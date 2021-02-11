Latidomusic

Christina Aguilera Performs ‘Mi Reflejo’ Throwback and ‘Beautiful’ at Big Concert for Small Business

By February 11, 2021 at 6:59 am
XTINA / INSTAGRAM

Christina Aguilera threw it back to 2000 to sing her Spanish-language hit “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” on Feb. 7. She performed as part of an all-star roster during the post-Super Bowl event Big Concert for Small Business.

Xtina surprisingly performed the hit from her Mi Reflejo album.

With countless hits to her name, it was curious for Aguilera to perform “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” from her 2000 Latin album Mi Reflejo at the concert. She belted the trap-lite version of the song with ease. Xtina also crooned her classic anthem “Beautiful” from 2002’s Stripped album. She was showing support for the small record shop businesses.

Christina Aguilera appears to be teasing her hotly-anticipated second Latin album that’s been in the works for years. The “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti” performance was a reminder to the world that she dominated the Latin music scene 20 years ago.

Aguilera added Latin Grammy-winner to her name with Mi Reflejo.

The Grammy-winner added a Latin Grammy to her trophy case when Mi Reflejo took home Best Female Pop Vocal Album in 2001. She won against Mexican pop stars like Paulina Rubio and Thalía and Italian singer Laura Pausini. Mi Reflejo hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Album charts and it was certified six-times Platinum in the U.S.

“I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn’t have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty,” she told Billboard last year about the new album. “Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me.”

With Selena Gomez now tapping into the Latin music market, 2021 could be the perfect time for LatinXtina to strike again. She posted a photo last year hanging out with Spanish singer Rosalía, so there could be a collaboration with those two coming soon.

Selena Gomez drops ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video with Rauw Alejandro, Reveals Latin EP Release Date

Selena Gomez drops ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video with Rauw Alejandro, Reveals Latin EP Release Date

By February 1, 2021 at 10:47 am
rauwalejandro / selenagomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez teams up with Rauw Alejandro for her new Spanish-language single “Baila Conmigo.” The pop superstar also premiered the music video on Jan. 29 and revealed when fans can expect her first Latin music EP Revelación.

Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is coming in March.

“Baila Conmigo” is the second single from Gomez’s upcoming EP Revelación. It follows the lead single “De Una Vez” that was released earlier this month. Revelación will drop on March 12. Gomez also revealed the cover art for the project where she looks ravishing in red.

On “Baila Conmigo,” Gomez teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. She wrote the song with him, Boricua hitmaker Tainy, who also produced the track, and Tainy’s NEON16 collective.

“Baila” hits harder than “De Una Vez” with a slow-wind reggaeton beat. Gomez and Alejandro trade verses about sharing a moment together on the dance floor. The chemistry between the two is tangible on this flirty and hypnotic duet. They’re the dream team that we didn’t know we needed.

Most of the “Baila Conmigo” music video takes place in Brazil.

For the “Baila Conmigo” music video, Gomez teamed up with Brazilian director Fernando Nogari. She and Rauw Alejandro actually don’t appear in it that much. Reflecting this current reality of going remote in the time of COVID-19, both singers are shown singing their parts on TV screens. They soundtrack the story of a couple’s blossoming romance in Brazil. It’s the dancing that brings them together.

“With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing,” Gomez said in a statement. “The video portray the sense of isolation we are all experiencing right now and how the music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.”

The Rosalía And Billie Eilish Collab Is Here And You’ll Want To Hear It

The Rosalía And Billie Eilish Collab Is Here And You’ll Want To Hear It

By January 27, 2021 at 12:50 pm
BY  | January 27, 2021 AT 12:50 pm
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

At long last, that Rosalía and Billie Eilish collaboration is here. The Spanish singer teamed up with the pop superstar for “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” which will be a part of the soundtrack to HBO series Euphoria.

The hotly-anticipated collaboration was nearly two years in the making. Eilish first confirmed that she was working with Rosalía back in Feb. 2019 in an interview with the BBC. Rosalía was open in follow-up interviews about how their song was unfinished because both artists couldn’t find the time to get together again. “Can’t wait to finish our song,” she wrote on Twitter in March 2019.

While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosalía told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in April 2020 that she found the time to finish working on the song. She was only waiting for Eilish’s vocals to come in to wrap things up.

Following a recent wave of Anglo artists teaming up with Latin music’s superstars, Eilish released “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with Rosalía. On the atmospheric track, Eilish sings in Spanish about walking away from a toxic relationship. Both Grammy-winning singers beautifully harmonize with the heartbreaking lyrics. In the song’s few English lines, they repeat on the chorus, “Can you let it go?” This Eilish and Rosalía crossover is a subtle yet stunning moment.

“Lo Vas A Olvidar” is not actually the first time that Eilish has sung in Spanish. She’s a Carla Morrison fan and she’s covered the Mexican singer’s “Eres Tú” in the past. Eilish’s Spanish pronunciation remains on-point.

The second season of Euphoria starring Zendaya will premiere on HBO on Jan. 24. “Lo Vas A Olvidar” will be featured in the episode “Part 2: Jules.” Rosalía and Eilish’s next albums are due out later this year.

