Belinda Returns In Lola Índigo’s ‘La Niña De La Escuela’ Music Video With TINI

Latin pop princess Belinda makes a triumphant return to music with her Lola Índigo collaboration. The rising Spanish singer also invited Argentine pop star TINI to feature in the “La Niña De La Escuela” music video.

Lola Índigo first broke through in a Spanish reality TV competition.

faltan 2 días para La Niña 🔪 haz presave 💞 https://t.co/BIx76oglvr pic.twitter.com/YhcGJbH5Tl — lola indigo (@lolaindigomusic) June 29, 2021

“La Nína De La Escuela” is one of the singles from Índigo’s new album La Niña. She first broke through in Spain as a contestant in the music competition Operación Triunfo. Her debut album Akelarre peaked at No. 1 in her country in 2019. With La Niña, Índigo is aiming for a global breakout.

Belinda, Lola Índigo, and TINI rule the school in the music video.

After Belinda first talked about her song with Índigo and TINI in April, it’s become a hotly-anticipated collaboration. “La Niña De La Escuela” was produced by The Dro1dz and Andy Clay, who was behind Karol G’s “Mi Cama.” Belinda, Índigo, and TINI wrote the song with their producers and Panamanian singer Joey Montana.

“La Niña De La Escuela” was worth the wait. The bubbly reggaeton tune is teeming with girl power. Each woman has their shine as they sing about their glow-ups since high school. “Baby, I’m back / Hello / I know I’m hotter than before,” TINI spits in her rap breakdown. “Come down from that cloud / You’re not Goku,” Belinda and Índigo sing. This dream trio comes through with a charming bop that has bite.

KHEA, Rauw Alejandro, and Lyanno also feature on Lola Índigo’s album.

Índigo’s La Niña album was released today. The LP also features Argentine rapper KHEA, Puerto Rican singers Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro, and Spanish rapper Mala Rodríguez. Belinda recently collaborated with her fiancé Christian Nodal for their collaboration “Si Nos Dejan.”

