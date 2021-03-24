K-Pop Star Chung Ha Tackles Reggaeton in “Demente” Music Video with Guaynaa

Latidomusic

South Korean superstar Chung Ha has released a music video for her hit song “Demente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa. Both artists are longing for love in the stylish visual.

Chung Ha sings completely in Spanish for this new version of “Demente.”

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia. She dabbled in reggaeton music for the first time with Guaynaa, who is known for the hits like “ReBoTa” and “Chica Ideal” with Sebastián Yatra. In the original version of “Demente,” she sang in Korean and Spanish. For the music video version, Chung Ha tackles the song completely in Spanish and her pronunciation sounds great.

Chung Ha and Guaynaa are a dream team in the music video.

The music video for “Demente” was directed by Daniel Duran, who has shot videos for Latin music superstars like Yatra, Maluma, Ozuna, and Becky G. Chung Ha looks stunning as she walks through an empty hotel. Guaynaa is alone as well at the hotel bar. The two artists never meet as this was probably shot from two different locations, but Duran does an immaculate job hiding that. This genre-bending collaboration really deserved a video and Chung Ha came through.

“Songs like ‘Demente’ wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago, when streaming was just starting to chip away at genre and cultural barriers in the music industry,” Chunga Ha said in an interview with Billboard. “I think that today everyone is more open. I’m so thankful for that and for all the K-Pop artists out here with us [pushing boundaries].”

Another standout collaboration on Chunga Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You.” She crossed over to the world of EDM with the help of Dutch producer R3HAB.

