Fans Torn Over Bad Bunny’s New Single, Asking ‘Where’s the Sazón?’

Bad Bunny, 29, just released his single “Un Preview,” which has many fans wondering if it really is a “preview” of his new album. And while we can only hope to get a fifth Benito album soon, fan opinions are divided over the new song.

Yo amo a bad bunny he’s my guy my number one pero no me moví con Un Preview. Siento que la he escuchado mil veces — cami (@cxmdxless) September 26, 2023

While some listeners are hyped about the song in all its “tra, tra, tra,” glory, others aren’t so convinced. As one X user wrote, “I love Bad Bunny, he’s my number one guy, but ‘Un Preview’ didn’t move me. I feel I have listened to it a thousand times.”

Still, others disagree, calling the new song a certified “banger.”

One thing we can all agree on, though? “Un Preview” seems to be about Kendall Jenner, 27 — just check out all the horse imagery in the video. It’s giving romantic horseback riding date, like the one they went on back in April.

One more thing? In the video, Bad Bunny actually twirls around the bandana he wore with Jenner at Coachella. Coincidence or not?

Here’s everything fans are saying about “Un Preview,” the good, the bad, and all the theories about Benito and Jenner.

While some fans are loving Bad Bunny’s new song, others ask, “Where’s the sazón?”

All of the “Un Preview” hype started last week after Bad Bunny wrote about the song on his WhatsApp fans channel.

As you can see in an X screenshot, the singer told his listeners, “I’m trying to send you guys a preview of the new song but I have bad signal… it doesn’t want to send.”

😳🤭Bad Bunny want’s to sent us a preview of his new song through WhatsApp!! pic.twitter.com/wnliLeJf0o — EPMY (@EMPY_OOX) September 21, 2023

Of course, fans went wild, speculating about the song. Little did they know, Bad Bunny had already told them the single’s title, “Un Preview.” Ah, Benito.

However, once Bad Bunny released the song last night, fans immediately had mixed opinions. One X user wrote, “Bad Bunny’s new song just doesn’t hit.” Referencing Benito’s 2022 song “El Apagón,” they questioned, “Where’s the sazón? Batería y reggaetón?”

Bad bunny’s new song just doesn’t hit, where’s the SAZON???? Batería y reggaetón ??!!!!!????? pic.twitter.com/0RytC6RHjM — Nichole Rivera Photography (@TheRealNichole) September 26, 2023

Others instead joked about the song’s beat, even though it’s admittedly perfect for perreo:

Yet another X user commented that while the song isn’t “bad,” it’s “very similar” to his past releases. “It is the same beats, the same music,” they wrote.

I already listened to the new bad bunny’s song, and I’m not gonna say it’s bad, but ngl I think it is very similar to the past songs, it is the same beats, the same music, it is the same reggaeton he plays! — Diego Santos (@Diego_ssr97) September 26, 2023

That being said, some people are loving the new single. One X user questioned, “Am I the only one that loves Bad Bunny’s new song?” Give us around three more listens and we might just be 100% on board.

Am I the only one that loves Bad Bunny’s new song ? 😭 — 🦋 (@drayatingzxo) September 26, 2023

Another wrote point-blank that “Un Preview” is “actually good”:

Bad Bunny’s new song is actually good. Bye. — 𝑳𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒂 (@LEI7ANI) September 26, 2023

And yes, many others are calling it a “banger”:

10 seconds into Bad Bunny’s new song and I already know it’s a banger — ponton (@pon___ton) September 26, 2023

Still, as one fan wrote, many of Bad Bunny’s new songs “take a while to grow on [them]”:

ngl bad bunny new song slaps 👏🏽 recently all his new stuff takes a while to grow on me. — darwin (@darwinnnyt) September 26, 2023

And others, well, are wondering if Bad Bunny is “trolling” with this new song, which tells you exactly what they think of it:

voy a confiar en q bad bunny nos esta trolleando a todos con su preview y el album va a ser mejor — wabi 🦋 (@tacosdwabirria) September 26, 2023

Some fans are taking “Un Preview” as Benito’s relationship confirmation with Jenner

While Bad Bunny’s fanbase is pretty divided over his new song, most agree that it seems to be about Kendall Jenner. Or should we say… Candle Jenner?

Ok I’m kind of loving bad bunny’s new song. Even tho it’s giving Candle Jenner vibes 🙄 — 🖤 𝔇 (@dmolina095) September 26, 2023

With lyrics like “Baby, I’m not scared of trying you and falling in love again,” and “Let them talk, there’s no need to worry,” it might just be about Benito and Jenner’s divisive, possible relationship.

One more lyric that cemented that theory though? “Tu eres mi vaquera,” or “my cowgirl.” Jenner grew up riding horses and is a noted equestrian… so yes, we’re dying.

i think bad bunny’s new song is about kendall. — YUHMIL (@yuhmilly) September 26, 2023

Just take a look at this comparison of some of Jenner’s photoshoots that include horses, and screenshots from Bad Bunny’s new video:

Un Preview de Bad Bunny es para Kendall Jenner!!!!😫❤️ pic.twitter.com/yrU8rpNEX8 — Lorequeen🦋 (@lorequeen5) September 26, 2023

Over on TikTok, one user posted a clip watching the new music video, captioning it with, “Benito is in love.” A fellow TikToker commented, “The whole video says Kendall,” while another noted, “[Kendall’s] horses, the Bentley and the headscarf he wore to Coachella with her.”

Us, though? Well, we’re just wondering where this Bad Bunny is:

Muy bueno el preview de bad bunny y todo… pero cuando regresa este: pic.twitter.com/CBw8JeAXUb — Viva el Reggaetón (@Reggaeton_News_) September 25, 2023

You can catch the full video here:

