Peruvian Rocker Diana Flores Goes Disco With New Single “Desaparecer”

Peruvian indie rocker Diana Flores is marking a new phase in her career with “Desaparecer.” The former Baby Steps frontwoman has gone solo with the disco-influenced single.

Diana was originally a rocker in the band Baby Steps.

Flores is most known as the frontwoman of bands like Kasama and Baby Steps in Peru. Both bands were part of the country’s indie rock wave. In Baby Steps, the Lima native shredded on the guitar. Baby Steps’ music was equally raucous and ethereal like in “Molly.”

The COVID-19 quarantine inspired Diana to push herself as a solo artist.

Antonella Morelli

While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Flores discovered that she could make music on her own. She also pushed herself to “step out of [her] comfort zone” and tackle new sounds. Flores’ debut solo single “Desaparecer” was produced by Marshall Did It Again, who previously worked with Lil Mosey and Jowell of Jowell y Randy.

“2020 turned out to be one of my most creative years, not just in music, but in general,” Flores said in a statement. “Spending time with myself without feeling external pressure and evaluating my strengths have made this project off to the best start. Not only do I feel safe with the result of ‘Desaparecer’ but happy to finally be able to experiment with other genres.”

“Desaparecer” is a disco-pop dream en español.

After disco-pop gripped the globe last year thanks to The Weeknd and Dua Lipa, Flores followed their lead with “Desaparecer.” In the sleek and sexy track, she sings about getting lost with a lover on the dance floor. Her rock star edge is still intact with an incredible guitar solo. The dazzling “Desaparecer” hopefully leads to more disco escapism that we desperately need in Spanish.

Flores also noted that the song was her way of coping with last year’s political strife in Peru. Massive protests happened following the removal of President Martín Vizcarra. The shocking move was seen as a coup by many. Two protesters were killed in a clash in November and Vizcarra’s replacement Manuel Merino resigned after five days in office.

“‘Desaparecer’ was born after a very strong anxiety crisis due to everything that was happening last year in the country,” Flores added.

