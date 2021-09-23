Don Omar Returns In Powerful “Flow HP” Music Video With Residente

Music

Puerto Rican icon Don Omar is back with the new single “Flow HP.” He teamed up with fellow Boricua rapper Residente. The two heavy-hitters collide in the black-and-white music video.

Don Omar signed a partnership deal with Saban Music Group this week.

Earlier this week, Don Omar announced his multi-year partnership with Saban Music Group. He reunited with SMG CEO Gustavo López, who helped launched Omar as a reggaeton music giant. As part of the strategic partnership, SMG will advance all of Omar’s recording and marketing costs.

“I am thrilled to be joining forces with Saban Music Group and being backed by the savvy business and artistic instincts of Haim and Gus,” Don Omar said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to connect with my loyal fans and audience by doing what I love most and introduce them to the exciting new music I have coming.”

Don Omar teamed up with Residente for “Flow HP.”

“Flow HP” is Don Omar’s first release under his deal with Saban Music Group. He co-wrote the song with former Calle 13 member Residente and producers Urba & Rome. The duo produced Daddy Yankee’s recent hits like “Dura” and “Que Tira Pa Lante.”

Omar and Residente come through with no-holds-barred bars. Residente takes aim at the music charts and boasts about writing his own lyrics. Omar reiterates how this is a song for the streets with references to Puerto Rico’s perreo culture. “Flow HP” lives up to its name with these two Boricua titans spitting truths with a fiery flow.

The music video brings Don Omar and Residente’s lyrics to life.

The music video for “Flow HP” was directed by Kacho López Mari and Residente. The black-and-white visual powerfully illustrates and brings to life the words in Don Omar and Residente’s verses. Like in the song, the guys are proudly Puerto Rican in the video.

