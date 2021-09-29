New Latin Tours Alert: Zion Y Lennox’s Urban Legends Tour, The Change + Morat

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of new tours coming to town. Puerto Rican icons Zion y Lennox kick off their Urban Legends World Tour in November. Rising Dominican artist The Change will launch her first U.S. tour next month. Morat and iLe also start their U.S. tours this week.

Zion y Lennox’s Urban Legends Tour

Zion y Lennox celebrated 20 years together with their latest album El Sistema. The Puerto Rican duo are further celebrating their big anniversary with the aptly-titled Urban Legends World Tour. The tour kicks off on Nov. 4 in Houston. More dates follow throughout the month in L.A., New York, Illinois, and Virginia. Tickets for Zion y Lennox’s tour are on-sale now.

The Change USA Tour

Dominican singer-songwriter The Change launches her first U.S. tour next month. The rising alternative music star will visit San Francisco on Oct. 16, L.A. on Oct. 18, and New York City on Oct. 25. With the announcement of her concerts, The Change also released the music video for her beautiful song “Intentar.” She is an openly queer artist, so she shares a relationship with a woman in the video. Tickets for her tour are on-sale now.

Morat and iLe’s U.S. Tours

Colombian pop-rock group Morat’s tour kicks off tonight in L.A. There’s plenty more chances to see them in San Diego, Anaheim, and across the country throughout October. The guys’ tour is named after their song “A Dónde Vamos.” Puerto Rican singer iLe’s No Es Importante Tour launches tonight in Orlando. There are more chances to the alternative music star live throughout October.

