Latin Pop Icons Carlos Vives And Ricky Martin Team Up for Colorful “Canción Bonita” Video

Entertainment

Two of the biggest stars in Latin music, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin, have teamed up for “Canción Bonita.” Both icons retread their old stomping grounds in Puerto Rico for the music video.

This is Carlos and Ricky’s first time collaborating.

@carlosvives + @ricky_martin new music video for #CanciónBonita is officially out NOW!! Catch a vibe while watching this beautiful and upbeat visual. Just in time for the new summer playlists! #effectsbyskulley pic.twitter.com/zjDHXCPF82 — SkulleyFX (@SkulleyFX) April 13, 2021

“Canción Bonita” is Vives’ first taste of new music this year. It’s also Martin’s first new song of the year. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winners joined forces for this feel-good song that blends the sounds from both their worlds. Puerto Rico is very much a part of Vives’ musical journey like his home country.

“I always wanted to return to San Juan, but to return this time with Ricky, to sing with him and declare our love for the island, it is a memory for a lifetime,” Vives said in a statement. “If you want to know why Puerto Rican artists are so charismatic and successful, walk through San Juan with us listening to ‘Canción Bonita.”’

A bit of vallenato from Vives’ Colombia meets the reggaeton-pop of Martin’s Puerto Rico in “Canción Bonita.” As the song’s title suggests, this collaboration lives up to its name with both superstars singing the most beautiful lyrics about the island. These Latin pop titans give a soaring performance that can carry their lovely message to the higher heavens.

The music video for “Canción Bonita” was shot in P.R.’s most iconic places.

“‘Canción Bonita’ is the perfect theme for this collaboration with my brother Carlos Vives,” said Martin. “Carlos’ love for Puerto Rico is genuine, and this gives you authentic value to the lyrics. A true celebration of our land that gives us so much.”

The “Canción Bonita” music video was shot in places like Old San Juan, Piñones, and El Matey bar. Vives and Martin bask in the beauty of the island. They will perform the song together at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night on Telemundo.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com