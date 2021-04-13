Latidomusic

Venezuelan Rising Star Carmen DeLeon Talks Break-Up Inspired “Pasado” and How Her Abuelos Inspired “Cafecito”

By April 13, 2021 at 10:37 am
Courtesy of Carmen DeLeon

Carmen De Leon is a rising star hailing from Caracas, Venezuela. The 20-year-old singer moved to Tampa, Florida when she was 10 years old and then two years later moved with her family to Barcelona, Spain and lived there for six years. While in Spain, Carmen found success participating in La Voz, and started to build a following that would tune in every week to see her perform. Then she lived in Mexico for a year, Los Angeles for another year and is now settled in Miami working on her music career.

In an exclusive interview with Latido Music by mitú, Carmen De Leon talked to us about her latest single “Pasado” with Cali y El Dandee, from which she drew inspiration from her very own break-up and reminiscing about the past. We also touched on “Cafecito“, the bittersweet song in memory of her grandparents, her dream collab, and more.

Pasado” is inspired by Carmen De Leon’s real-life breakup.

Carmen recruited Colombian singers Cali y El Dandee for her latest single “Pasado,” blending 80s synthpop with reggaeton, a true popetón hit you can dance to and perhaps cry to.

On working with Cali y El Dandee, Carmen has nothing but praise for the Colombian duo, “they are like my brothers, they’re insanely talented, genuine and humble.”

It was Dandee who actually wanted her to let her feelings all out for the song.

“At that moment while I was writing the song, I was actually breaking up with my boyfriend, and I had Mauricio (Dandee) saying to me: ‘Just tell me more. Whatever you’re texting him, say it out loud so we have the right words for the song’ and that’s what we did,” Carmen says.

Just like the lyrics of the song long about the past, so did the music video which was purposely made in the film to capture the “old vibe” they were seeking to portray.

Carmen feels like this is the best song that she has made in her entire life. “It’s changed my life in a way because it’s opened me up to new audiences and I love seeing people react to it and relate to it.”

Earlier this year, Carmen released “Cafecito” which isn’t about your beloved morning beverage.

Most of us would read the title “Cafecito” and think it’s just an upbeat morning pick-me-up song, but it isn’t. “Cafecito” is a bittersweet single that Carmen says she wrote, “at 4 a.m. in the middle of a hurricane because I missed my grandparents so much, and I wanted to write about what it feels like to lose someone.”

While her abuelitos were the main inspiration behind the lyrics, the song does capture the feeling of loss that could apply to those of us losing a friendship, relationship, etc.

Before I even finish the question about her dream collaboration, Carmen excitedly yelled “Camilo!,” which also happens to be one of her favorite covers she’s posted on her YouTube channel.

Carmen’s dad chimed in the interview as well to plug in his favorite cover, which is “Graveyard” by Halsey.

We can only hope that Carmen DeLeon and Camilo collab happens and that this article serves as manifestation for it.

Good luck with everything, Carmen!

Argentine Pop Star Nicki Nicole Talks Breakthrough Past Year, "Ella No Es Tuya" and Seeing Women Rise Up

Argentine Pop Star Nicki Nicole Talks Breakthrough Past Year, “Ella No Es Tuya” and Seeing Women Rise Up

By April 2, 2021 at 10:53 am
BY  | April 2, 2021 AT 10:53 am
JESSICA PRAZNIK

Nicki Nicole is a rising Gen-Z star in Latin music. In under two years, the Argentine artist has a Latin Grammy nomination and a global smash hit under her name. She’s extending her reach by collaborating with artists from around the world like Puerto Rican singer Lunay in “No Toque Mi Naik.” In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Nicole talked about the origins of her new single, her wild ascent this past year, and her love for her LGBTQ+ fans.

Nicole’s life changed with her Latin Grammy nomination last November.

Since releasing her debut album Recuerdos in 2019, Nicole has dominated the Argentine music scene as part of the country’s Latin trap music wave. The 20-year-old has amassed multiple top five hits on Billboard Argentina’s Hot 100 chart. Her career started to take a different turn last November when she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards.

“That was something that I never expected in my life,” Nicole tells mitú about the nomination. “I knew it would happen one day but not this soon. The Latin Grammys have changed me. They’ve changed the whole course of my career. Even though I didn’t win, that [nomination] put me in a place that I never before dreamed of.”

Now she’s extending her success in Argentina to the rest of the world.

On the heels of that Latin Grammy nomination, Nicole kept the momentum in her career going when she jumped on the “Ella No Es Tuya” remix in February. She teamed up with Dominican artist Rochy RD and Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers. While she’s known for her Latin trap sound, she dabbles in R&B and reggaeton for this collaboration that’s climbing up the US Billboard Latin chart.

“My life changed a lot [with that song],” she says. “I never before collaborated with artists who were not only big and respected but who were on another global level in their careers. That song with Rochy and Myke Towers not only changed the course of my career, it was a step that took my [artistic] identity to a place where I never thought it could go. I never worked with a rhythm like that. They’re incredible artists.”

Her latest global collaboration is “No Toque Mi Naik” with Lunay.

For her latest single “No Toque Mi Naik,” Nicole teams up with fellow Gen-Z artist on the rise Lunay. She blends her Latin trap edge with the Boricua singer’s reggaeton touch. The music video was shot in Puerto Rico where Nicole and Lunay raced ATVs around the island.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most beautiful places that I’ve gotten to know,” she says. “The inspiration for the song was from a few months ago when I put out [an IG] story that said ‘No Toque Mi Naik’ and all my fans hit me up saying, ‘You have to make that into a song. You have to do something with it.'”

