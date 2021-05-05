Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Kenia Os, Bizarrap and Snow Tha Product, Aitana and More

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.
Kenia Os – “Tu Peor Pesadilla” (Live Session)
We stan an acoustic session. Model, influencer, and singer Kenia Os proves that she can do it all. She released live sessions for her singles “Tu Peor Pesadilla” and “Eres” on her YouTube channel. Watch and get mesmerized.
Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product – BZRP Music Sessions #39
Argentine record producer Bizarrap is back with his music sessions, this time around featuring Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. Snow’s flow and delivery are front and center in this rap masterpiece that has over 27 million views and counting.
Try not to tear up with this one. Spanish singer Aitana released the music video for “Ni Una Más”, which talks about the fight against gender violence. With the recent femicides of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz and Andrea Ruiz Costas in Puerto Rico, this song speaks volumes.
Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, Evaluna, and more female celebrities have cameo in the music video.
Elsa y Elmar – “hasta dónde se enamora”
Colombian singer-songwriter Elsa y Elmar released the music video for “hasta dónde se enamora.” The colorful music video matches the pop vibes Elsa is bringing to the table, making Elsa stand out in the Latin pop genre.
ELYSANIJ – “Killing Me Softly” (Urban Version)
Puerto Rican singer ELYSANIJ did her own Reggaeton spin on The Fugees’ hit “Killing Me Softly”. With a Fast and Furious vibe in the music video, ELYSANIJ shows again why she’s one of the voices in the Urban genre that we need to look out for.
Pitizion – “Gracias A Ti”
Colombian singer Pitizion released her new ballad “Gracias A Ti.” The music video is a touching tribute to her father, and Pitizion thanks him for everything that she’s learned from him throughout her life.
Aissa ft. Bouza – “LO NECESARIO”
Welcome to la vida del barrio en España. Spanish rapper Aissa is back with the only collaboration of his album African Lover with fellow rapper Bouza. The rappers spit verses that talk candidly about their upbringing, and how they had to make really tough decisions growing up, that perhaps are considered bad, but that they were necessary at the moment.
Esty – “7heaven” | A COLORS SHOW
Dominican-American singer Esty took over the Colors Show stage to perform her bilingual single “7heaven.” Watch her performance below and you’ll be saying “na-na-na-na” for the rest of the day.
Martinez & FEGA – “MENTA”
Colombian singer Martinez joined forces with Puerto Rican singer FEGA for “Menta”. The music video with the two rising stars has all the shades of the color mint you can think of.
In time for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican singer Victoria La Mala released her debut EP Soy Mala. In one of the EP’s powerful moments, she teamed up with recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis for “Sexo Débil.” The women of regional Mexican music just want to have fun in the video. In an interview with Latido Music, Victoria La Mala and Chiquis talked about their genre-bending collaboration and career highlights.
Victoria La Mala’s music is a unique blend of regional Mexican music and hip-hop and R&B.
“I grew up in Mexico City,” Victoria La Mala tells mitú. “My dad was from Culiacán. My mom is from Jalisco, so I grew up listening to banda, mariachi, and norteño. I also grew up coming to the states every summer. Out here my tías would be listening to R&B and hip-hop. I really wanted with this project that I’m putting out, Soy Mala, to combine those sides of me.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis’ musical worlds collide in “Sexo Débil.”
Victoria La Mala’s unique fusion of regional Mexican music and hip-hop is the soundtrack behind “Sexo Débil” with Chiquis. Victoria’s bicultural flow meets Rivera’s banda music flavor. The song shifts between Latin trap and a cumbia-like breakdown courtesy of Chiquis. Victoria adds that the playful music video was “like a lot of girl power.”
“The industry people don’t see males and females in the same way,” Victoria La Mala says. “I decided I want to a write a song about how sometimes in this world, they treat us differently because we’re females, but we’re going to tell them, ‘No, we’re amazing. We can do whatever we want, and you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'”
“Doing a song like this with Victoria La Mala is exactly what we’ve been dealing with since the beginning,” Chiquis adds. “Since Graciela Beltrán. Since Jenni Rivera. It’s been so tough. It’s wonderful to be able to do things with other women in my genre for sure.”
Chiquis made Latin Grammys history in November.
In November, Chiquis became the first female solo artist to win the Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album. Her album Playlist featuring collaborations with Becky G, Ely Quintero, and Helen Ochoa took the award that her mom, Jenni Rivera, was once nominated for.
“It was a beautiful moment,” Chiquis recalls. “Very surreal. I like pressure. I like a challenge, so I didn’t want to feel like ‘I’m comfortable now.’ I want to better myself in every single way. It definitely helped in that way as well. It’s beautiful to represent to be able to represent women in my genre, especially when I was nominated with men. It’s an honor.”
