his home turf of the Bronx. Becky G will be performing from her hood of Inglewood. Similarly, Myke Towers is shooting his performance from Puerto Rico. He promises a special guest performance as part of his set. The Boricua rapper recently dropped his album Lyke Mike.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mon Laferte and Lupita Infante.

Tejana actress Eva Longoria will also appear for a special cooking segment. Leslie Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Karen Gonzalez are set to join Longoria during her segment.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, Chilean rock star Mon Laferte, and Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of Mexican legend Pedro Infante. Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons is helping host the show.

Becky Gconcerteva longoriaMalumaMon Lafertemyke towersPrince Royce

Daddy Yankee, Corina Smith, Gera MX & Christian Nodal and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

Daddy Yankee, Corina Smith, Gera MX & Christian Nodal and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By April 23, 2021 at 9:35 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 9:35 am

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 23rd. Check out our full list below!

Daddy Yankee – “El Pony”

El Big Boss surprised fans with his latest release with “El Pony.” Watch him take you to the barn above.

Corina Smith – “Obviamente”

Venezuelan artist Corina Smith makes her intentions extremely clear in a sultry new single “Obviamente.” Shoutout to the bedazzled Sidekick in the lyric video that is Y2K goals.

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

If you’re feeling heartbroken, Gera MX and Christian Nodal have the perfect song for you to drown your sorrows with “Botella Tras Botella.”

Myke Towers – Lyke Mike album

The Young King said that this album wasn’t going to be commercial, and that he would go back to his SoundCloud/rap roots. Safe to say Myke delivered with Lyke Mike. The album comes packed with bars in over 23 songs.

Guaynaa, Los Ángeles Azules – “Cumbia a la gente”

The song and genre crossover we never knew we needed. Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa goes cumbia with the help of Los Ángeles Azules.

Samantha Sanchez – “No Quiero Na'”

Spanish/Cuban pop singer Samantha Sanchez sings about self-love in her new single “No Quiero Na'”, which comes with a psychedelic-70s inspired music video to match the vibes.

Duki – Desde El Fin Del Mundo album

Argentine rapper and singer Duki released his new album Desde El Fin Del Mundo, which comes 18 songs and packed with collabs with YSY A, Rei, Lucho SSJ, Farina, Lara91K, Asan, Bizarrap, KHEA and more.

Deorro, Jon Z – “Ponte Pa’ Mi”

Mexican DJ Deorro recruited Puerto Rican Trap artist Jon Z for party banger “Ponte Pa’ Mi.”

Jesse Baez – “Limo”

Chicago-born, Guatemala-raised R&B singer Jesse Baez sings about his road to fame and success in “Limo.”

Farina & Arcangel – FlowRes album

FlowRes is the very first album in Latin music between a male and female artist in the Urban genre. Farina and Arcangel show their rapping skills in the 6-song EP.

christian nodalDaddy Yankeemyke towers