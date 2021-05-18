Latidomusic

Carin Leon Talks Regional Mexican Fusions, Collaborations With C. Tangana And Grupo Firme

By May 18, 2021 at 11:04 am
TAMARINDO REKORDSZ

Carin Leon is the fresh face in regional Mexican music who is refreshing the sound. The Mexican singer-songwriter is a breakout star in the genre thanks to his viral cover of “Tú.” In his new album Inédito, he’s continuing to push the boundaries of regional Mexican to new places. In an interview with Latido Music, Leon talks about his hits, collaborating with Grupo Firme and C. Tangana, and the inspiration for his new LP.

Carin Leon had the most-streamed regional Mexican song on Spotify in 2020.

As a gift to his fans that were quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leon released the live album Encerrerados Pero Enfiestados. One of the songs he covered off-the-cuff during that recording session was “Tú” by Puerto Rican pop star Noelia. Leon’s sierreño take on the song shaped up to be his biggest hit yet. According to Spotify, it was the most-streamed regional Mexican music song on the platform in 2020.

“The idea [to cover the song] was organic,” Leon tells mitú. “Music is always recurrent. I had the song in my playlist and suddenly it came on. We got up after hearing the song and started playing music to it. We changed the rhythm and we tried that out. With the errors of improvisation, we wanted to leave that in to keep the organic essence. The essence that has a lot of our Mexican culture. It’s a feeling and intimacy that connected with the people.”

Carin Leon teamed up with Grupo Firme for the banda anthem “El Toxico.”

Another one of Leon’s big hits last year was his collaboration “El Toxico” with Grupo Firme. According to Leon, he came up through the industry with the Mexican group. Their big banda anthem has over 139 million views on YouTube.

“I’ve known Grupo Firme for many years,” Leon says. “They’re my friends. We started around the same time more or less. We’ve played in the same places. For me, it was like playing with old friends. That’s what I love about duets. They’re born out of a love for music more than doing business. Thanks to God that was a super hit and that we’re reaching those same heights in our careers together.”

This year, C. Tangana reached out to Carin Leon to feature on his song “Cambia!”

Leon always wants to push the boundaries of regional Mexican music and he did just that with C. Tangana. Leon featured on the Spanish rapper’s song “Cambia!” with Mexican-American singer Adriel Favela. C. Tangana’s Euro-pop met Leon and Favela’s distinct styles, resulting in one of the year’s most gorgeous fusions.

“That’s one of my most gratifying experiences as a musician,” Leon says. “It was a challenge for me to do something different. It’s a song that’s composed with sierreño guitars. It’s practically a corrido with a touch of flamenco and there’s an urban edge. To be part of a major album [El Madrileño] in the Hispanic community, for me it’s something very important that will always stay with me.”

There’s no collaborations on Carin Leon’s Inédito album.

Leon is rising thanks to his covers and collaborations, but for his new album Inédito, he goes it alone. Across the 17 tracks, Leon does a bit of everything from ranchera, banda, and mariachi music to an influence of American country music.

“This album was inspired by challenges and to quiet the naysayers,” Leon says. “I was very criticized for my covers and for my way of singing. I feel like it’s a peculiar style that’s not heard in regional Mexican music. I wanted to prove to the world that I don’t only do covers. That I can do other things. It’s called Inédito because regional Mexican is a very purist genre and I wanted to remove those boundaries to it.”

Carin Leon’s new single “Otra a Tu Salud” is a testament to his regional Mexican fusions.

The fusions in Inédito are very evident in the Leon’s new single “Otra a Tu Salud.” The power ballad has elements of mariachi music, but there’s also a flamenco feel to it.

“Rubén Salazar, a writer from Los Mochis, sent me that song,” Leon says. “When I first heard that song, I liked it a lot. It was like regional Mexican music with a bit of flamenco. It won me over when it’s something different with music that I listen to often. I wanted to give something new and different to the world.”

There’s a few more show left of Carin Leon’s spring tour.

Leon is currently on a spring tour of the U.S. There’s two more show this month in Montgomery, Alabama, and Belton, South Carolina. Next month he will travel to Wilson, North Carolina, Austin, Texas, and Laredo, Texas for the final shows. Tickets are available here.

