Juanes Covers Fito Páez’s “El Amor Después del Amor” in Vintage Music Video

Juanes dials it back to the ’80s in his music video for “El Amor Después del Amor.” The Colombian superstar covered the Latin rock classic by Argentine singer Fito Páez.
Juanes already has a co-sign from Fito himself.
“El Amor Después del Amor” is Juanes’ first taste of his upcoming album Origen. The song was first released by Páez on his 1992 album of the same name. The cover’s LP is Juanes’ dedication to the artists like Páez that influenced his music career.
“‘El Amor Después del Amor’ is one of my favorite rock songs of all-time,” Juanes said in a statement. “Since the day it came out, what it spoke to, and still does, resonates with me and a whole generation. I have the utmost admiration for Fito. I admire his greatness as a composer and his lasting influence on Latin rock.”
This is Juanes like you’ve never seen him or heard him before.
Juanes sounds like a born-again artist in “El Amor Después del Amor.” He’s rocked and rolled plenty in his greatest hits, but he really commits to the soulful performance that Páez first gave the song. This is already a promising start to the Origen album.
“In my rendition of the song, it felt very instinctive to add more of a gospel sound in the arrangement of the Hammond and guitars,” Juanes added. “I could already sense it in the original, but we went further, especially in how gospel can be fused with the feel of blues and rock. [It’s] a personal interpretation that I hope further amplifies the uplifting spirit I always found in the song.”
Juanes turns it up to 11 in the music video for “El Amor Después del Amor.” In the VHS-like visual, he gives his best impression of the hair bands that reigned supreme in the ’80s. Juanes’ Origen album is due out later this year.
While 2005 feels like it happened just yesterday, it’s already been nearly 15 years since these tracks first graced our FM radios. Even in 2019, we all know your party playlist ain’t mierda without a throwback track from Mariah Carey and some of the OG reggaetoneros like Daddy Yankee and Calle 13. Your 2005 playlist probably didn’t include “Beverly Hills” by Weezer or “Behind These Hazel Eyes” by Kelly Clarkson. Prepare yourself for a walk down memory lane.
These songs were our summer jams. We were just some young people trying to figure out who we were and where we were heading in this world. Most of these songs became part of our DNA with how much we played them. We were these songs. These songs were the soundtrack to a summer of young love, loss, adventure, and heartache. Sit down and take a listen.
This is the song you belt after all your early 2000s breakups. Back then, we related to Mariah when the song gets “too deep (too deep) / I gotta change the station / So I turn the dial tryin’ to catch a break.” Except we’re not hearing Babyface “I Only Think of You” on the radio anymore.
Your abuela was threatened and offended by Shakira’s ‘hips [that] don’t lie”, but everyone else and their mother was obsessed with Shakira’s deep, sultry voice, and, yes, those hips. We also can’t get over the scenes of her chopping onions. ????
Daddy Yankee was King of the 2000s, and while Billboard wasn’t even recording year-end top songs for the Latin genre, “Rompe” remained at number one for weeks on end. There was nothing Daddy Yankee could do that didn’t make you want to move that body all over the living room.
Ladies and gentlemen, this song was the bop of the summer, no question. The music video is an actual time capsule, with scenes of bros spraying themselves with AXE, and it being sexy. We all started 1, 2 stepping everywhere we went.
Remember when this song was fresh? Juanes was topping all the Latin charts in 2005, and shockingly, his music video may be the original Boomerang. There’s no question: this song is just as relevant in 2005 as it is today. Sure, he’s playing with the trope of the witchy seductress, but our kind has all kinds of brujería in us.
Only second to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Rihanna’s debut single from her very first album captured everyone’s hearts. She spoke truth to power, and what everyone else in the club was thinking: “Mr. DJ, turn the music up!”
Who didn’t have a major crush on Mario, especially as he was smooth-talking all of us about what a loyal, loving boyfriend he would be. “Show you the way love’s supposed to be, you deserve betterrr,” he coos. Someone ought to play this when I get down to the last Taki crumbs, before I’m covered in spicy dust.
Calle 13 may have won 21 Latin Grammy awards since their first 2005 album, which included”Atrévete-te-te”, but the group could have won zero and would still have Boricua hearts. The group is also famous for advocating for Puerto Rican independence and commenting on the social issues in Latin America. With the rise of the Internet, Calle 13 asks, “Who cares if you like Green Day? Who cares if you like Cold Play?” The song is all about Puerto Rican pride and we felt that.
This absolutely B-A-N-A-N-A-S song was only the third single Stefani ever released and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 that summer. There was no choice in whether that song would get stuck in your head. Everyone knew the song by mid-summer.
10. “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot featuring Ciara & Fat Man Scoop
The music video for this summer jam went on to win a two MTV VMA awards for “Best Dance Video” and “Best Hip Hop Video” and a Grammy for “Best Music Video.” It is a must-watch, especially for the close-up shots of Missy Elliot using a very advanced stylus pen on her Nokia touch screen.
Remember when nobody knew who the Kardashians were, and we were all just enjoying Kanye West’s peak artistry? Kanye originally produced this song in Ludacris’ home for Shawnna’s debut album, but nobody knows why she passed on it. Kanye eventually went on to win a Grammy for “Best Rap Solo Performance.”
There’s nothing we love more than a good summer tune. So as summer is around the corner, two of our favorite artists have partnered up and delivered a sweet and velvety ballad that will caress your deepest desires. The emotions from the two singers on this song will change your very being. Fans already can’t get enough of this song and the love pouring from fans is something all artists want to feel.
Juanes and Alessia Cara debuted a new Spanish song called “Querer Mejor.”
The beautiful love pop ballad includes a really cool music video as well.
This is not the first time these two artists have joined forces. Two years ago, Juanes did the Spanish version of Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255” at the Latin Grammys alongside Logic and Cara.
The song also marks Cara’s Spanish singing debut.
While the Canadian singer isn’t Latina, her Spanish is on point.
Here’s the chorus:
Te siento cerca cuando estamos lejos Porque te llevo aquí en mi corazón No sé perderme de tu amor Quizá mañana cuando estemos viejos Y se nos arrugue un poco el corazón Sabré querer mejor.
The song also reminds us of Juanes’ other duet with another Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.
The pair had a hit single with the 2002 track “Fotografía” and the video is also similar to “Querer Mejor.” Juanes is clearly after a specific aesthetic and storyline with each collab. The stories aren’t totally the same but the emotion and the eventual meeting of the two artists are the same in both music videos.
The song has already been streamed more than 10 million times.
Good thing Juanes is able to bring non-Latino artists into the Spanish0-language world. Latin music is having a Renaissance moment and everyone is getting on board. Juanes just seems to have a way of bringing people you wouldn’t expect to the Latin music audience and it is magnificent.
Cara’s Spanish skills have people all over social media talking about the collab.
Music is truly a universal language. It might be in a different language than then one you speak but the emotional expression in the song is something that everyone can pick up on.
We never pictured these two artists together, but it makes so much sense.
“Working with Juanes and being invited into his world has genuinely been such an honor,” Cara said, according to People magazine. “I’ve always loved Latin music, so getting to dabble in that realm with such a legend is pretty amazing.”
Fans are truly over the moon with excitement about this collab.
