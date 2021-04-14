Entertainment

Latin Pop Icons Carlos Vives And Ricky Martin Team Up for Colorful “Canción Bonita” Video

By April 14, 2021 at 11:14 am
CHINO LEMUS

Two of the biggest stars in Latin music, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin, have teamed up for “Canción Bonita.” Both icons retread their old stomping grounds in Puerto Rico for the music video.

This is Carlos and Ricky’s first time collaborating.

“Canción Bonita” is Vives’ first taste of new music this year. It’s also Martin’s first new song of the year. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winners joined forces for this feel-good song that blends the sounds from both their worlds. Puerto Rico is very much a part of Vives’ musical journey like his home country.

“I always wanted to return to San Juan, but to return this time with Ricky, to sing with him and declare our love for the island, it is a memory for a lifetime,” Vives said in a statement. “If you want to know why Puerto Rican artists are so charismatic and successful, walk through San Juan with us listening to ‘Canción Bonita.”’

A bit of vallenato from Vives’ Colombia meets the reggaeton-pop of Martin’s Puerto Rico in “Canción Bonita.” As the song’s title suggests, this collaboration lives up to its name with both superstars singing the most beautiful lyrics about the island. These Latin pop titans give a soaring performance that can carry their lovely message to the higher heavens.

The music video for “Canción Bonita” was shot in P.R.’s most iconic places.

“‘Canción Bonita’ is the perfect theme for this collaboration with my brother Carlos Vives,” said Martin. “Carlos’ love for Puerto Rico is genuine, and this gives you authentic value to the lyrics. A true celebration of our land that gives us so much.”

The “Canción Bonita” music video was shot in places like Old San Juan, Piñones, and El Matey bar. Vives and Martin bask in the beauty of the island. They will perform the song together at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night on Telemundo.

By March 18, 2021 at 8:47 am
@OMARCRUZPHOTO

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

By March 12, 2021 at 8:49 am
STILLZ

There’s a good chance that Bad Bunny could win his first Anglo Grammy this weekend. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated twice this year and his top-selling YHLQMDLG album might win it for him.

Bad Bunny was first nominated for a Grammy in 2019.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. He received his first nomination in 2019 in the main Record of the Year category. This was thanks to his feature on Cardi B’s global smash “I Like It” with Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin. Last year, Benito was nominated twice in the strangely-titled Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. He was up for his debut album x 100pre and his joint LP Oasis with J Balvin. Spanish singer Rosalía won for her El Mal Querer album.

YHLQMDLG might be what wins it for him this year.

This year that crowded aforementioned category was split into two categories. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, the top-selling Latin LP of 2020, is nominated for the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. The album famously peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Benito then became the first artist to top the chart with an all-Spanish album when El Último Tour Del Mundo dropped last November.

In the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category, Bad Bunny faces competition from longtime Grammy favorites and fellow Puerto Ricans Ricky Martin and Kany García. He’s also up against 2020’s breakthrough Colombian pop star Camilo and rising Costa Rican singer Debi Nova. The heavy media campaigns behind Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo might be what won over his colleagues at the Recording Academy.

He has a chance to win a Grammy with Dua Lipa, too.

The Grammys expanded on what pop music means in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Interestingly Tainy’s bilingual bop “Un Día (One Day)” featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was included in this category. Kudos to Recording Academy for not generalizing this as a Latin release. Korean boyband BTS’ “Dynamite” was also nominated in a historic first for a K-Pop music recording.

In the aforementioned category, Tainy’s song is one of Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year. She’s a favorite and might be what pulls the win for the “Un Día” squad. They still face stiff competition from BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain on Me” collaboration.

We’ll find out on Sunday night if Bad Bunny is able to add a Grammy to his trophy shelf that already includes a few Latin Grammys. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS. Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform with his “Dákiti” collaborator Jhay Cortez.

