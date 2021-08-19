Maluma & Anitta Will Be Featured In Madame Tussauds’ Wax Museums

Latidomusic

Maluma and Anitta are the newest Latin artists to be joining Madame Tussauds’ famous wax museums, a first for both pop stars’ countries.

Maluma will be major Colombian representation at Madame Tussauds.

PAPI JUANCHO EN EL MUSEO DE CERA..!!! 🚨🚨🚨

Esta va pa la cultura! @MadameTussauds

—

My wax figure will be at the World’s Greatest Wax Museum at Madame Tussaud’s in 2022. @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/sqRHrgKV9n — PAPI JUANCHO. (@maluma) August 13, 2021

Maluma’s wax figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ wax museum in Orlando next year. Shakira was one of the first Colombian artists to appear in the museum. Maluma appears to be first major male pop star from the country to be getting the Madame Tussaunds treatment.

This month Maluma’s measurements were taken as well as photographs from every angle. A team of 20 artists in London will take nearly six months to construct his wax figure from those measurements. His wax double will be wearing a white Versace double-breasted jacket and black Bottega shoes.

“I’m a big dreamer,” Maluma said in a statement. “I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening. Nothing is too big to make it happen.”

Brazil will be in the house at Madame Tussauds with Anitta.

I'm so honored! Can't wait to have my wax figure at @TussaudsUSA, in NYC! pic.twitter.com/myuOnJ2N0c — Anitta (@Anitta) August 13, 2021

Anitta’s wax figure will be appearing at Madame Tussauds’ wax museum in New York City next year. The self-proclaimed “Girl From Rio” is making history for her country of Brazil. She appears to be the first major pop star from Brazil to be featured in the iconic wax museum.

Like Maluma, Anitta’s measurements and plenty of photographs were taken so that artists in London can construct her double. Her wax figure will also take nearly six months to come together.

Maluma and Anitta are the not the first Latin singers to added to Madame Tussauds. Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Selena, and Romeo Santos have also appeared in the wax museums.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com