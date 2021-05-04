Latidomusic

Grammy Awards Ending ‘Secret Committees,’ They Remain In-Place For Latin Grammys

By May 4, 2021 at 1:14 pm
CLIFF LIPSON / GETTY IMAGES

Following The Weeknd’s boycott of the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced last Friday an end to the “secret committees” that determined the nominees. The Latin Recording Academy behind the Latin Grammy Awards said that it will keep the review committees in place for now.

The Weeknd spoke out against the “secret committees” this year.

After The Weeknd’s globally successful After Hours album was snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards, the Canadian superstar said that he was boycotting the awards by withholding his music. In March, he told the New York Times, “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” Ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik echoed The Weeknd’s demands.

The Recording Academy voted to disband the nominations review committees on Friday.

By “secret committees,” The Weeknd was referring to the committees that were appointed by the Recording Academy to review the nominations. According to Billboard, the Recording Academy trustees voted to disband the nominations review committees, letting the Grammy voting body have more of a say in the nominations. The changes are effective immediately for the next Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2022.

“As we continue to build a more active and vibrant membership community, we are confident in the expertise of our voting members to recognize excellence in music each year,” Ruby Marchand, the Academy’s chief industry officer, said in a statement.

The Música Urbana category should finally break up the Latin genres into individual categories.

In a major move for Latin music, the Recording Academy trustees also voted to create a Best Música Urbana Album category. In past years, the Latin genres at the Grammys were clumped together in one category.

In 2012, the category was called Best Latin Pop, Rock, or Urban Album. Latin rock was liberated this year with its own category. The creation of the Best Música Urbana Album category should break up the Latin pop and Latin urban genres into two separate categories next year.

The Latin Grammy Awards will keep the nominations review committees in place for now.

To see if the Latin Recording Academy would also put an end to the “secret committees,” Billboard‘s Leila Cobo reached out to them. So far, the answer is no. In a statement, the folks behind the Latin Grammy Awards wrote they “did not anticipate” doing so.

“While the awards process for Latin Grammys mirrors the essence of the Grammy process, the Latin Recording Academy’s members have the ability to modify procedures respective to the needs and evolution of Latin music,” the Latin Recording Academy said in the statement. “Since we are mainly an international organization, our systems and procedures have some differences.”

As for a more direct reason why the nominations review committees will remain in place at the Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy added, “Given the richness of Latin music and its diverse fields, we depend on the expertise of our members in order to best respect and honor excellence in the difference genres that compose our culture.”

Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

By April 19, 2021 at 8:54 am
CESAR PIMIENTA

Maluma is teaming up with the biggest star in the solar system for his new single “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem).” As part of an Earth Day campaign with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, the Colombian superstar joined forces with the sun. He’s also coming on a decade in the music industry. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about the inspiration behind “Rumba” and the hottest collaborations of his career.

“Rumba” is part of Maluma’s campaign with Michelob.

“Collaborating with the sun was great,” Maluma tells mitú. “Maybe I’m the only artist in the world who has the opportunity. It’s a big thing for me. I enjoyed the process. I also enjoyed working with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. They love the same things that I love like helping the world. I feel grateful.”

Maluma recorded “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” for Michelob to celebrate the beer brand’s ULTRA Pure Gold lager that’s brewed with 100 percent renewable electricity from the sun. The warm reggaeton track was recorded featuring sounds from the actual sun. Maluma wrote it with Keityn and Edgar Berrera, who also composed “Hawái” with him.

“These two guys are geniuses,” Maluma says. “When we work together we’re a dream team. When this campaign came to the table, I told them that I needed a big song. I recorded it in Turks and Caicos around three weeks ago. The song came out great. I love it.”

This year Maluma will be celebrating 10 years in the music industry.

This year, Maluma will be celebrating a decade in the industry since the release of his debut single “Farandulera.” After dropping his breakthrough album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy in Oct. 2015, Maluma is one of the artists that helped globalize Latin music. He’s happy to be a part of the movement, but he also recognizes the stars that came before him.

“It’s not like we started this year or last year,” Maluma says. “This has been work that started with Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and Shakira like 15 or 20 years ago. I feel like I’m part of it. I feel proud of it. I feel like we still need to do more things, more big things.”

Next up, Maluma’s fans can see him on tour this fall.

