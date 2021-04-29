Interview: Mexican Rapper Aczino Talks Being Named Best Freestyler in the World, Advice for Red Bull Batalla, and More

Latidomusic

Born Mauricio Hernández, Mexican rapper Aczino is considered by many the best freestyler in the world. He was the winner of Red Bull Batalla 2017, finalist in Red Bull Batalla 2019, and Red Bull Batalla 2020.

We had the chance to talk to Aczino for a Spotlight interview where he talked about his early musical influences, a collab with Gera MX that’s on the way, and the best advice he wants to give up-and-coming rappers for the upcoming Red Bull Batalla 2021.

Watch it here:

Applications to enter the 2021 season of Red Bull Batalla opened on April 20th and close on April 30th.

Participants will get a chance to compete in a virtual qualifier as part of the 15th anniversary of the biggest international freestyle competition in the world, which streamed over 14 million live views for 2020; launching any aspiring rapper into international stardom.

Red Bull Batalla seeks to uncover the world’s best Spanish freestyle talent around and has become the largest Spanish freestyle rap battle in the world! Now celebrating 15 years, the Red Bull project gives an opportunity for young MCs to train, perform and improve their improvisation and lyrical skills.

