Daddy Yankee, Corina Smith, Gera MX & Christian Nodal and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 23rd. Check out our full list below!

Daddy Yankee – “El Pony”

El Big Boss surprised fans with his latest release with “El Pony.” Watch him take you to the barn above.

Corina Smith – “Obviamente”

Venezuelan artist Corina Smith makes her intentions extremely clear in a sultry new single “Obviamente.” Shoutout to the bedazzled Sidekick in the lyric video that is Y2K goals.

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

If you’re feeling heartbroken, Gera MX and Christian Nodal have the perfect song for you to drown your sorrows with “Botella Tras Botella.”

Myke Towers – Lyke Mike album

The Young King said that this album wasn’t going to be commercial, and that he would go back to his SoundCloud/rap roots. Safe to say Myke delivered with Lyke Mike. The album comes packed with bars in over 23 songs.

Guaynaa, Los Ángeles Azules – “Cumbia a la gente”

The song and genre crossover we never knew we needed. Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa goes cumbia with the help of Los Ángeles Azules.

Samantha Sanchez – “No Quiero Na'”

Spanish/Cuban pop singer Samantha Sanchez sings about self-love in her new single “No Quiero Na'”, which comes with a psychedelic-70s inspired music video to match the vibes.

Duki – Desde El Fin Del Mundo album

Argentine rapper and singer Duki released his new album Desde El Fin Del Mundo, which comes 18 songs and packed with collabs with YSY A, Rei, Lucho SSJ, Farina, Lara91K, Asan, Bizarrap, KHEA and more.

Deorro, Jon Z – “Ponte Pa’ Mi”

Mexican DJ Deorro recruited Puerto Rican Trap artist Jon Z for party banger “Ponte Pa’ Mi.”

Jesse Baez – “Limo”

Chicago-born, Guatemala-raised R&B singer Jesse Baez sings about his road to fame and success in “Limo.”

Farina & Arcangel – FlowRes album

FlowRes is the very first album in Latin music between a male and female artist in the Urban genre. Farina and Arcangel show their rapping skills in the 6-song EP.

