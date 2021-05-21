Reggaeton’s ‘El Niño’ Returns: Our 5 Favorite Songs on Lunay’s Album

Latidomusic

Rising Puerto Rican star Lunay is back with is his new album El Niño. Across the 15 new tracks, he teams up with artists like Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow Boricua acts Chencho Corleone, Bryant Myers, and Zion.

Lunay first broke through in 2019 thanks to “Soltera.”

In the reggaeton music scene, Lunay represents the new wave of young artists in the genre. In 2019, he broke out thanks to his global hit “Soltera.” Later he received co-signs from Puerto Rican superstars Daddy Yankee on the remix. Lunay’s debut album Épico opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Lunay’s second album might be his last hurrah as El Niño.

El Niño is the second album from Lunay. The title is taken from Lunay’s nickname as the kid in reggaeton who is refreshing the genre. Before his 21st birthday later this year, Lunay wanted to drop this LP. It’s seemingly his last hurrah as El Niño. Lil Bow Wow eventually became Bow Wow after a while.

“I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now, what I’m living, and what I’ve learned so far,” Lunay said in a statement. “Making fun songs for the streets and the clubs while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio.”

Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs on Lunay’s new album.

“Le Gusta Que La Vean”

Lunay released “Le Gusta Que La Vean” as the lead single from El Niño last month. In the slick reggaeton track, Lunay is a smooth operator as he gives all his attention to a woman who loves the spotlight. This is an anthem for the baddies that rock with him. He’s a life-size Ken doll in the music video. Lunay came ready to play.

“Todo o Nada”

Lunay and Anitta teaming up is a collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. The Boricua artist and the Brazilian singer trade sexy lyrics about wanting all of each other or nothing at all. The chemistry they share is off the charts. This flirtatious bop is everything.

“Party DB”

In “Party DB,” the Puerto Rican pride jumps out. Lunay teams up with up-and-coming rapper Giovakartoons and they come through with hot-and-heavy perreo banger. This is the perfect party anthem for all the summer playlists.

“La Mini”

Another perreo moment on El Niño is “La Mini.” Lunay shares the spotlight with more new talent in Puerto Rico, rappers Chanell and Juliito. What sounds like either a bed squeaking or a baby’s babble is worked around aggressive reggaeton beats. The trio representing the new generation of reggaetoneros is ready to turn out the clubs with this one.

“Enero”

In one of the album’s more tender moments, Lunay slows things down with “Enero.” He laments a lover that left him behind. This ballad stills hits a reggaeton bop. You can perrear and cry to this one at the same time.

