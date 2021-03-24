Latidomusic

K-Pop Star Chung Ha Tackles Reggaeton in "Demente" Music Video with Guaynaa

March 24, 2021
South Korean superstar Chung Ha has released a music video for her hit song “Demente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa. Both artists are longing for love in the stylish visual.

Chung Ha sings completely in Spanish for this new version of “Demente.”

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia. She dabbled in reggaeton music for the first time with Guaynaa, who is known for the hits like “ReBoTa” and “Chica Ideal” with Sebastián Yatra. In the original version of “Demente,” she sang in Korean and Spanish. For the music video version, Chung Ha tackles the song completely in Spanish and her pronunciation sounds great.

Chung Ha and Guaynaa are a dream team in the music video.

The music video for “Demente” was directed by Daniel Duran, who has shot videos for Latin music superstars like Yatra, Maluma, Ozuna, and Becky G. Chung Ha looks stunning as she walks through an empty hotel. Guaynaa is alone as well at the hotel bar. The two artists never meet as this was probably shot from two different locations, but Duran does an immaculate job hiding that. This genre-bending collaboration really deserved a video and Chung Ha came through.

“Songs like ‘Demente’ wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago, when streaming was just starting to chip away at genre and cultural barriers in the music industry,” Chunga Ha said in an interview with Billboard. “I think that today everyone is more open. I’m so thankful for that and for all the K-Pop artists out here with us [pushing boundaries].”

Another standout collaboration on Chunga Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You.” She crossed over to the world of EDM with the help of Dutch producer R3HAB.

Sebastián Yatra Celebrates the will.i.am "Chica Ideal" Remix with Thirst Trap

Sebastián Yatra Celebrates the will.i.am "Chica Ideal" Remix with Thirst Trap

March 4, 2021
Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra released a new version of hit “Chica Ideal.” Along with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, they added Black Eyed Peas’ member will.i.am to the remix.

Yatra and Guaynaa are basketball players in the original music video.

Yatra and Guaynaa first released “Chica Ideal” in October. In the music video, the guys are playing a game of basketball when they’re unexpectedly transported to a magical pool party. Yatra and Guaynaa are joined by plenty of women. It’s become a global hit with over 168 million views on YouTube as of press time.

will.i.am joins the guys for the “Chica Ideal” remix.

To refresh “Chica Ideal” for 2021, will.i.am crashes the party in the new remix. He’s on a hot streak in Latin music after teaming up with J Balvin for the hit “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” and Shakira for the viral “Girl Like Me.” will.i.am adds a new Spanglish verse to the track about his ideal girlfriend. Yatra and Guaynaa’s breezy reggaeton bop has some extra pep in its step with the BEP star.

Okay, Yatra, we see you.

Yatra recently celebrated the remix in an Instagram post. He quoted the “Chica Ideal” lyrics: “Girl you got me loco, loco, loco, loco, loco.” This post with a shirtless Yatra fresh out of the swimming pool will likely have his followers going loc@. To sum things up, one of the top IG comments in Spanish reads: “Ese paquetote.”

Yatra is no stranger to thirst traps. If you follow his Instagram account, the 26-year-old singer often posts shirtless photos for his fans to see.

Last month, Yatra released the music video for his ballad “Adiós.” He’s set to open for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ joint tour this fall. Yatra is also nominated for Favorite Virtual Concert at the upcoming Latin American Music Awards.

K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha's "Demente" Song with Guaynaa

K-Pop Meets Reggaeton in Chung Ha's "Demente" Song with Guaynaa

February 18, 2021
Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa has joined forces with K-Pop star Chung Ha. Their two cultures collide in the song “Demente” which was released on Feb. 15.

“Demente” is the latest in a wave of K-Pop and Latin music crossovers.

“Demente” is one of the songs on Chung Ha’s debut album Querencia that was also released on Monday. After her group I.O.I disbanded in 2017, Chung Ha has focused on her solo career. “Demente” with Guaynaa marks the latest collaboration in the new wave of Latin and K-Pop crossovers.

Chung Ha goes reggaeton with the help of Guaynaa.

“Demente” was produced by Roberto “Earcandy” Vásquez, who has worked in the past with Latin music superstars like Maluma, Wisin y Yandel, and Lali. K-Pop meets reggaeton in this refreshing, multilingual bop. Chung Ha sings a few lines of the song in Spanish with stellar pronunciation. Guaynaa slides in at the halfway point with an explosive guest verse. Chung Ha and Guaynaa are the perfect South Korea and Puerto Rico pop ambassadors here and together, they’re an unexpected yet delightful duo.

Another crossover moment on Chung Ha’s Querencia album is “Dream of You” with Dutch DJ R3HAB. Guaynaa is most known for his global smash “ReBoTa.” He’s recently scored new hits with his girlfriend Lele Pons in “Se Te Nota” and “Chica Ideal” with Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra.

As far as K-Pop and Latin music crossovers go, Super Junior has done a number of collaborations. The guys teamed up with Mexican group Reik in “One More Time (Otra Vez)” and Dominican-American pop star Leslie Grace for “Lo Siento.” The future of global music is in the K-Pop and Latin music collabs.

