Cardi B Doesn’t Want Selena Gomez to Retire From Music “She Needs One More Era”

Cardi B is not OKURR with Selena Gomez retiring from music. Gomez told Vogue that she was considering retiring from music and #WeLoveYouSelena started trending on Twitter.

For her Vogue Magazine interview, Selena Gomez revealed her frustrations with her music career: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

While Selena is thankful for her fans and their support, “I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Cardi B, took to Twitter to defend Selena Gomez and praise her fellow “Taki Taki” singer in a series of tweets.

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

Women supporting women. Love to see it!

I like Selena tho .I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in https://t.co/uO2HtW45mX celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that.If she wants to leave ,leave cause you want too not cause of these fuckers . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

A bad bitch era is needed tho “A bitch I’m nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad bitch too” — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

Selena Gomez’s new Spanish EP Revelación is finally here and it has features with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and DJ Snake.

While doing promo for Revelación, Selena Gomez also revealed to Rolling Stone India that she would love to work with Cardi B again, and honestly, we all need another Cardilena collab in our lives.

Selena Gomez reveals to Rolling Stone India that she would like to work with Cardi B again.



"I loved working with Cardi B on ‘Taki Taki’. I want to do something with her again." pic.twitter.com/OeX59o1G8d — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2021

