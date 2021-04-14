Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Jay Wheeler, Sofi De La Torre and More

Latidomusic

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Jay Wheeler – “Viendo al Techo”

The “Curiosidad” singer is back and this time around with a solo effort for “Viendo al Techo.” The romantic reggaeton track follows a couple in the music video and Jay is singing from rooftops (and even inside their room).

Sofi de la Torre – “Y duele” feat. Pablo Alborán

Spanish singers Sofi de la Torre and Pablo Alborán teamed up for “Y Duele,” a pop duet that has them playing lovers driving around a minivan for the music video.

Carin León – “Mal Necesario”

En las malas y en las buenas, your partner should always be there, and Carin León sings about that in the music video for the Regional Mexican hit “Mal Necesario.”

Daniel Sabater – “tenemos que quedar” feat. DJ Parriba

Get your alternative pop fix with Daniel Sabater’s ‘tenemos que quedar‘ EP and music video, which is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson movie color palette.

Valentino x Jowell & Randy – “Suelta”

Reggaeton OG’S Valentino and Jowell & Randy (and their dancers) take you on stage with throwback beat fueled “Suelta.”

Rafa Pabon & Brray – “Domingo de Bote”

Summer is almost here, and Rafa Pabon and Brray set the mood for the boat and yacht parties with “Domingo de Bote.”

Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin – “Canción Bonita”

Watch Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin team up for their very first collaboration in a beautiful ode to Puerto Rico. Read more about the song and music video here.

