New Latino Music Tours Alert: Nicky Jam’s Infinity Tour, Micro TDH, Yoandri + Zoé

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the new tours coming to town! Nicky Jam will be on the road next year for his Infinity Tour. This fall, rising stars Micro TDH and Yoandri will headline their own mini tours in the U.S. Mexican group Zoé recently kicked off their tour across the country.

Nicky Jam’s Infinity Tour 2022

In February, Boricua superstar Nicky Jam will launch his Infinity Tour 2022. The tour is named after his upcoming album Infinity. The first show will be in Boston on Feb. 2. He will visit major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, and L.A throughout March. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Micro TDH’s Tour USA

Rising Venezuelan star Micro TDH will kick off his Tour USA in September. The tour will be a limited engagement with only three concerts. He will perform in Chicago on Sept. 16, New York on Oct. 3, and L.A. on Oct. 22. Tickets for the tour on-sale now. Micro TDH is currently riding high on his hit “El Tren” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers.

Yoandri’s U.S. Tour

Cuban-American artist Yoandri will headline his first tour in November. The tour is a limited engagement with only five shows. In California, he visit L.A. on Nov. 15, Santa Ana on Nov. 16, and San Diego on Nov. 17. Yoandri will also perform in New York on Nov. 23 and Philadelphia on Nov. 24. Tickets are on-sale now. He’s openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community and a best friend to ex-CNCO singer Joel Pimentel. Yoandri dropped his new single “Gemini Amor.”

Zoé’s Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia Tour 2021

Mexican rock group Zoé kicked off their Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia Tour in the U.S. this month. The tour is named after the band’s latest album that was released in April. There’s more shows this month and throughout September and October. The guys will be hitting all the major cities across the country. Tickets for their tour are on-sale now.

