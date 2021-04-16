Latidomusic

J Balvin is Having a Baby with Valentina Ferrer

By April 16, 2021 at 1:05 pm
GETTY IMAGES / JOHN PARRA

J Balvin’s greatest hit is on the way. The Colombian reggaetonero’s girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, revealed that she is pregnant with their baby. She talked about her pregnancy with Vogue México.

Valentina revealed the news in a beautiful photo spread with Vogue México.

Ferrer is on a digital cover of Vogue México proudly showing off her growing baby bump. J Balvin can be recognized standing directly behind her because of his tattooed hands that are holding her stomach. On Instagram, Balvin commented on the photo with a heart emoji.

The photos don’t just end with the cover. There are more stunning photos of Ferrer striking a pose and smiling in her pregnancy glory.

Ferrer revealed that the pregnancy was a shock to her at first. “I took the pregnancy test in the bathroom and I repeated it three more times because I couldn’t believe it,” Ferrer told Vogue México. “But what surprised me the most was when I felt the baby kick for the first time.”

Valentina and J Balvin first met in one of his music videos.

This will be J Balvin’s first child with Ferrer. The two first met on the set of his “Sigo Extrañándote” music video in 2017. The emotional visual was for Balvin’s hit single from his 2016 album Energía. In 2018, they debuted as a couple at New York Fashion Week.

J Balvin is having a busy 2021 so far. The dad-to-be has teased his next album with the singles “Ma’ G,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid. A documentary about his life, The Boy From Medellín, will be released to streaming on Amazon Prime on May 6.

@suscat0 / @miguel / @a.chal / Instagram

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 9th. Check out our full list below!

Miguel – Art Dealer Chic 4 EP

Miguel surprised fans by dropping a follow-up to his Art Dealer Chic series from 2012 with Art Dealer Chic 4. The project has 4 songs and features the previously released single “Funeral.” Get into ADC vibes.

Cuco – “Paradise”

Roll down your car windows, hold your significant other’s hand and blast “Paradise” to tell them how much they mean to you. Cuco is BACK, ladies and gentlemen.

Since we’re talking Cuco and Miguel, let’s bring back when they performed TUGETHER for us here at mitú.

Manuel Turizo – Dopamina album

Colombian crooner Manuel Turizo released his follow-up album to his 2019 debut ADN with Dopamina. The album comes packed with collabs with El Alfa, will.i.am, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Dalex, Justin Quiles and Maluma. We actually had an exclusive interview with Maluma and he talked to us about working with Manuel for their new single “Amor en Coma.”

A.CHAL – TAPPD’N

Peruvian singer-songwriter A.CHAL sprinkled in some Spanish words in his new single “TAPPD’N.” The rise to the top hasn’t been easy, but A.CHAL is enjoying the process.

Cami – “Luna”

Argentinian singer Cami shows off her vocal prowess with new emotional single “Luna.”

Big Soto – The Good Trip album

Venezuela’s Latin Urban star Big Soto released his star-packed album The Good Trip, which also has an accompanying music video for each song.

J Balvin & Khalid – “Otra Noche Sin Ti

J Balvin and Khalid join forces on a slow R&B beat for “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” where they want their ex-lover to come back. Read more about the collab here and get into all the feels.

Imanbek & Sean Paul feat. Sofia Reyes – “Dancing On Dangerous”

Russian DJ Imanbek recruited Sean Paul and Sofia Reyes for a new EDM track “Dancing on Dangerous,” which will get you ready to blast it full volume this summer.

Jay Menez – “Promete”

The night looks promising and Dominican artist Jay Menez knows it. Check out his new single “Promete.”

Myke Towers & Ñengo Flow – “BURBERRY”

The release for Lyke Myke feels imminent and Myke Towers dropped Latin Trap anthem “BURBERRY” featuring Ñengo Flow to get us ready for the bangers that are on the way.

Young Gatillo Feat. Rochy RD – “Cintura de Mono Remix”

Two of Dominican Republic’s artists on the rise Young Gatillo and Rochy RD team up for Dembow hit “Cintura de Mono Remix.”

Mon Laferte – Seis album

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis, where she tackles different genres. We actually had the chance to interview Mon Laferte to talk about Seis, the Gloria Trevi collab and more here.

Khalid Goes Reggaeton in J Balvin’s “Otra Noche Sin Ti” Music Video

UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Colombian superstar J Balvin teams up with pop star Khalid in the music video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti.” This notably marks Khalid’s first time taking on reggaeton music.

J Balvin is keeping the new music flowing.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” is J Balvin’s third single this year. The collaboration with Khalid follows “Ma’ G” and “Tu Veneno.” All the songs will be featured on Balvin’s follow-up to his Colores album that’s due out later this year.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” marries J Balvin’s reggaeton sound with a trop-pop vibe. Balvin and Khalid commiserate over the heartache that still haunts them. Unlike the recent Latin and pop crossover tracks, Khalid doesn’t try to sing in Spanish. He simply translates the pain in Balvin’s lyrics into English. Both guys sound great together in this bilingual bop.

Balvin’s dog Enzo appears in the music video.

J Balvin and Khalid are like two lost souls wandering the night in the “Otra Noche Sin Ti” music video. In a few scenes, Balvin rocks a long skirt while Khalid sports some spiffy suits. The real scene-stealer is Balvin’s dog Enzo, who runs through the forest with his rainbow-colored tail.

Balvin remains a negocio socio in 2021.

Outside of music, 2021 has been a busy year for J Balvin. In September, he’s arranging the Neon music festival in Las Vegas. Balvin will headline along with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez. The tickets were an instant sellout. He added a second weekend for the event and the tickets sold out again.

J Balvin will also be celebrating Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary this year. The reggaetonero is slated to feature on a special compilation album this fall with names like Katy Perry and Post Malone.

