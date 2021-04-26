Latidomusic

Peruvian Rocker Diana Flores Goes Disco With New Single “Desaparecer”

By April 26, 2021 at 11:54 am
ALMENDRA FERRER

Peruvian indie rocker Diana Flores is marking a new phase in her career with “Desaparecer.” The former Baby Steps frontwoman has gone solo with the disco-influenced single.

Diana was originally a rocker in the band Baby Steps.

Flores is most known as the frontwoman of bands like Kasama and Baby Steps in Peru. Both bands were part of the country’s indie rock wave. In Baby Steps, the Lima native shredded on the guitar. Baby Steps’ music was equally raucous and ethereal like in “Molly.”

The COVID-19 quarantine inspired Diana to push herself as a solo artist.

Antonella Morelli

While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Flores discovered that she could make music on her own. She also pushed herself to “step out of [her] comfort zone” and tackle new sounds. Flores’ debut solo single “Desaparecer” was produced by Marshall Did It Again, who previously worked with Lil Mosey and Jowell of Jowell y Randy.

“2020 turned out to be one of my most creative years, not just in music, but in general,” Flores said in a statement. “Spending time with myself without feeling external pressure and evaluating my strengths have made this project off to the best start. Not only do I feel safe with the result of ‘Desaparecer’ but happy to finally be able to experiment with other genres.”

“Desaparecer” is a disco-pop dream en español.

After disco-pop gripped the globe last year thanks to The Weeknd and Dua Lipa, Flores followed their lead with “Desaparecer.” In the sleek and sexy track, she sings about getting lost with a lover on the dance floor. Her rock star edge is still intact with an incredible guitar solo. The dazzling “Desaparecer” hopefully leads to more disco escapism that we desperately need in Spanish.

Flores also noted that the song was her way of coping with last year’s political strife in Peru. Massive protests happened following the removal of President Martín Vizcarra. The shocking move was seen as a coup by many. Two protesters were killed in a clash in November and Vizcarra’s replacement Manuel Merino resigned after five days in office.

“‘Desaparecer’ was born after a very strong anxiety crisis due to everything that was happening last year in the country,” Flores added.

Peruvian Woman Wins Battle Over Right To Die Request

Fierce

By March 8, 2021 at 12:59 pm
ANGELA PONCE/ Getty Images

No doubt about it, women have struggled more than anyone to convince the world that the right to make decisions about their bodies is theirs. Ana Estrada, a woman currently confined to her bed, knows this truth. After spending five years of attempting to convince Peruvian officials that she has what’s best for herself in mind, she has finally made a breakthrough.

Recently, Estrada was able to convince Peruvian officials to make a historic decision, regarding her own assisted death.

Euthanasia is largely illegal in the Roman Catholic country of Peru, but Estrada has been granted an exception.

Psychologist Ana Estrada, who has suffered from incurable and progressive polio since the age of 12, poses for pictures at her house in Lima, on February 15, 2020. – A Peruvian court on February 25, 2021 ordered the government to respect the wishes of Estrada to be allowed to die, a rare allowance for euthanasia in largely Catholic Latin America. (Photo by Angela PONCE / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA PONCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Euthanasia is a practice that is illegal in many countries across the globe including Peru where access to abortion and same-sex marriage are also banned. Still, Estrada made a decision for herself to commit to a five-year legal battle after she decided to end her own life “when the time comes.”

Recently, Peru’s government ruled not to appeal a court ruling which recognized her right to “a dignified death.”

“It is an individual case, but I hope it serves as a precedent,” Estrada, 44, explained to Reuters in a recent interview. “I think it is an achievement not only of mine, not only of my cause but also an achievement of law and justice in Peru.”

Estrada, who is a psychologist, has lived with the rare disease called polymyositis for three decades.

The painful disease progressively attacks her muscles and has resulted in her need to breathe with a respirator most of the time. According to NBC, a court ruling from last week granted that state health insurer EsSalud to provide “all conditions” needed for Estrada’s euthanasia. The court also ruled that the event must occur within 10 business days of the date that she decides to end her life. According to NBC, “EsSalud said a statement it would comply with the ruling and form medical commissions to develop a protocol for such cases. The court ruling also cleared anyone assisting Estrada in her death from facing charges, although local law still prohibits anyone from helping people to die.”

Estrada is the author of the blog “Ana seeks dignified death” which she began writing in 2016. In an interview with Reuters, she explained that she made the decision to end her life when she realized she was no longer able to write.

“My body is failing, but my mind and my spirit are happy,” she explained. “I want the last moment of my life to continue like this, in freedom, with peace, tranquility, and autonomy. I want to be remembered like that.”

He Was The Mastermind Behind Peru’s Forced Sterilization Of Indigenous Women And He’s Finally On Trial

Things That Matter

By March 7, 2021 at 10:33 am
ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors in Peru are working hard to seek justice for the tens of thousands of Indigenous women who were forced to undergo surgical sterilizations in the 1990s, during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori.

As part of their work, prosecutors have asked that a judge permit the trial against the former president to move forward and just this week they were granted that request. The 82-year-old former president, who is already serving a 25-year prison sentence for other human rights abuses and corruption, says he shouldn’t be charged in the case because of a technicality.

Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori will stand trial for his campaign to sterilize Indigenous women.

A judge in Peru opened proceedings on Monday against disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori and other officials accused of the “forced sterilizations” of thousands of poor, mostly Indigenous, women.

The judicial process led by Judge Rafael Martínez began following years of demands by human rights activists as well as numerous obstacles, including prosecutors who shelved investigations of Fujimori in the past.

He and his five fellow defendants are accused of being “indirect perpetrators of damage to life and health, serious injuries and serious human rights abuses” against women who were surgically sterilized between 1996 and 2000.

Fujimori and his fellow defendants, including three ex-health ministers, “did a lot of harm with their policies,” said public prosecutor Pablo Espinoza as he read out the charges against the 82-year-old former president. Espinoza said the accused “played with the lives and reproductive health of people, without caring about the damage” it would do to them.

Thousands of Indigenous women underwent forced sterilizations as part of a campaign to lower their birth rate.

During the 1990s, an estimated 270,000 Peruvians were subjected to surgery to have their fallopian tubes tied as part of a family planning program instigated during Fujimori’s final four years in power. Most of the victims were indigenous people including a woman who was 19 when in 1997 she took her baby to a clinic to be vaccinated, only to be tied up by soldiers.

Another woman died in March 1998 after she was subjected to the procedure.

As president, Fujimori announced at a congress in China in 1995 that his government would undertake a program to help poor Peruvian women decide the number of children they wanted to have. Later, there were growing complaints from women in poor communities in the Andes who said they had been sterilized without their knowledge.

Officials of Fujimori’s government claimed any excesses were the fault of overzealous local medical authorities. But the program was so controversial that the U.S. Congress cut aid payments to Peru that had been used to fund the program.

If the defendants are found guilty, the state could be liable for damages as Peru has recognized the right of victims of forced sterilization to receive reparations from the government.

The former president is already serving prison time for other crimes committed while in office.

Fujimori was arrested, tried, and convicted for a number of crimes related to corruption and human rights abuses that occurred during his government. Fujimori was president from 1990 to 2000. His presidency ended when he fled the country in the midst of a scandal involving corruption and human rights violations.

He was living in a self-imposed exile until his arrest while visiting Chile in November 2005. He was extradited to face criminal charges in Peru in September 2007 and has been in custody ever since. Though in December 2017, the country’s then President Pedro Kuczynski pardoned him on health grounds, however, that decision was overturned by the Peruvian Supreme Court in October 2018.

