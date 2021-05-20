Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Is Now Co-Owner Of Puerto Rico’s Los Cangrejeros Basketball Team

By May 20, 2021 at 10:58 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

As if Bad Bunny’s resume couldn’t grow any longer, he can add basketball team co-owner to it. The Puerto Rican superstar is now a proud owner of the Los Cangrejeros de Santurce basketball team.

Bad Bunny is a partner for the basketball team with his manager.

The Puerto Rican basketball team made the surprise announcement on Monday morning. Bad Bunny, his manager Noah Assad, and Rimas Entertainment’s Jonathan Miranda are partners in reviving the basketball franchise.

“The main purpose and commitment of this initiative are to help foster positive change on the island,” reads the statement. “The goal is to promote a better future through sports, music, and the arts. The main objective is to encourage ideas and dreams in Puerto Rican youth, which will inspire an authentic and real social transformation.”

The basketball team is receiving an image overhaul under Bad Bunny.

With the announcement of Bad Bunny as co-owner of Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, the basketball ball team also revealed an updated image and jerseys. The red crab behind the team will be meeting the baddest bunny in pop music right now. Images are floating around of merch from the new partnership with Benito. If those prove to be real, you can expect those to sell out quickly like Bad Bunny’s Adidas and Croc shoes.

Bad Bunny’s partnership with Los Cangrejeros de Santurce is not his first foray into basketball. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic in Feb. 2020, Benito participated in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. He played on Team Wilbon with singers like Common, Jidenna, and Kane Brown. After Kobe Bryant passed, Bad Bunny dedicated the song “6 Rings” to him.

Michael Jordan Says His Final Text Messages With Kobe Bryant Were About Good Tequila

Entertainment

Michael Jordan Says His Final Text Messages With Kobe Bryant Were About Good Tequila

By May 17, 2021 at 12:57 pm
A little over a year has passed since the tragic news of NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death made headlines. The shooting guard‘s sudden death in Calabasas, California, rocked the worlds of his family, friends, former teammates, and many of his fans. On Feb. 24, a public memorial service held at Staples Center saw various people in his life give speeches, including his wife Vanessa Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and his longtime friend and rival Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls player gave a heart-rendering speech filled with fond memories of Bryant and tears. A year later, the former shooting guard admits that he still gets choked up when he remembered Bryant.

According to Jordan, he becomes particularly emotional when reflecting on the 17-month old text messages between him and his old friend.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Jordan revealed that his final messages with Bryant were about family, basketball, and tequila.

In a series of text messages that took place weeks before Bryant’s death, Jordan says that he and the late basketball icon spoke about their family and good tequila. The two basketball players last texted seven weeks before Bryant’s death on Dec. 8, 2019.

“This tequila is awesome,” Bryant wrote in a text to Jordan. The message was about Jordan’s tequila brand, which he had sent to his formal rival.

In response, Jordan said, “Thank you, my brother.”

Bryant: “Yes, sir. Family good?”

Jordan: “All good. Yours?”

Bryant “All good.”

“He was just so happy,” Jordan explained to MacMullan. “He was doing so well.”

Jordan explained in his interview that at this point in his life, Bryant was fully invested in coaching his late daughter Gigi.

“Happy holidays,” Jordan went onto text Bryant in the message string, “and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!”

Bryant replied, “Ah, back at you, man. Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”

Jordan explained that Bryant had found so much joy in coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

Speaking about the text thread, Jordan told ESPN, “I just love that text, because it shows Kobe’s competitive nature.”

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

By May 6, 2021 at 8:41 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

The nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are out. In one of the Latin categories, all three of Bad Bunny’s quarantine albums are nominated. The Puerto Rican superstar faces off with himself, J Balvin, and Anuel AA.

The winners at the Billboard Music Awards are based on sales, streaming, and chart performance.

The Billboard Music Awards gathers its nominees and winners from data on the charts this past year. If no one was buying or streaming your music, then you won’t get nominated. If you know the sales figures of the nominees, it’s easy to tell who will end up taking the award.

Good luck to whoever is nominated against Bad Bunny.

It should be no surprise that Bad Bunny dominated the nominations in the Latin categories. YHLQMDLG peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album in history to hit No. 1. To whoever is nominated alongside Benito, good luck.

All three of Benito’s albums that he dropped during the COVID-19 quarantine are nominated in one category.

In the Top Latin Album category, Bad Bunny is impressively nominated three times for YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. His competition in the category includes fellow Boricua Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Colombiano J Balvin’s Colores albums.

Karol G, Becky G, and La Rosalía face off for Top Latin Female Artist.

The Top Latin Artist nominees are all men, including Bad Bunny, his previous competition, Maluma, and Ozuna. In the Top Latin Male Artist category, it’s Benito against Ozuna and J Balvin. In the Top Latin Female Artist category, Chicana singer Becky G faces Colombiana Karol G and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

All of last year’s big hits are nominated in Top Latin Song category.

The Top Latin Song category captures all of the bangers from the past year. Bad Bunny is nominated twice for “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez. Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” remix is also up for the award with the Black Eyed Peas’ “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin and Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix featuring Karol G and Myke Towers.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23. The live show will be broadcast on NBC and hosted by the Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas.

