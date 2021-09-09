New Latin Concerts Alert: J Balvin’s NEON Cancun, Karol G + Carlos Rivera’s Homecoming Shows

Music

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the upcoming Latin concerts! This is an international edition with J Balvin’s NEON Experience in Cancun. Also, Karol G and Carlos Rivera will be wrapping up their tours in their home countries.

J Balvin’s NEON Experience in Cancun

J Balvin first announced his NEON Experience concerts in March, with the first set of shows happening this month in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar expanded the Experience to Punta Canta in the Dominican Republic. That weekend will take place in December. Now Balvin’s taking his NEON Experience to Cancun, Mexico on Jan. 20-24. Among the artists performing with Balvin that weekend include Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, and El Alfa. You can get your tickets to the Cancun Experience here.

Karol G’s Bichota Tour concert in Medellín

The U.S. leg of Karol G’s Bichota Tour hasn’t started yet and she’s already booked the trek’s last concert. After her U.S. shows in October and November, the Colombian superstar will take her tour home to Medellín. In a fitting close to the tour, Karol G will perform at Girardot Stadium on Dec. 4. The tickets for the show already sold out, so she added a second and final date on Dec. 5. Fans who want to travel to Colombia can get their tickets here.

Carlos Rivera’s Guerra Tour concert in Mexico City

After two years, Carlos Rivera will wrap his sell-out Guerra Tour in Mexico City. The tour visited Spain, countries all over Latin America, and the U.S. before getting postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can catch the last show of the tour on Dec. 3 in Arena Cuidad de México. It’s not his home state of Tlaxcala, but it will be a fitting end to the tour with his Mexican fans. It’s also a 360-degree show where Carlos will be shaking his hips in the center of the arena. Tickets for the show are on-sale here.

