J Balvin is Having a Baby with Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin’s greatest hit is on the way. The Colombian reggaetonero’s girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, revealed that she is pregnant with their baby. She talked about her pregnancy with Vogue México.

Valentina revealed the news in a beautiful photo spread with Vogue México.

Una imagen vale más que mil palabras. Posando para la lente de Vogue, #ValentinaFerrer y @JBALVIN confirman que están esperando un bebé y serán padres muy pronto. ✨ Mira las fotos: https://t.co/bY4Or5JRSb pic.twitter.com/Ca0T8aRK4M — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) April 15, 2021

Ferrer is on a digital cover of Vogue México proudly showing off her growing baby bump. J Balvin can be recognized standing directly behind her because of his tattooed hands that are holding her stomach. On Instagram, Balvin commented on the photo with a heart emoji.

The photos don’t just end with the cover. There are more stunning photos of Ferrer striking a pose and smiling in her pregnancy glory.

En exclusiva para Vogue México y Latinoamérica, la modelo argentina #ValentinaFerrer y el cantante colombiano @JBALVIN confirman así la noticia: serán padres y muy pronto. ✨ Mira todas las fotos: https://t.co/bY4Or5JRSb pic.twitter.com/3qMcZiEu4l — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) April 15, 2021

Ferrer revealed that the pregnancy was a shock to her at first. “I took the pregnancy test in the bathroom and I repeated it three more times because I couldn’t believe it,” Ferrer told Vogue México. “But what surprised me the most was when I felt the baby kick for the first time.”

Valentina and J Balvin first met in one of his music videos.

This will be J Balvin’s first child with Ferrer. The two first met on the set of his “Sigo Extrañándote” music video in 2017. The emotional visual was for Balvin’s hit single from his 2016 album Energía. In 2018, they debuted as a couple at New York Fashion Week.

J Balvin is having a busy 2021 so far. The dad-to-be has teased his next album with the singles “Ma’ G,” “Tu Veneno,” and “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid. A documentary about his life, The Boy From Medellín, will be released to streaming on Amazon Prime on May 6.

