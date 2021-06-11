Mj Rodriguez, Pabllo Vittar, Laverne Cox Lead It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience

Latidomusic

The line-up for the It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience was released and it’s teeming with LGBTQ+ talent from across the entertainment industry. Pose star Mj Rodriguez, Orange is the New Black alum Laverne Cox, and Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar are set to appear.

Last year’s Digital Pride Experience raised tons of donations for the It Get Better Project.

🏳️‍🌈🎉 It's baaa-aack: get ready for our 2021 It Gets Better Digital Pride Experience (with the guest lineup of your DREAMS)!



Stay tuned for more guest star announcements, and join us from anywhere for free, streaming on Youtube June 23-24. Subscribe now so you don't miss a thing! — It Gets Better (@ItGetsBetter) June 9, 2021

The It Gets Better Project is leading A Digital Pride Experience. “The world’s largest storytelling effort to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth” will take place on the organization’s YouTube channel from Wednesday, June 23 to Thursday, June 24. Last year’s Digital Pride Experience brought in many donations to help fund the services that It Gets Better Project supports.

Mj Rodriguez and Laverne Cox will be giving a fireside chat during the Digital Pride Experience. Last week, Rodriguez was a special guest during Adam Lambert’s set at the Out Loud Music Festival. She performed her new single “Something to Say” at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Pabllo Vittar will be giving a special interview during the Digital Pride Experience. Brazilian’s top drag pop star recently returned with her new single “Ama Sofre Chora.” Vittar gave bachata music a Brazilian pop twist. Openly queer pop stars Vincint and Jordy will be putting on live performances during the event.

A Digital Pride Experience will be hosted by Kalen Allen, who will undergo a drag transformation from RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Monique Heart. Other notable festivities include a Q&A with Colombian YouTube creators Calle y Poché, a Zumba segment from Todrick Hall, and a “fashion kiki” with Christian Cowan.

