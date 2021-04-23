Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

Latidomusic

This fall legendary Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules is going on tour. To celebrate their upcoming tour, the band released the music video for their new single “Cumbia A La Gente” with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa.

Los Ángeles Azules is celebrating 40 years together.

Después de un año difícil, nos llena de alegría volver a los escenarios y qué mejor que para celebrar con ustedes 40 años de trayectoria 💙 Será un gusto que nos acompañen en los bailes! 💃🏻🕺🏻#LAA40Tour



🎫 Preventa: 22 abril

🎫 Venta General: 23 abril pic.twitter.com/qGBXG6Iw7G — Los Ángeles Azules (@angelesazulesmx) April 20, 2021

To commemorate 40 years in the music industry, Los Ángeles Azules will be embarking on the 40 Años Tour. Tickets for the show are on sale now. The tour kicks off in August in Corpus Christi and runs through November. There are a few dates in 2022 as well.

Los Ángeles Azules has two music videos with over a billion views each.

Los Ángeles Azules is 40 years in the game and fabulous. The cumbia group that hails from Iztapalapa recently achieved the incredible feat of having two music videos cross over a billion views each on YouTube. Los Ángeles Azules’ remake of Natalia Lafourcade’s “Nunca Es Suficiente” with Natalia has over 1.2 billion views. The group’s video for “Mis Sentimientos” with Ximena Sariñana has over a billion views.

Los Ángeles Azules turns out the grocery store with Guaynaa in their new video.

Los Ángeles Azules is always keeping cumbia fresh. For their latest single “Cumbia a La Gente,” they team up with Guaynaa. The song blends Azules’ tropical sound with Guaynaa’s reggaeton edge. This cumbiatón bop is pretty catchy. You can always count on Guaynaa to get the party started.

In the music video for “Cumbia a La Gente,” Los Ángeles Azules and Guaynaa turn the grocery store into a club. There’s a turn-up happening in all the aisles.

Another one of Los Ángeles Azules’ recent hits was the pop crossover “Amor a La Primera Vista” with Belinda, Horacio Palencia, and Lalo Ebratt. The group’s latest album is De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo featuring Argentine pop stars like Juan Ingaramo and Lali.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com