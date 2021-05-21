Latidomusic

Reggaeton’s ‘El Niño’ Returns: Our 5 Favorite Songs on Lunay’s Album

By May 21, 2021 at 8:29 am
Rising Puerto Rican star Lunay is back with is his new album El Niño. Across the 15 new tracks, he teams up with artists like Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow Boricua acts Chencho Corleone, Bryant Myers, and Zion.

Lunay first broke through in 2019 thanks to “Soltera.”

In the reggaeton music scene, Lunay represents the new wave of young artists in the genre. In 2019, he broke out thanks to his global hit “Soltera.” Later he received co-signs from Puerto Rican superstars Daddy Yankee on the remix. Lunay’s debut album Épico opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Lunay’s second album might be his last hurrah as El Niño.

El Niño is the second album from Lunay. The title is taken from Lunay’s nickname as the kid in reggaeton who is refreshing the genre. Before his 21st birthday later this year, Lunay wanted to drop this LP. It’s seemingly his last hurrah as El Niño. Lil Bow Wow eventually became Bow Wow after a while.

“I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now, what I’m living, and what I’ve learned so far,” Lunay said in a statement. “Making fun songs for the streets and the clubs while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio.”

Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs on Lunay’s new album.

“Le Gusta Que La Vean”

Lunay released “Le Gusta Que La Vean” as the lead single from El Niño last month. In the slick reggaeton track, Lunay is a smooth operator as he gives all his attention to a woman who loves the spotlight. This is an anthem for the baddies that rock with him. He’s a life-size Ken doll in the music video. Lunay came ready to play.

“Todo o Nada”

Lunay and Anitta teaming up is a collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. The Boricua artist and the Brazilian singer trade sexy lyrics about wanting all of each other or nothing at all. The chemistry they share is off the charts. This flirtatious bop is everything.

“Party DB”

In “Party DB,” the Puerto Rican pride jumps out. Lunay teams up with up-and-coming rapper Giovakartoons and they come through with hot-and-heavy perreo banger. This is the perfect party anthem for all the summer playlists.

“La Mini”

Another perreo moment on El Niño is “La Mini.” Lunay shares the spotlight with more new talent in Puerto Rico, rappers Chanell and Juliito. What sounds like either a bed squeaking or a baby’s babble is worked around aggressive reggaeton beats. The trio representing the new generation of reggaetoneros is ready to turn out the clubs with this one.

“Enero”

In one of the album’s more tender moments, Lunay slows things down with “Enero.” He laments a lover that left him behind. This ballad stills hits a reggaeton bop. You can perrear and cry to this one at the same time.

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

BY  | May 21, 2021 AT 8:22 am
After spending all of 2021 at No. 1, Kali Uchis has dethroned Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti.” With “Telepatía” climbing to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, she’s the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to reach the summit.

Kali Uchis ended the 27-week reign of “Dákiti.”

Since dropping in Oct. 2020, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash “Dákiti” held onto the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. After a 27-week reign at the top of the chart, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” pushed the Puerto Rican singers into the runner-up spot. Uchis recently performed the hypnotic hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and for Colombia’s Premios Nuestra Tierra awards.

“Thank you, God, my Kuchis, and everyone supporting!” Uchis told Billboard. “I hope this inspired all artists to never compromise. We got this through intuition. There is nothing else on radio like it! I’m so honored and proud.”

Kali Uchis is the first woman since Paulina Rubio to top chart as a solo artist.

“Telepatía” is the first new No. 1 song of 2021 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Uchis is also the first solo female artist to reach the summit in almost a decade. The last woman to go No. 1 without collaboration or featured artist was Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio with “Me Gustas Tanto” in 2012. A few weeks before Pau, Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan hit No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional.”

At Premios Nuestra Tierra, Uchis won Favorite Alternative Rock/Indie Song and Best New Artist. She has more new music on the way. On June 4, Uchis will release an acoustic EP.

Bad Bunny Is Now Co-Owner Of Puerto Rico’s Los Cangrejeros Basketball Team

Bad Bunny Is Now Co-Owner Of Puerto Rico’s Los Cangrejeros Basketball Team

BY  | May 20, 2021 AT 10:58 am
As if Bad Bunny’s resume couldn’t grow any longer, he can add basketball team co-owner to it. The Puerto Rican superstar is now a proud owner of the Los Cangrejeros de Santurce basketball team.

Bad Bunny is a partner for the basketball team with his manager.

The Puerto Rican basketball team made the surprise announcement on Monday morning. Bad Bunny, his manager Noah Assad, and Rimas Entertainment’s Jonathan Miranda are partners in reviving the basketball franchise.

“The main purpose and commitment of this initiative are to help foster positive change on the island,” reads the statement. “The goal is to promote a better future through sports, music, and the arts. The main objective is to encourage ideas and dreams in Puerto Rican youth, which will inspire an authentic and real social transformation.”

The basketball team is receiving an image overhaul under Bad Bunny.

With the announcement of Bad Bunny as co-owner of Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, the basketball ball team also revealed an updated image and jerseys. The red crab behind the team will be meeting the baddest bunny in pop music right now. Images are floating around of merch from the new partnership with Benito. If those prove to be real, you can expect those to sell out quickly like Bad Bunny’s Adidas and Croc shoes.

Bad Bunny’s partnership with Los Cangrejeros de Santurce is not his first foray into basketball. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic in Feb. 2020, Benito participated in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. He played on Team Wilbon with singers like Common, Jidenna, and Kane Brown. After Kobe Bryant passed, Bad Bunny dedicated the song “6 Rings” to him.

