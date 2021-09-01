New Latin Concerts Alert: Miami’s Vibra Urbana Music Festival + Junior H’s $ad Boyz Tour

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the upcoming Latin concerts! Miami is hosting the massive Vibra Urbana festival with reggaeton heavy-hitters like Don Omar, Anuel AA, and Myke Towers. Next month, rising Mexican singer Junior H will headline his first U.S. tour.

The Vibra Urbana Music Festival is going to be one for the books.

Miami’s biggest Latin music festival Vibra Urbana is returning in December. The star-studded show will be a two-day event on Dec. 18 and 19. We’re going to need to break this incredible line-up down in tiers. Puerto Rican veteran Don Omar is among the top headliners of the event. His name is besides Anuel AA, who grew up in P.R. listening to the OGs. Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox and Arcángel will also be performing at the event.

Among the rising reggaeton acts are Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro, Boricua rapper Myke Towers, and Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech. Other up-and-coming that acts scheduled to perform include Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay, Colombian singer Feid, and Boricua artist Justin Quiles. Rap revelation Eladio Carrión will also be hitting the stage.

Acts who are starting to breakthrough include Dominican artist Tokischa, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora, and Argentine rapper PZK. Colombian singer-songwriter Blessd, Panamanian singer Boza, and Puerto Rican artist Nio Garcia are also slated to perform. This doesn’t even scratch the surface of all the names featured in the line-up.

Junior H’s $ad Boyz Tour

Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H is one of the marquee acts on Rancho Humilde, the top corridos tumbados label. He’s labelmates with Natanael Cano, but Junior H has carved out a name for himself. He hit the top of Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Albums chart with in February with $ad Boyz 4 Life. Fans can expect more of Junior H’s sad sierreños when his U.S. tour kicks off on Sept. 4.

