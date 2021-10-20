New Latin Tours Alert: Ricardo Arjona’s Blanco Y Negro Tour, Jay Wheeler + Diamante Eléctrico

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of new tours coming to town. Puerto Rican singer Jay Wheeler will headline his first tour in the U.S. Colombian group Diamante Eléctrico is touring with Café Tacvba and Guatemalan icon Ricardo Arjona is headlining an arena tour next year.

Ricardo Arjona’s Blanco Y Negro Tour

Ricardo Arjona returned to music last year with the release of his album Blanco. The Guatemalan icon is going to re-release the LP with his next album Negro. Blanco Y Negro will be released in a book on Dec. 3. The project’s next single will drop on Oct. 22. Next year, Arjona will visit arenas around the U.S. on the Blanco y Negro Tour. The tour kicks off in Albuquerque on March 24 and runs through June. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Jay Wheeler’s La Voz Favorita Tour

Jay Wheeler is having the best year of his career yet. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards for his breakthrough hit “La Curiosidad” with Myke Towers. They’re nominated together for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance. He also recently dropped his house-influenced bop “BIOL-101.” Wheeler will kick off his first headlining tour of the U.S. in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, with the tour visiting many stops in the country throughout February of next year. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Diamante Eléctrico with Café Tacvba

Diamante Eléctrico are nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards this year. The Colombian rock group is up for Song and Record of the Year for “Suéltame, Bogotá.” They have three previous Latin Grammy wins. Diamante Eléctrico will be the opening act for Café Tacvba’s U.S. tour, which kicks off in New York City on Nov. 1 and runs through the rest of the month. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

