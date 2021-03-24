Latidomusic

Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

By March 24, 2021 at 2:38 pm
PHOTO COURTESY OF JAVIERA MENA

Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena is back with her first single of 2021. She is shining in her new music video for “Dos.”

“Dos” is about getting caught up in the feelings of a love triangle.

“Dos” is the newest single from Mena’s upcoming EP. Last year, she previewed the EP with the futuristic “Flashback” and club-ready “Corazón Astral.”

With “Dos,” Mena retains her crown as the Latine queen of synth-pop. Whereas “Flashback” and “Corazón Astral” were more upbeat, she now puts her electronic touch on a heartbreaking ballad. Mena produced the song with Pablo Stipicic and co-wrote it with Marian Ruzzi. “Dos” channels the ’80s pop power ballads and Mena brings on the melodrama. She’s so in love with two and doesn’t know what to do.

“‘Dos’ is a classic ballad with an avant-garde message,” Mena said in a statement. “The song talks about a common topic, triangular relationships but from a different point of view. In this case from a person who is having feelings for two loves and that perhaps both of them fit in his/her heart.”

In the “Dos” music video, Mena sings her heart out.

Despite singing of a love triangle, Mena is all alone in the music video. She plays the piano in an abandoned warehouse. The openly queer icon sings her heart out in the stunning visual.

Mena’s new EP is due out later this spring. “[It’s] a night album with a desire as a common thread,” she adds. “A lot of mystery, sensual dance and above all, a lot of fire. This style of the album is an evolution of who I am: Electro with ballad tints.”

Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 During Disney Days And Violated Again While Overdosing

Fierce

Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 During Disney Days And Violated Again While Overdosing

By March 17, 2021 at 12:01 pm
Youtube

Demi Lovato is putting it all out on the table.

During her latest documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil which premiered this past Tuesday at the SXSW Film Festival, the singer and actress revealed that she is a survivor of rape. Not just once, but tragically, twice. One of which occurred on the night of her overdose.

In her docuseries, Lovato revealed that she was sexually assaulted the night of her overdose by her drug dealer.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” the 28-year-old singer revealed in the documentary where Lovato’s friend Sirah Mitchell shared that she had been given heroin “laced with fentanyl” on the night of her overdose.

“He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” Mitchell explained of the dealer.

“When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” Lovato shared. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato became emotional later when she revealed that the trauma of that night brought up the memory of a previous sexual assault.

Lovato explained that when she “was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape.”

“I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have the romantic first time,” Lovato explained. “That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways.”

Lovato went onto share that her alleged attacker “never got in trouble” for raping her even though she opened up to adults about the incident.

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I don’t know, I’m tired of opening my mouth. Here’s the tea,” she explained.

Lovato said that after her last assault she attempted to “take control” by getting in contact with her abusers.

“I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control. All it did was make me feel worse,” she explained about the person who assaulted her as a teen. “Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube on March 23.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, connect with a crisis counselor by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Demi LovatoMusicRapeSexual Assaultwomen's rights

Remembering Cepillín: The Clown That Made Our Birthdays So Special

Culture

Remembering Cepillín: The Clown That Made Our Birthdays So Special

By March 15, 2021 at 8:56 am
cepillintv / Instagram

Few clowns have reached the fame and love that Cepillín enjoyed. For decades, the Mexican clown became a fixture in our families and special days. Cepillín died March 8 at 75.

Cepillín is and will always be a legend.

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, affectionately known as Cepillín, died March 8 after battling spinal cancer. The news sent grief waves throughout his fandom across the world. For generations, He entertained children with music, television shows, and movies.

His first show, “El Show de Cepillín” premiered in 1977 and brought educational television mixed with comedy and music to children. Aired on Televisa, This shows was aired in 18 countries and made him the most popular clown in Latin America.

He recorded several albums of children’s songs.

https://twitter.com/iiivonnee/status/1368973961548210177

He had 11 albums go gold with more than 25 million copies of his albums sold around the world. He will remain in integral part in Latino families around the world. His version of “Las Mañanitas” is a staple at many households when a child, or even adult, celebrates a birthday.

There was a public funeral for him to give family, friends, and fans a chance to bid him farewell for the last time.

Fans are mourning Cepillín’s death and celebrating his life and art.

Cepillín helped some of our favorites get their big breaks into the entertainment industry. Salma Hayek and Yuri were both given a chance to be the entertainers they were meant to be because of him. The pair acted together in the theatrical rendition of “Aladdin” where Hayek played Jasmine.

There is no one that will be able to replace him. The man created a legacy of fun and love that transcended generations. We miss you greatly, Cepillín. Descansa en paz!

Here is Cepillín world-famous “Las Mañanitas” to listen to in honor of Cepillín.

CepillinClownDeathMexicoMusic