“The art in our music is very underestimated,” Leon says. “I want to inspire people and the next generation of artists to dare to experiment with our music, to always be sincere with it, and to try new things. It’s our regional Mexican music and you can mix it with other things.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

READ: Meet DannyLux: The Chicano Teen Giving Corridos A Beatles-Esque Update

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

Latidomusic

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

By May 14, 2021 at 6:05 am
BY  | May 14, 2021 AT 6:05 am
Warner Music Latina | @alaina_castillo | YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 14th. Check out our full list below!

Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox – “Loco”

Tranquilo y tropical. Justin Quiles is setting his sights on a Summer anthem with “Loco” featuring Reggaeton OG’s Zion & Lennox and DR’s Chimbala. 

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Blessd x Maluma – “Imposible Remix

Medellín en la casa. Papi Juancho continues supporting up-and-coming acts, this time around joining Medellín Reggaeton newcomer Blessd in the remix for “Imposible.”

Luna Luna feat. Pretty Boy Aaron – “Golden”

Trust me when I say the vibes of this song are immaculate. Dallas-based band Luna Luna are back with disco-pop single “Golden” featuring rapper Pretty Boy Aaron.

Read: Marco Antonio Solís Reunites With Los Bukis During Live-Stream Concert

Alaina Castillo – parallel universe pt 1. album

Mexican-American singer Alaina Castillo released pt. 1 of her debut LP parallel universe. Get ready to go on a 7-track R&B trip through Alaina’s music, where she talks about relationships, taking control of your own narrative and more.

Wisin, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Los Legendarios – “En Mi Habitación”

Wisin and Los Legendarios continue putting out bangers, this time around recruiting crooners Rauw Alejandro and Lunay for “En Mi Habitación.”

Natalia Lafourcade, Mare Advertencia, Rubén Blades – “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”

Natalia Lafourcade released a new version of “Tu Si Sabes Quererme” alongside Panamanian legend Ruben Blades and Zapoteca rapper Mare Advertencia. Her upcoming album ‘Un Canto a México, Vol. 2’ will be released on May 28th.

Kris Floyd – “Siempre Tarde”

Perrear y llorar, anyone? Neon 16 hitmaker Kris Floyd released the follow up to his last single “7/24” with “Siempre Tarde”. Produced by Tainy and Jota Rosa, Kris sings about realizing it’s a little too late to get back with the person you really want. 

Read: Kris Floyd Talks Writing For Selena Gomez, J Balvin, And Working “7/24” As Reggaeton’s Secret Hit Weapon

Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez – “En Tu Perra Vida”

After their previous collaboration on “Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” Grupo Firme and Lenin Ramirez reunite for another anthem that deserves not one, but two drinks, with “En Tu Perra Vida.”

KHEA & Maria Becerra – “Te Necesito”

Putting Argentina on the map. Argentinian Trap pioneer KHEA keeps showing his versatility, this time around releasing his new collab “Te Necesito” with Maria Becerra.

Juhn, Jay Wheeler – “Fragancia” 

El All Star recruited Jay Rueditas for “Fragancia”, which has a catchy beat and lyrics and is poised to blow up like “Bandido” did. 

Vale – “Para Verte”

Vale, the Colombian duet comprised of the talented twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Pérez, released their new single “Para Verte” which was produced by none other than Juanes.

Alexis & Fido, Yandel – “Te Reto”

OG Reunion: Los Pitbull Alexis & Fido team up with Yandel on “Te Reto”, which will take you back to mid-2000s Reggaeton.

READ: Enter Thalía’s ‘desAMORfosis’ Album: Our Top 5 Songs

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alaina castillogrupo firmejustin quileskheakris floydMalumaNatalia Lafourcaderauw alejandro

Colombia’s Manuel Medrano Talks Spreading Love And “Luz” With His Songs, Working With Nile Rodgers

Latidomusic

Colombia’s Manuel Medrano Talks Spreading Love And “Luz” With His Songs, Working With Nile Rodgers

By May 12, 2021 at 10:51 am
BY  | May 12, 2021 AT 10:51 am
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

Since breaking out as a singer-songwriter in 2015 with “Bajo El Agua,” Manuel Medrano has dabbled in many genres. What lies at the core of his songs is a message of love that is powered by his soulful voice. In the past few years, the Colombian musician has worked with J Balvin’s collaborators and funk legend Nile Rodgers. In an interview with Latido Music, Medrano talks about his biggest hits, winning two Latin Grammys, and his new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro De Ti.”

Manuel Medrano was gifted a guitar as a Christmas present after he flunked a year in school.