A lot of major moments are happening in Nicole’s career, especially in the past year. She’s also learning plenty of lessons along the way.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Nicole says. “Not only pressure from the public to keep putting out music, but pressure from myself to keep putting out something better each time. I forgot that music is something that you have to feel. You have to make music when it’s born. It’s a process that I’m understanding little by little. I’m very proud to be young and to have the power to make music that I’m feeling.”

She’s happy to see more women in these male-dominated genres.

Nicole is also one of the women breaking through the Latin trap and reggaeton music scenes that are largely dominated by men. Since Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen helped pave the way in these Latin hip-hop genres, more women, like Karol G, Natti Natasha, Becky G, Cazzu, and Anitta, have risen up in her wake.

“I believe that women have always been present in music, but they were never given an adequate opportunity to be heard,” Nicole says. “In this day, to see more women make up the music industry is something that’s incredible to me. There has to be more women, more respect, and more equality in all types of work. It’s not just about the female artists. There has to be more women in all spaces doing what they want to do.”

She loves her fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Since the women have had to fight for space in these genres, the LGBTQ+ community often identifies with their struggle and feels empowered by their music. I ask Nicole if she has a message for her fans in the community and her face lights up as she gives her answer.

“We feel a bit guilty when we’re free,” Nicole says. “I think it happens to everyone. When we go out with clothes that we like wearing or acting like how we like to act, and someone looks at us strange, we feel like the guilty ones. When someone points at us because we’re different or they think our sexuality is strange, I believe the bad person is one that’s pointing. It makes us feel like we’re the guilty ones. That’s something we always have to fight for and we have to stop feeling guilty for what we feel, who we are, and who we want to be.”

She hopes to keep collaborating on her next album (and there might be a Camilo feature in the future).

As for what’s next, Nicole hopes to drop her second album later this year. One of the artists that she hopes to collaborate with in the future is Colombian pop star Camilo.

“I want to keep making music videos around the world and getting to know new places,” she says. “I want to keep collaborating with artists from different places and spaces. That makes me grow as an artist. I learn a lot from other people.”

CamiloInterviewlunaymyke towersnicki nicolerochy rd

Karol G's 'KG0516' Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

By March 26, 2021 at 9:48 am
BY  | March 26, 2021 AT 9:48 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT

Karol G is taking her fans for a ride on her new album KG0516. The Colombian reggaetonera flexes her range as an artist with 16 eclectic tracks. This is a world-class flight with global superstars who feature on the album like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

The album’s title actually means a lot to Karol’s music career.

KG0516 is Karol G’s third album. The title follows the style of an airplane flight number, but the meaning is more deeper than that. On May 16, 2006, she signed her first record deal and 0516 represents that date.

Karol G kicked off the sessions for the album in late 2019 with the smash hit “Tusa” featuring Minaj. Last year, she followed with more global smashes, “Ay Dios Mio!” and “Bichota.” Into this year, she took reggaeton on a country music detour with “Location” featuring J Balvin and Anuel AA.

Now that you’re already familiar with those songs, let’s get into the new ones. Latido Music is here to break down five of our favorite songs on KG0516, so sit back, relax, and enjoy Karol G’s flight.

“El Barco”

The day before KG0516 was released, Karol G performed “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel, appears to give weight to the reports that she split with Puerto Rican rapper. Karol sings about the rough waters of a breakup that she’s navigating alone. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. Aventura’s Lenny Santos played the guitar during her performance.

“Contigo Voy a Muerte” with Camilo

Karol G teams up with breakout pop star and fellow Colombiano Camilo in “Contigo Voy a Muerte.” They have a history as Camilo previously wrote on her songs “Mi Mala” with Mau y Ricky and “Hijoepu*#” with Gloria Trevi. He goes full reggaeton (and it’s not cringe like “Ropa Cara”) with Karol. The two trade heartfelt verses about loving each other to death.

“Beautiful Boy” with Ludacris and Emilee

Karol G tackles pop with her own spin on Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girl.” She enlists indie singer Emilee, who is famous for her cover of “I Love You Baby” that went viral on TikTok, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for “Beautiful Boy.” Karol sings in Spanglish about a guy that’s got her completely enamored. Her affection for him just rolls off her lips.

“Gato Malo” with Nathy Peluso

Karol G goes alternative with help of Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, who went viral thanks to an eccentric performance of “Sana Sana.” Whatever breakup might be on Karol G’s mind, she’s over it and ready to move on with this chilling kiss-off track. Peluso brings that baddie energy from “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” and helps Karol overcome the heartache. This is one of three all-female collaborations on Karol’s LP, including “Tusa.” Karol also teamed up with rising Latina artist Mariah Angeliq in “El Makinon.”

“Leyendas” with Ivy Queen

We finally have a Karol G and Ivy Queen collaboration! Ivy Queen is one of the pioneers featured in the “Leyendas” medley that also includes Nicky Jam, Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel, Zion, and Alberto Stylee. Karol goes on a musical journey through reggaeton history with her take on the classics like “Quiero Bailar,” “Vengo Acabando,” and “Yo No Soy Tu Marido” alongside the legends themselves.

Anuel AAAventuraCamiloIvy QueenKarol Gludacrisnathy peluso