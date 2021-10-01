Farruko’s “El Incomprendido” Is A Latin Remake Of EDM Classic “Better Off Alone”

Music

Farruko is back with his new album LA 167. The wildest song on the LP is the Puerto Rican superstar’s remake of EDM classic “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay. He teamed up with Colombian producer Víctor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni for their Latin update called “El Incomprendido.”

Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” was released in 1999.

“Better Off Alone” was released by Dutch group Alice Deejay in 1999. The trance song that was sung by Judith Pronk became a turn-of-the-millennium smash. “Better Off Alone” peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart. Farruko’s new version of the song is the most high-profile remake of it in over 20 years.

Farruko’s “El Incomprendido” is a new version of “Better Off Alone.”

For “El Incomprendido,” Farruko regrouped with Víctor Cárdenas, who is a leader in globalizing the Colombian guaracha. Cárdenas famously employed that sound on Farruko’s recent smash hit “Pepas.” They also brought the Dominican Republic’s DJ Adoni into the mix.

Farruko sounds like he has a another global party anthem on his hands. He sings about passing around the hookah to the rhythm of “Better Off Alone.” This collaboration blends Cárdenas’ guaracha sound with the tropical edge of DJ Adoni. In the “El Incomprendido” music video, the trio brings the wild party to life.

Farruko reunited with Pedro Capó on LA 167.

Farruko’s LA 167 includes 25 songs. After the success of the “Calma” remix, he reunited with Boricua singer Pedro Capó for “Jíbaro.” The LP also includes collaborations with artists like Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, Luar La L, India Martínez, and Lito MC Cassidy. Farruko’s LA 167 Tour kicks off in November.

