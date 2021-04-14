Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Jay Wheeler, Sofi De La Torre and More

By April 14, 2021 at 1:41 pm
YouTube

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Jay Wheeler – “Viendo al Techo”

The “Curiosidad” singer is back and this time around with a solo effort for “Viendo al Techo.” The romantic reggaeton track follows a couple in the music video and Jay is singing from rooftops (and even inside their room).

Sofi de la Torre – “Y duele” feat. Pablo Alborán

Spanish singers Sofi de la Torre and Pablo Alborán teamed up for “Y Duele,” a pop duet that has them playing lovers driving around a minivan for the music video.

Carin León – “Mal Necesario”

En las malas y en las buenas, your partner should always be there, and Carin León sings about that in the music video for the Regional Mexican hit “Mal Necesario.”

Daniel Sabater – “tenemos que quedar” feat. DJ Parriba

Get your alternative pop fix with Daniel Sabater’s ‘tenemos que quedar‘ EP and music video, which is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson movie color palette.

Valentino x Jowell & Randy – “Suelta”

Reggaeton OG’S Valentino and Jowell & Randy (and their dancers) take you on stage with throwback beat fueled “Suelta.”

Rafa Pabon & Brray – “Domingo de Bote”

Summer is almost here, and Rafa Pabon and Brray set the mood for the boat and yacht parties with “Domingo de Bote.”

Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin – “Canción Bonita”

Watch Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin team up for their very first collaboration in a beautiful ode to Puerto Rico. Read more about the song and music video here.

READ: Latin Pop Icons Carlos Vives And Ricky Martin Team Up for Colorful “Canción Bonita” Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Latin Pop Icons Carlos Vives And Ricky Martin Team Up for Colorful “Canción Bonita” Video

Entertainment

Latin Pop Icons Carlos Vives And Ricky Martin Team Up for Colorful “Canción Bonita” Video

By at 11:14 am
BY  | April 14, 2021 AT 11:14 am
CHINO LEMUS

Two of the biggest stars in Latin music, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin, have teamed up for “Canción Bonita.” Both icons retread their old stomping grounds in Puerto Rico for the music video.

This is Carlos and Ricky’s first time collaborating.

“Canción Bonita” is Vives’ first taste of new music this year. It’s also Martin’s first new song of the year. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winners joined forces for this feel-good song that blends the sounds from both their worlds. Puerto Rico is very much a part of Vives’ musical journey like his home country.

“I always wanted to return to San Juan, but to return this time with Ricky, to sing with him and declare our love for the island, it is a memory for a lifetime,” Vives said in a statement. “If you want to know why Puerto Rican artists are so charismatic and successful, walk through San Juan with us listening to ‘Canción Bonita.”’

A bit of vallenato from Vives’ Colombia meets the reggaeton-pop of Martin’s Puerto Rico in “Canción Bonita.” As the song’s title suggests, this collaboration lives up to its name with both superstars singing the most beautiful lyrics about the island. These Latin pop titans give a soaring performance that can carry their lovely message to the higher heavens.

The music video for “Canción Bonita” was shot in P.R.’s most iconic places.

“‘Canción Bonita’ is the perfect theme for this collaboration with my brother Carlos Vives,” said Martin. “Carlos’ love for Puerto Rico is genuine, and this gives you authentic value to the lyrics. A true celebration of our land that gives us so much.”

The “Canción Bonita” music video was shot in places like Old San Juan, Piñones, and El Matey bar. Vives and Martin bask in the beauty of the island. They will perform the song together at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night on Telemundo.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Ricky Martin Opens Up On Being A Queer Latino And Talks New Music In Powerful New Interview

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Carlos VivesRicky Martin

Demi Lovato Recreates Her 2018 Drug Overdose In New Music Video For ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Entertainment

Demi Lovato Recreates Her 2018 Drug Overdose In New Music Video For ‘Dancing With the Devil’

By April 3, 2021 at 5:03 pm
BY  | April 3, 2021 AT 5:03 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

As you probably know, Demi Lovato has been in the news recently for discussing her trauma, addiction struggles, and 2018 overdose in her YouTube documentary series, “Dancing With the Devil”.

The YouTube series was named after a song of the same name that describes Demi’s spiral into addiction and subsequent brush with death.

“Dancing With the Devil” starts off with words that many addicts say to themselves: “It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine.” But by the second verse, Lovato is mentioning “white lines” and “glass pipes” (i.e. cocaine and crystal meth).

The confessional song continues: “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to Heaven, it was closer than you know/Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul/It’s so hard to say no, when you’re dancing with the devil.”

In a powerful creative decision, Demi recreated her near-death 2018 heroine overdose in the music video for “Dancing With the Devil”.

The music video for “Dancing With the Devil” starts off with Demi Lovato in a hospital bed. Lovato’s blood is filtered through various tubes. The video then flashes to Demi drinking heavily in a bar. The outfit she wears is the same outfit that she wore the night of her overdose.

For viewer’s of Demi’s documentary series of the same name, the following scenes are all too familiar. We see a faceless drug dealer pass Lovato a bag of drugs. The next scene shows Demi passed out in bed while the drug dealer looks on. From the documentary, we know that the unnamed drug dealer sexually assaulted Lovato while she was heavily intoxicated. He then left her “for dead” as she was overdosing in her bed.

The video recreates Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose with meticulous detail.

It’s obvious that Lovato and her team put a lot of thought into the staging of this video. Savvy viewers can see that Lovato hired look-alike actors to portray all the people that were around her that fateful 2018 day.

Although all of the actors remain faceless, it’s obvious who they’re meant to be. We see people that resemble her assistant, her mother, and her sister, throughout the video. All of these people were interviewed on-camera for her documentary series. At one point, we even see first-responders attempting to resuscitate Demi while she’s OD’ing in bed.

Demi Lovato took to Twitter to confess how difficult it was to shoot a video that hit so close to home.

“Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AddictionDancing With the DevilDemi LovatoMusic Video