New Latin Tours Alert: Arca, Eladio Carrión + Greeicy

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of new tours coming to town. Venezuelan producer Arca will celebrate her new album in December with two major shows. This month, Colombian singer Greeicy and Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión are performing a number of concerts in the U.S.

Arca at A2B2 Night of Fire 2

Venezuelan producer Arca will drop her new album Kick II on Dec. 3. It’s a sequel to her Grammy-nominated LP Kick I. This week, Arca released the first single “Born Yesterday” featuring Australian pop star Sia. To celebrate the release of Kick II, Arca is headlining A2B2 Night of Fire 2 in L.A. and New York City. The L.A show is on Dec. 3 and the New York show is on Dec. 9. Tickets for both shows are available here.

Greeicy U.S. Tour

Colombian pop star Greeicy is touring the U.S. this month. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2019. In August, Greeicy teamed up with Spanish icon Alejandro Sanz for their sexy collaboration “Lejos Conmigo.” The Greeicy Tour kicks off at the Conga Room in L.A. on Oct. 14. She will also be visiting states like Texas, Illinois, and Massachusetts on tour. Tickets for the tour are on-sale here.

Eladio Carrión Live

Eladio Carrión is the future of Latin hip-hop. He tackled reggaeton, trap, and drill music on his album Monarca, which has been nominated for a Latin Grammy under Best Urban Music Album. He also dropped his new single “Midas” this week. This month, he’s performing a few shows in the U.S. Carrión will be visiting Tennessee, Connecticut, and Florida. On Oct. 22, Carrión also perform at the Rumba Room in Anaheim, Calif. Tickets for the concert are available here.

