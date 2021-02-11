Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Mi Reflejo’ Throwback and ‘Beautiful’ at Big Concert for Small Business

Latidomusic

Christina Aguilera threw it back to 2000 to sing her Spanish-language hit “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” on Feb. 7. She performed as part of an all-star roster during the post-Super Bowl event Big Concert for Small Business.

Xtina surprisingly performed the hit from her Mi Reflejo album.

With countless hits to her name, it was curious for Aguilera to perform “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” from her 2000 Latin album Mi Reflejo at the concert. She belted the trap-lite version of the song with ease. Xtina also crooned her classic anthem “Beautiful” from 2002’s Stripped album. She was showing support for the small record shop businesses.

Christina Aguilera appears to be teasing her hotly-anticipated second Latin album that’s been in the works for years. The “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” performance was a reminder to the world that she dominated the Latin music scene 20 years ago.

Aguilera added Latin Grammy-winner to her name with Mi Reflejo.

The Grammy-winner added a Latin Grammy to her trophy case when Mi Reflejo took home Best Female Pop Vocal Album in 2001. She won against Mexican pop stars like Paulina Rubio and Thalía and Italian singer Laura Pausini. Mi Reflejo hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Album charts and it was certified six-times Platinum in the U.S.

“I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn’t have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty,” she told Billboard last year about the new album. “Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me.”

When worlds collide 💕 love this beautiful soul @rosaliavt pic.twitter.com/if6j4DNW4F — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 1, 2020

With Selena Gomez now tapping into the Latin music market, 2021 could be the perfect time for LatinXtina to strike again. She posted a photo last year hanging out with Spanish singer Rosalía, so there could be a collaboration with those two coming soon.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com