Victoria La Mala teamed up with Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for two songs on her EP.
A big moment for Victoria La Mala this year was teaming up with former Selena y Los Dinos band members Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for the song “Nuestra Tierra.” They also collaborated with Yorch on the empowering anthem that speaks to the Mexican immigrant experience.
“I’m an immigrant,” Victoria says. “My family came here from Mexico too. It’s always been very important for me to represent that for the immigrants and show that we’re here to make a better life for ourselves.”
“Nuestra Tierra” is actually one of four songs that Victoria La Mala ended up recording with the iconic duo. They also worked together on the song “Tenme Miedo” for her Soy Mala EP.
“It was an amazing experience to work with them,” Victoria La Mala says. “To literally be sitting with two people who are part of the Selena legacy, which I’ve always said is such an inspiration to me. She’s one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. It was so surreal.”
In a moment for Mexican hip-hop, Victoria La Mala collaborated with Alemán.
Another major collaboration on Soy Mala is Victoria La Mala’s song with Mexican rapper Alemán. This is Mexican hip-hop at its finest when the two artists come together. The song “Todo Lo Que Quieres” was helmed by Justin Bieber and Post Malone producer Maejor.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Victoria La Mala says. “When [Alemán] sent me his verses, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s amazing. He’s such a cool guy. Very down to earth. I tell him, ‘You’re like a primo to me now.’ When he came to L.A. we got to hang out for a little bit. The song that we have together, it’s a trip.”
Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have love for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
Like Victoria La Mala and Chiquis who are working extra hard in the male-dominated regional Mexican music scene, the LGBTQ+ community can identify with that struggle for acceptance. Chiquis’ younger brother, Johnny Rivera, is a part of the community. It’s the women in music that the queer fans often gravitate toward. I asked them if they have a message for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
“For me, the message is: I’m so proud of you guys for being who you are,” Victoria La Mala says. “Not being afraid to show your true self. That is something I admire and we need the world to see more of that. We need the world to see people being more confident and being true to who they are. We love you guys and we support you and I’m so proud of you guys for being so strong.”
“I’m very open and very transparent on social media about supporting the LGBT community,” Chiquis adds. “For me it’s very important for people to just be their authentic self. I always say, ‘Live and let live.’ I will never judge or criticize. I’m here. I’m a voice for you guys. I stand with you. Un besote a cada uno de corazón. I love the community. Thank you for your support.”
Victoria La Mala hopes to collaborate with Snow Tha Product next.
As for the next woman to team-up with, Victoria La Mala hopes that can be Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. “She’s one of the few Mexican girls in hip-hop doing it both in English and in Spanish,” she says.
“There’s so much talent out there, female talent, and our genre is a little bit tainted and dominated by males, and I want us to just come together, and unite, and empower each other because it’s not a competition,” Chiquis adds.
Las Villa & Harry Nach – “Gira Gira”
Young Latin talent teaming up for an explosive collaboration. The camera keeps turning for Colombian sisters Las Villa and Chilean rapper Harry Nach on “Gira Gira.”
C. Tangana – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Spanish singer C. Tangana is making waves online with his NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The heartwarming concert feels as if you stepped into a family’s dining room, and everyone is clapping, singing along, and having a great time. El Madrileño performed a new version of “Los Tontos,” and this occasion was also the debut of Antonio Carmona’s new song “Me Maten”.Watch below and you’ll want to get your family together for a sing-along.
P.S: The “Bizarre Love Triangle” cover is *chef’s kiss*
Immasoul – “Mala”
Mexican R&B singer Immasoul takes you on a ride in the music video for “Mala.” Let the purple and pink hues take you on a journey that will make you say that you’re mala sometimes.
Maluma ft. The Sun – “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)”
Maluma Baby released a song with the biggest star in the world, AKA the Sun! For Earth Day, the Colombian singer and Michelob Ultra released “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” to set the mood for the summer.
Hating on Snow? Could never be me! Snow’s flow and delivery are in full display in her music video for “Never Be Me”, which is basically an anthem to those haters that keep up with your every move online.
Farina & Arcangel – “Montoya”
Farina and Arcangel released their joint EP FlowRes. “Montoya” is a nod to Colombian racecar driver, Juan Pablo Montoya. Plan your car heist with this fire duo.
Mario Bautista – “Mamma Mia”
Mario Bautista starts off the song confidently singing “I’m her next boyfriend”. The tropical vibes are everywhere from the beat to the visuals of the pop track.