Christina Aguilera Performed Reggaeton Version Of “What A Girl Wants,” Luis Miguel Bolero

Latidomusic

Christina Aguilera returned to the stage over the weekend with her greatest hits. At the Hollywood Bowl, she also sang in Spanish to get fans ready for her next Latin album. Interestingly, Xtina performed a reggaeton version of “What a Girl Wants.”

Christina Aguilera dialed it back to 1999 at the Hollywood Bowl.

On July 16 and 17, Aguilera performed two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic. She sang all the big songs from throughout her career, including her 1999 breakthrough hit “Genie in A Bottle.” Fans were treated to her songs backed by a full orchestral band. It’s not an Xtina show without “Beautiful,” and she performed that one too.

Christina Aguilera’s reggaeton version of “What a Girl Wants” was everything.

To celebrate her Ecuadorian roots, Aguilera performed a reggaeton version of “What a Girl Wants.” This wasn’t “Una Mujer” from her 2000 album Mi Reflejo, but rather the English version set to reggaeton beats. It was a cool way to reimagine her 2000 smash and she knocked it out of the park. Next time, Xtina needs to perform the Spanish version in this new reggaeton style.

Christina Aguilera also performed a bolero classic.

Aguilera made sure to have one moment where performed in Spanish. She sang the famous bolero “Contigo En La Distancia.” Xtina recorded that song for her Latin album Mi Reflejo. Most people are familiar with the classic bolero thanks to Luis Miguel’s version from 1991’s Romances.

Aguilera revealed that she’s hard at work on two albums: An English LP and her hotly-anticipated second Latin album. Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro confirmed his participation on the latter. Xtina recently got into a partnership promoting SweeTARTs candy.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com