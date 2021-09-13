Alejandra Gúzman Talks Joining ‘Juego De Las Llaves,’ Steamy Scenes + 30 Years Of ‘Flor De Papel’ LP

Music

Mexican icon Alejandra Gúzman is gracing the TV screen this month. She is appearing in the second season of the sexy series El Juego De Las Llaves. In an exclusive interview, Gúzman talked about her nude scene on the show, 30 years of her breakthrough album Flor De Papel, and her love for her fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Alejandra Gúzman plays the resident Juego De Las Llaves expert.

El Juego De Las Llaves premiered in 2019 starring ex-RBD singer Maite Perroni. Alongside actors like Sebastián Zurita, Marimar Vega, and Hugo Catalán, she gets caught up in a game of a couples switching partners. In the first season we saw the couples enjoying the game, but in the second season, which streams on Pantaya starting Sept. 16, they’re facing the consequences. Gúzman is joining the cast as Astrid, an expert of the Juego.

“I love my character,” Gúzman tells mitú. “She’s a woman that does business and travels a lot. She’s the one that does this Juego De Las Llaves. The best one. I have my heart in my feelings and I always do things when I see the desire and I try to put them together. I’m not in a couple, so I just do my thing, my magic.”

Alejandra Gúzman filmed some steamy scenes for the show.

Even though Astrid is not part of the couple, she still partakes in the freaky game. Gúzman reveals that she goes nude in a scene, which is empowering for a 53-year-old woman to do on TV.

“It’s the first time that I do a nude scene,” she says. “The first part I was really nervous. I started sweating a lot. They put some stickers all over. I had to take them off and just relax myself, go through it, and show myself as I am. I know how to act. I studied theater. I have it in my blood.”

Alejandra Gúzman has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

El Juego De Las Llaves is inclusive to people from all walks of life, including the LGBTQ+ community. In season two, Horacio Pancheri’s Valentin is starting his coming out journey as a gay man. As an artist who is adored by LGBTQ+ community, Gúzman draws the parallels to her own fans.

“I think we are a society that needs the self-realization [of who you are],” she says. “These themes help us to see what’s your desire and to go through it, and to go for it. To feel good about you and to be honest with your feelings. I love the way this show tackles different situations.”

Gúzman then speaks directly to her fans in the LGBTQ+ community. “I love you guys,” she adds. “I send you a big hug and a big kiss, and take care because this COVID is still here.”

Alejandra Gúzman’s breakthrough album Flor De Papel turned 30 this year.

Gúzman has reigned as La Reina Del Rock for over 30 years now. With her fourth album, Flor De Papel, she achieved her global breakthrough. The LP was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Latin Pop Album. Among the hits on there are her anthem “Reina de Corazones” and “Hacer El Amor Con Otro,” which has over 90 million streams on Spotify.

“I have always been connected to [‘Hacer El Amor Con Otro’],” Gúzman says. “I did say things that were really rebellious for that time. I have always been myself. I have always reached for what I need and dreamed about. I’m not in a couple now. I don’t have someone. I’m giving myself a lot of love. It’s also okay to give yourself time and a chance.”

Alejandra Gúzman is ready to dominate the TV screen next.

Gúzman cleverly brings the conversation full-circle to El Juego De Las Llaves with a joke. “Now it’s going to be Hacer El Amor Con Ocho,” she says with laugh. Gúzman is ready to take on this new frontier on the TV screen.

“I’m glad that I came to El Juego De Las Llaves to learn a bit more,” she says. “You’re going to enjoy it. It’s a dramedy. I hope you like it and laugh.”

