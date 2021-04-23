Latidomusic

Daddy Yankee, Corina Smith, Gera MX & Christian Nodal and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By April 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 23rd. Check out our full list below!

Daddy Yankee – “El Pony”

El Big Boss surprised fans with his latest release with “El Pony.” Watch him take you to the barn above.

Corina Smith – “Obviamente”

Venezuelan artist Corina Smith makes her intentions extremely clear in a sultry new single “Obviamente.” Shoutout to the bedazzled Sidekick in the lyric video that is Y2K goals.

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

If you’re feeling heartbroken, Gera MX and Christian Nodal have the perfect song for you to drown your sorrows with “Botella Tras Botella.”

Myke Towers – Lyke Mike album

The Young King said that this album wasn’t going to be commercial, and that he would go back to his SoundCloud/rap roots. Safe to say Myke delivered with Lyke Mike. The album comes packed with bars in over 23 songs.

Guaynaa, Los Ángeles Azules – “Cumbia a la gente”

The song and genre crossover we never knew we needed. Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa goes cumbia with the help of Los Ángeles Azules.

Samantha Sanchez – “No Quiero Na'”

Spanish/Cuban pop singer Samantha Sanchez sings about self-love in her new single “No Quiero Na'”, which comes with a psychedelic-70s inspired music video to match the vibes.

Duki – Desde El Fin Del Mundo album

Argentine rapper and singer Duki released his new album Desde El Fin Del Mundo, which comes 18 songs and packed with collabs with YSY A, Rei, Lucho SSJ, Farina, Lara91K, Asan, Bizarrap, KHEA and more.

Deorro, Jon Z – “Ponte Pa’ Mi”

Mexican DJ Deorro recruited Puerto Rican Trap artist Jon Z for party banger “Ponte Pa’ Mi.”

Jesse Baez – “Limo”

Chicago-born, Guatemala-raised R&B singer Jesse Baez sings about his road to fame and success in “Limo.”

Farina & Arcangel – FlowRes album

FlowRes is the very first album in Latin music between a male and female artist in the Urban genre. Farina and Arcangel show their rapping skills in the 6-song EP.

Myke Towers’ ‘Lyke Mike’ Album is a Slam Dunk: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Myke Towers’ ‘Lyke Mike’ Album is a Slam Dunk: Our 5 Favorite Songs

BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 7:49 am
JONATHAN MANNION

Myke Towers is back with his new album Lyke Mike. The Puerto Rican superstar comes through with 23 new tracks that show why he’s Latin rap’s MVP.

Lyke Mike is based on Myke’s admiration for Michael Jordan.

The title for Towers’ album is a reference to basketball legend Michael Jordan. Among the 23 tracks, he actually limits the number of features to only a few artists like Ñengo Flow, Jon Z, and Miky Woodz. For most of the LP, Towers goes it alone and lets that malleable flow of his run wild.

Myke eschews reggaeton for a full LP of Latin trap.

Instead of delivering an album of reggaeton, Towers opts for straight rap and trap with Lyke Mike. A few hours before the album’s release, he wrote on Twitter, “In Lyke Mike, there’s no commercial music.” Towers also dabbles in a bit of drill music. Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on Lyke Mike.

“Mírenme Ahora”

Around a bolero melody and trap beats, Towers raps about living large in “Mírenme Ahora.” He talks about the rough road he’s taken to be where he is now. Towers also references to the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. “They got them in the car / That’s why I’m my own chauffeur,” he spits.

“Pin Pin”

Towers pays tribute to his Boricua roots with “Pin Pin.” He turns the classic “Periquito Pin Pin” by Tommy Olivencia into a refreshing reggaeton bop. Towers even lets out a salsa music chant at the start of the song for fun.

“De Novela”

Towers shares the spotlight with another rising Afro-Boricua talent in “De Novela.” He teams up with local rapper Sahir. Like in a basketball game, they alley-oop off each other lyrically to score a slam dunk collaboration.

“Balas Locas”

In “Balas Locas,” Towers joins forces with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Jon Z. He dabbles in drill music for the first time and shows just how versatile his flow is. The guys are packing lyrical heat in this knockout collaboration.

“No Salen”

“No Salen” sounds like Towers’ triumphant song after winning the game. Latin rap’s king doesn’t let his crown slip here. This glorious and swaggering anthem is one of Lyke Mike‘s finest moments.  

Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

Latidomusic

Marc Anthony Streams Concert For Free After Livestream Collapse, Fans React on Twitter

By April 20, 2021 at 9:45 am
BY  | April 20, 2021 AT 9:45 am
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Salsa superstar Marc Anthony was set to have his global livestream concert “Una Noche” Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST. He was supposed to perform his greatest hits and fans were hyped about a Daddy Yankee cameo. However, the concert never happened on its initial date. Here’s what went down.

The livestream was supposed to start on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST through the Maestro platform. 

The Maestro platform has in the past streamed events like the Fortnite World Cup, NBA, Coachella, and more live events.

At the time of the concert, it was estimated to have sold over 100,000 tickets starting at $25 each and fans from over 85 countries were going to watch the historic event. 

Marc Anthony posted on his Instagram that they were working through technical difficulties.

By 1 a.m. EST on Sunday that they finally pulled the plug and announced the cancellation. 

“Due to the overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” Anthony said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions/memes to #MarcAnthonyUnaNoche.

Marc, being the class act that he is, posted a lengthy apology and assured fans that he would work on getting their refunds and that the people that waited so long to watch him in concert, will in fact get a chance to see the show.

To make it up to his fans, Anthony shared the original livestream for free on his YouTube channel for 24 hours.

For 24 hours, fans were able to watch the show from the original livestream. Anthony again reassured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

At last, Marc Anthony fans, we got our concert!

While the experience wasn’t as smooth as intentionally planned, Marc was a man of his word and the concert was a delight for many fans worldwide.

Thank you Marc for your commitment to your fans!

