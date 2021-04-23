Latidomusic

Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

By April 23, 2021 at 7:41 am
ANGELESAZULESMX / INSTAGRAM

This fall legendary Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules is going on tour. To celebrate their upcoming tour, the band released the music video for their new single “Cumbia A La Gente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa.

Los Ángeles Azules is celebrating 40 years together.

To commemorate 40 years in the music industry, Los Ángeles Azules will be embarking on the 40 Años Tour. Tickets for the show are on sale now. The tour kicks off in August in Corpus Christi and runs through November. There are a few dates in 2022 as well.

Los Ángeles Azules has two music videos with over a billion views each.

Los Ángeles Azules is 40 years in the game and fabulous. The cumbia group that hails from Iztapalapa recently achieved the incredible feat of having two music videos cross over a billion views each on YouTube. Los Ángeles Azules’ remake of Natalia Lafourcade’s “Nunca Es Suficiente” with Natalia has over 1.2 billion views. The group’s video for “Mis Sentimientos” with Ximena Sariñana has over a billion views.

Los Ángeles Azules turns out the grocery store with Guaynaa in their new video.

Los Ángeles Azules is always keeping cumbia fresh. For their latest single “Cumbia a La Gente,” they team up with Guaynaa. The song blends Azules’ tropical sound with Guaynaa’s reggaeton edge. This cumbiatón bop is pretty catchy. You can always count on Guaynaa to get the party started.

In the music video for “Cumbia a La Gente,” Los Ángeles Azules and Guaynaa turn the grocery store into a club. There’s a turn-up happening in all the aisles.

Another one of Los Ángeles Azules’ recent hits was the pop crossover “Amor a La Primera Vista” with Belinda, Horacio Palencia, and Lalo Ebratt. The group’s latest album is De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo featuring Argentine pop stars like Juan Ingaramo and Lali.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Juan Ingaramo is Argentina’s “Fenómeno del Mambo” in His Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Bach Goes Reggaeton in Sebastián Yatra and Myke Tower’s “Pareja del Año” Duet

Latidomusic

Bach Goes Reggaeton in Sebastián Yatra and Myke Tower’s “Pareja del Año” Duet

By April 16, 2021 at 1:18 pm
BY  | April 16, 2021 AT 1:18 pm
ERICK FERNANDO

Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for “Pareja del Año.” The two artists interestingly blend classical music with reggaeton.

Sebastián is flying high off his latest hit “Chica Ideal.”

“Pareja del Año” is Yatra’s second new single this year following the ballad “Adiós.” He’s still riding high off the success of last year’s “Chica Ideal” with Boricua rapper Guaynaa. The two artists performed the global smash on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month.

Sebastián and Myke’s worlds collide in “Pareja del Año.”

“‘Pareja del Año’ represents where I am right now musically, blending pop and urban genres,” Yatra said in a statement. “Everything Myke Towers does is out of this world so I’m excited to collaborate with him on my new single.”

As a leader in the Latin pop scene, Yatra strives to keep the genre interesting. He does just that with “Pareja del Año.” Yatra wrote the song with Towers and the hit-making duo Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, the guys behind “Despacito.” The song opens with a beautiful string arrangement that’s reminiscent of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude.”

Soon after the reggaeton beats hit as Yatra and Towers try to win back the loves of their lives in heartfelt performances. As per usual, Towers is a knockout, seamlessly working his versatile flow around the magical soundscape. This breathtaking duet is definitely a contender for song of the year.

The music video was shot with a full-string orchestra.

“On our new collaboration, we bring together the duo of the century,” Towers said. “This song brings together the best of both worlds. It’s a classic. It’s what music is all about.”

The “Pareja del Año” music video was filmed by famed director Daniel Duran. Yatra and Towers perform the song with a full-string orchestra at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Yatra’s follow-up to 2019’s Fantasía album is a hotly anticipated release. Towers is set to drop his next album Lyke Myke later this year.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Sebastián Yatra Celebrates the will.i.am “Chica Ideal” Remix with Thirst Trap

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
guaynaamyke towerssebastian yatra

Natalia Lafourcade, Becky G, Ir-Sais and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

Latidomusic

Natalia Lafourcade, Becky G, Ir-Sais and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By at 1:10 pm
BY  | April 16, 2021 AT 1:10 pm
YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 16th. Check out our full list below!

Natalia Lafourcade, Pepe Aguilar – “Cien Años”

Oh, this will take you back. Natalia Lafourcade and Pepe Aguilar do their own take on “Cien Años” that will certainly get the entire family singing.

Emotional Oranges ft. Becky G – “Down To Miami”

Sounds like LA vibes in the 305! Emotional Oranges released “Down To Miami” and recruited Becky G for a chill R&B/Pop single that you need to play either driving by your hometown or down the MacArthur Causeway.

Ir-Sais, ChocQuibTown, Afro B – Midnight Boom

Ir-Sais, the Bonaire/Dominican singer that gave us “Dream Girl” is back with an afrobeat diaspora single “Midnight Boom” with Colombian trio ChocQuibTown and British-Ivorian singer Afro B. Play this by the pool or beach and the mood is set.

Sech – ’42’ album

El Peluche‘s album is finally here. Sech named his new album ’42’ as a nod to Panamanian baseball legend Mariano Rivera, and Sech has his sights on reaching the iconic legend status of the former Yankees pitcher. Sech dropped the album on Thursday, along with a documentary about his career and 5 music videos on his YouTube channel.

Natanael Cano, Alejandro Fernandez – “Amor Tumbado”

Fresh off his Latin AMAs win, Natanael Cano dropped a new version of “Amor Tumbado” with Mexican legend Alejandro Fernandez, where regional mexican meets corridos tumbados.

Beret & Morat – “Porfa No Te Vayas”

With over 1 million views already, Spanish singer Beret joined forces with Colombian band Morat for their new pop anthem “Porfa No Te Vayas”.

Omy De Oro – “Millones”

Latin Trap singer Omy De Oro is not afraid to declare war if anyone wants to mess with him in “Millones.” Omy talks about what it feels like to be on top of the food chain within the space of urban music.

Let Mexican band Zoé take you to another dimension with their new single “Popular” and a music video to match!

Steve Aoki & Farruko – “Aire”

Steve Aoki is still in his Latin music bag, and we love it. This time around he got Reggaeton star Farruko to go EDM for their new single “Aire,” and it’s a banger.

VALÉ ft. Kat Dahlia – “oop”

And I oop! VALÉ  dropped her new bilingual collab “oop” with Kat Dahlia, and it’s most definitely a vibe: “I want the money, yo no quiero besos“, who can relate?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky GNatalia LafourcadeSech