Juanes Covers Fito Páez’s “El Amor Después del Amor” in Vintage Music Video

While 2005 feels like it happened just yesterday, it’s already been nearly 15 years since these tracks first graced our FM radios. Even in 2019, we all know your party playlist ain’t mierda without a throwback track from Mariah Carey and some of the OG reggaetoneros like Daddy Yankee and Calle 13. Your 2005 playlist probably didn’t include “Beverly Hills” by Weezer or “Behind These Hazel Eyes” by Kelly Clarkson. Prepare yourself for a walk down memory lane.

These songs were our summer jams. We were just some young people trying to figure out who we were and where we were heading in this world. Most of these songs became part of our DNA with how much we played them. We were these songs. These songs were the soundtrack to a summer of young love, loss, adventure, and heartache. Sit down and take a listen.

1. “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

This is the song you belt after all your early 2000s breakups. Back then, we related to Mariah when the song gets “too deep (too deep) / I gotta change the station / So I turn the dial tryin’ to catch a break.” Except we’re not hearing Babyface “I Only Think of You” on the radio anymore.

2. “La Tortura” by Shakira

Your abuela was threatened and offended by Shakira’s ‘hips [that] don’t lie”, but everyone else and their mother was obsessed with Shakira’s deep, sultry voice, and, yes, those hips. We also can’t get over the scenes of her chopping onions. ????

3. “Rompe” by Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee was King of the 2000s, and while Billboard wasn’t even recording year-end top songs for the Latin genre, “Rompe” remained at number one for weeks on end. There was nothing Daddy Yankee could do that didn’t make you want to move that body all over the living room.

4. “1, 2 Step” by Ciara featuring Missy Elliot

Ladies and gentlemen, this song was the bop of the summer, no question. The music video is an actual time capsule, with scenes of bros spraying themselves with AXE, and it being sexy. We all started 1, 2 stepping everywhere we went.

5. “La Camisa Negra” by Juanes

Remember when this song was fresh? Juanes was topping all the Latin charts in 2005, and shockingly, his music video may be the original Boomerang. There’s no question: this song is just as relevant in 2005 as it is today. Sure, he’s playing with the trope of the witchy seductress, but our kind has all kinds of brujería in us.

6. “Pon de Replay” by Rihanna

Only second to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Rihanna’s debut single from her very first album captured everyone’s hearts. She spoke truth to power, and what everyone else in the club was thinking: “Mr. DJ, turn the music up!”

7. “Let Me Love You” by Mario

Who didn’t have a major crush on Mario, especially as he was smooth-talking all of us about what a loyal, loving boyfriend he would be. “Show you the way love’s supposed to be, you deserve betterrr,” he coos. Someone ought to play this when I get down to the last Taki crumbs, before I’m covered in spicy dust.

8. “Atrévete te te” by Calle 13

Calle 13 may have won 21 Latin Grammy awards since their first 2005 album, which included”Atrévete-te-te”, but the group could have won zero and would still have Boricua hearts. The group is also famous for advocating for Puerto Rican independence and commenting on the social issues in Latin America. With the rise of the Internet, Calle 13 asks, “Who cares if you like Green Day? Who cares if you like Cold Play?” The song is all about Puerto Rican pride and we felt that.

9. “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani

This absolutely B-A-N-A-N-A-S song was only the third single Stefani ever released and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 that summer. There was no choice in whether that song would get stuck in your head. Everyone knew the song by mid-summer.

10. “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot featuring Ciara & Fat Man Scoop

The music video for this summer jam went on to win a two MTV VMA awards for “Best Dance Video” and “Best Hip Hop Video” and a Grammy for “Best Music Video.” It is a must-watch, especially for the close-up shots of Missy Elliot using a very advanced stylus pen on her Nokia touch screen.

11. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx

Remember when nobody knew who the Kardashians were, and we were all just enjoying Kanye West’s peak artistry? Kanye originally produced this song in Ludacris’ home for Shawnna’s debut album, but nobody knows why she passed on it. Kanye eventually went on to win a Grammy for “Best Rap Solo Performance.”

