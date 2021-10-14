New Latin Tours Alert: Vive Latino 2022, Ovi’s Claro Que Sí Tour + Blessd

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of new tours coming to town. Cuban rapper Ovi and Colombian singer Blessd will headline their first tours in the U.S. The biggest Latin music festival Vive Latino will touch down in Mexico next year.

Vive Latino 2022

On March 19 and 20, the Vive Latino Festival will touch down in Mexico. The festival is taking place at Foro Sol in Mexico City, and the stacked line-up includes heavy-hitters in Latin music like Banda MS, Julieta Venegas, Gustavo Santaolalla, Residente, and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. There’s also American acts in the mix like Limp Bizkit, Black Pumas, Devendra Banhart, and Milky Chance. Among the rising stars are C. Tangana, Lido Pimienta, Santa Fe Klan, Ambar Lucid, and The Marias. Tickets are available here.

Ovi’s Claro Que Sí Tour

Ovi is the Cuban star on the leading corridos tumbados label Rancho Humilde. He’s not just limited to one genre as he’s done rap, trap, drill, and reggaeton on his album Retumban2. Ovi’s also done crossover collaborations with artists like Mora, Myke Towers, Mariah Angeliq, Ozuna, and CJ. Fans will get to see him on his first headlining tour of the U.S. next month. He’s hitting up places like New York City, L.A, Chicago, Dallas, and Orlando into December. Tickets for the Claro Que Sí Tour are available here.

Blessd’s El Bendito Tour En La U.S.A.

Rising Colombian artist Blessd is launching his first headlining tour in the U.S. tonight. His first show kicks off in Peterson, New Jersey. Maluma has worked with the singer-songwriter twice for the collaborations “Imposible” and “L.N.E.M. (Gata).” The rest of Blessd’s concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Florida are coming up this month, so act fast.

