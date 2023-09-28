Feid Says ‘Composer’ Image ‘Haunted Him,’ is Onto His ‘Artist’ Era in New Album

crema

For Feid his most recent musical project, “Mor, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad” is a more personal and risquée.

“We wanted to do things that we normally and in the past hadn’t experimented with,” the 31-year-old dished in an exclusive interview with mitú. The artist and composer sat backstage with us minutes before jumping onstage at a Spotify pop-up event to celebrate the launch of his latest studio album.

“There are a lot of mixed moods, and the name of the album is about taking those risks and doing things without worrying about what people think, say or do,” he says. “You feel it in the lyrics, in the sound, and it’s an album curated based on the music that I like to listen to and the music I love to do.”

His previous album, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album,” peaked at number 6 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album charts, amassing over 8 billion total global streams to date.

Here’s everything you can expect from his new album, dropping on September 28 at midnight.

“Mor, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad” kicked off with a Sean Paul collab Feid calls a “childhood dream come true”

Feid’s single with Sean Paul, “Niña Bonita” released in April of this year. The track accumulated over 315 million total global streams while qualifying for a two-time platinum album in the United States.

The new album includes a track list of 15 songs, with collaborations including “Gangsters y Pistolas” featuring Nengo Flow and “Bubalu” featuring Rema, among others.

For Feid, working with Sean Paul was a childhood dream come true.

“Collabing with Sean Paul was so cool because a big part of my style as an artist and what I am into in terms of fashion, style and music tastes is inspired by his music and his album Dutty Rock, which came out when I was still a kid,” Ferxxo admitted.

Adding, “Meeting him, filming the video and seeing him on the mic spitting bars, and being able to talk to him about it, getting to see his work up close…it was very special for me. He’s a childhood idol of mine. I had his poster hanging in my room as a kid.”

Feid says he wants his album to remind fans of his 2020 work

Backstage, Feid wore his signature white Oakley sunglasses, a backward cap and an outfit with unquestionably bright green detailing. As we know this is a signature color of his brand and style. He also wore Nike Air Force 1’s which also sported a green checkmark. His style is just another part of his evolution as an artist and growing into his own brand.

“A lot of it was about hanging up the towel as a composer and focusing on myself as an artist and on perfecting my craft, while also creating my own style, my own brand and doing it the way in which I really wanted it to be,” he shares.

Although his new album is receiving the recognition as an artist he expected, Feid wants it to remind fans of his work from 2020.

“This album connects more with Ferxxo Vol. 1 and with all that experimental feeling that you sense in my music,” he says. “When we kicked off the album, we said, ‘let’s do all kinds of music, except reggaeton – let’s leave reggaeton last.’”

While musically, “MOR, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad” has a lot to say, Feid is also telling a personal story through the title and branding.

“I’ve always had the same thoughts and vision, but not everyone resonated with that from the beginning,” he explains. “So [the title, ‘MOR, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad’] is kind of like a metaphor that I have always been shining a light, but I was still in the dark for a long time. We wanted to bring that conversation to the light with this album.”

He’s looking forward to the next era of his career as an artist

“Before I began to fully focus on my career as an artist, every time I would do an interview, I was asked questions about being a composer and writer who worked with so many artists,” he says. “There wasn’t a focus on me and my music, so that always haunted me.”

Feid who has written music for J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Thalia, Karol G and CNCO, is fully focused on who he wants to be: an artist.

“That image of ‘Feid the composer’ felt like a ghost that haunted me, and I felt I needed to overcome it, by doing even bigger things as an artist that would outshine the work I had done as a composer, in order to be seen as an artist as well,” he added.

“It wasn’t that I felt good or bad about it. It was just not what I wanted to do from the beginning, though it was something that I had to do for some time. What I am doing now is what brings me happiness and makes me feel happy to be in a studio, make my songs, and see the success of El Ferxxo’s music and the team. It was hard to tackle that ghost, but I did it, though I still have a few more ghosts I think I need to overcome.”