Medrano became a musician thanks to his parents punishing him with a guitar after he wasn’t doing so great in school. To think that we could’ve been robbed of this great talent from Cartagena if he was given a different Christmas gift.

“I wanted another gift, but they gave me a guitar because I flunked a year in school,” Medrano tells mitú. “It was the best gift of my life. I didn’t know it at the time because I didn’t know how to play guitar or anything about music.”

Manuel won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2016.

In 2015, Medrano would break out of Colombia and onto the international stage with his single “Bajo El Agua.” The guitar-driven ballad was included on his self-titled album a year later that garnered him two Latin Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and for Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Medrano says about his wins. “I almost fainted. That’s definitely one of the best moments in my life that I’ll always treasure in my heart. [‘Bajo El Agua’] brought me so much happiness because a lot of people in the world connected with that song.”

Despite his love songs, Manuel Medrano admits he’s not a very romantic person.

Medrano is one of the most romantic musicians out there. His songs are either the sweet side of love or the sensual side. I ask him where does that romantic energy comes from.

Medrano laughs and says, “I’m going to be very honest with you, I’m not that romantic. I think it’s the women that inspire me. The beauty of women. It’s everything they make me feel that lets me write romantic music. With love, you can transmit very beautiful things. Not just love between couples, but self-love and love for the world. That’s what can make the world a better place.”

“Mi Otra Mitad” is a bop! It’s hard to believe that some people don’t like it.

Two of Medrano’s sexier songs are “Mi Otra Mitad” and “Buena.” On the former, he’s a smooth operator over an R&B sound. Medrano’s also got the moves in the colorful music video. The departure from the old sound he admits had turned off some of his fans.

“It’s one of my favorite songs right now,” Medrano says. “It’s funny because that’s one of my songs that some people don’t like, but it’s generated a positive impact on an audience that wasn’t familiar with me before.”

In “Buena,” he worked with J Balvin’s frequent collaborators, Feid and Mosty.

In “Buena,” Medrano blended his R&B sound with a Latin trap edge. He worked on that song with fellow Colombian musicians Mosty and Feid, who are the duo behind J Balvin’s early hits like “Ginza.” This is Medrano’s bedroom banger.

“I worked with Mosty and Rafael [Arcaute],” Medrano recalls. “We did a writing session in Medellín. We invited Feid who was nearby in the city. That tremendous song came out. Feid is a huge talent in music for writing. Rafa and Mosty are beasts with producing as well.”

Last year, Manuel Medrano had his “dream” collaboration with Nile Rodgers.

Medrano is also breaking through the Anglo market. While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked with icon Nile Rodgers for the song “Cielo.” Medrano seamlessly finds his groove in Rodgers’ funky guitar rhythm.

“Mind-blowing!” Medrano exclaims about the experience. “It’s a dream come true that I worked with Nile Rodgers. I admire him. I love his work. It was a little while before I could meet him because we worked from a distance. To me, he’s a phenomenal person with a giant heart. I’ve followed his career since I was young. It was an honor.”

His new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti” is an anthem for everyone.

In April, Medrano returned with his new single “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti.” The message behind the empowering ballad is clear as day: everyone has their light that allows them to shine in their own way. That message Medrano mentions is for every person listening, including his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a message of love that’s directed at every person to keep creating a better world,” Medrano says. “It’s a message directed at respect and tolerance for love and friendship. It’s a clear message to all communities. That’s definitively my message with my music. Every time I write a song, I write it with that purpose. That it touches the heart of every person and transforms their lives in a positive way.”

On his next album, Manuel is going to keep experimenting with different sounds.

As for what’s next, Medrano says “Hay Una Luz Dentro de Ti” is the kickoff release for his next album that’s due in the second half of 2021. The album will be 13 new tracks and there will be a documentary covering how it came together. As he works towards live shows pending the pandemic, Medrano promises will be some virtual ones in the future.

“There’s the Manuel that wants to experiment, work with different people, and who wants to learn,” he adds. “Also, there’s the Manuel that people are familiar with from my first album, the singer-songwriter and guitar-player. That Manuel will always be there. Those are going to be the two facets that are present in my albums.”   

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more  

READ: Meet Morelli: Colombian Hit-Maker Talks Writing For Camilo And New Single “Mala Conmigo”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
feidInterviewJ Balvinmanuel medranonile rodgers