As for what’s next, the “Rumba” music video will be released on Earth Day, April 22. Maluma is also hitting the road this fall for his Papi Juancho Tour in the U.S. The tour kicks off in September and runs through late October.

“Coming back to the stage is something that I really need,” Maluma says. “I miss being with my fans. I miss hugging them. I miss going on tour. I miss the whole lifestyle. I can’t wait to see you guys on tour and sing of course for the first time all my new songs that I released this year.”

Since Maluma is also celebrating 10 years in the industry, we had him break down some of the biggest collaborations in his career.

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma will make his big-screen debut in Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez in Feb. 2022. The movie was pushed back to that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two singers also collaborated on songs for Marry Me like “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

“I always wanted to work on a big project,” Maluma says. “In a big movie. I had a couple of opportunities to work on other things, but I said ‘no’ because I was waiting for this big moment. Thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson and the whole team to make me part of the movie. I have a lot of beautiful moments. She’s great. She’s such a master for me. She taught me many things when we were working together. I would say from the beginning to the end, the whole experience was great.”

The Weeknd

Maluma teamed up with Canadian superstar The Weeknd for a Spanglish remix of “Hawái.” They pushed the song to No. 12 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Maluma helped The Weeknd with his Spanish in the remix.

“At the beginning, the first vocals he recorded, I had to tell him to change a little bit,” Maluma says. “The ‘Instagram’ part because he was saying it in the wrong way, like pretty bad Spanish. I sent him the vocals, like the way he had to say it, and then he changed it. He’s great. He’s super talented.”

Ziggy Marley

For his latest album 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ), Maluma teamed up with Jamaican star Ziggy Marley for the song “Tonika.” He performed the song for the first time with Bob Marley’s son at the Latin American Music Awards last week.

“That was great working with Ziggy,” Maluma says. “He’s one of my favorite artists too. I always wanted to work with him because I’m a huge fan of Bob Marley. It’s one of the best things I could’ve done in the album. He put the Marley DNA in my project and that was great.”

Shakira

Maluma and Colombian icon Shakira have teamed up on a number of collaborations, including the hit singles “Chantaje” and “Clandestino.” They also worked together on “Trap,” another cut from Shakira’s El Dorado album.

“I love working with Shakira, but I have to be honest, it’s not easy because she loves everything to be on-point,” Maluma says. “She’s super strict with everything that she does. I would love to work with her again. She’s a master for me too. She’s one of the first big stars that helped me and wanted to work with me. I’m forever grateful to her for giving me the chance to work with such a big artist.”

Rare Selena Grammys Photos Surface, Fans Are Upset With Her Lifetime Achievement Tribute

Rare Selena Grammys Photos Surface, Fans Are Upset With Her Lifetime Achievement Tribute

By March 15, 2021 at 2:47 pm
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 2:47 pm
SELENAQOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys last night. Her fans are not happy about how brief the tribute turned out to be.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honorees were shouted out in a minutes-long segment.

To be fair to the Grammy Awards, a full-on tribute to Selena was never promised by the show, but her fans still had high hopes. The Tejano music legend and her fellow Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne, Lionel Hampton, and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, were treated to a minutes-long segment that announced them as honorees.

The Selena fans were not happy.

Fans watched the whole three-hour-long telecast with an expectation for Selena to be celebrated in a bigger way. Many fans express their discontent on Twitter following the very short Lifetime Achievement Award segment.

Memes flooded social media as people felt cheated of a Selena tribute.

Some people were not happy with the Selena tribute some felt they were promised. Selena is super important to her fans so if you are going to give them a tribute, make sure you make good on that promise.

There were so many memes.

Selena’s family celebrated her Lifetime Achievement Award on social media.

Selena’s family was still very excited to received the Lifetime Achievement Award on her behalf.

“Thank you to The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support to her music and legacy,” read the post with a picture of the award.

Chris Pérez, who was married to Selena, congratulated his late wife on the honor.

Her family also unveiled photos of Selena getting ready for the night that she won her first and only Grammy Award.

In a lead-up to last night’s Grammy Awards, Selena’s family unveiled some rare photos of the singer getting ready for the 1994 Grammy Awards. She can be seen getting her hair done and hanging out in New York City with her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “We had such a great time,” Suzette commented on the post.

The photos were taken hours before Selena won her first and only competitive Grammy Award. Her LP Selena Live! won in the Best Mexican/American Album category.

