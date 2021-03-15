Latidomusic

Cardi B Doesn’t Want Selena Gomez to Retire From Music “She Needs One More Era”

By March 15, 2021 at 11:02 am
Cardi B is not OKURR with Selena Gomez retiring from music. Gomez told Vogue that she was considering retiring from music and #WeLoveYouSelena started trending on Twitter.

For her Vogue Magazine interview, Selena Gomez revealed her frustrations with her music career: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

While Selena is thankful for her fans and their support, “I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Cardi B, took to Twitter to defend Selena Gomez and praise her fellow “Taki Taki” singer in a series of tweets.

Women supporting women. Love to see it!

Selena Gomez’s new Spanish EP Revelación is finally here and it has features with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and DJ Snake.

While doing promo for Revelación, Selena Gomez also revealed to Rolling Stone India that she would love to work with Cardi B again, and honestly, we all need another Cardilena collab in our lives.

Selena Gomez’s Top 5 Greatest Hits in Spanish Before ‘Revelación’

Selena Gomez’s Top 5 Greatest Hits in Spanish Before ‘Revelación’

CAMILA FALQUEZ

Selena Gomez is releasing her very first Latin EP Revelación this week. Singing in Spanish is nothing new for the Mexican-American pop star. Her earliest Spanish-language single dates back to 2010, but those songs weren’t as heavily promoted as her recent EP hits “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro. Before you dive into Revelación, here are five of our favorite Gomez hits en español.

“Un Año Sin Lluvia”

In 2009, Gomez teased a Spanish version of her breakthrough hit “Naturally” while promoting the Kiss & Tell album in Spain. It was sadly never released. Her first Latin music single would be “Un Año Sin Lluvia,” the Spanish version of “A Year Without the Rain.” She quenched her Latin American fans’ thirst for music.

“Dices”

In 2011, Gomez released “Dices,” the Spanish version of her When the Sun Goes Down lead single, “Who Says.” Gomez translated one of the most meaningful moments in her discography so that her fans in Latin American could also feel empowered.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”

Selena Gomez is named after another famous Tejana, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. When the late singer’s family put together the Enamorada de Ti remix album in 2012, they invited Gomez to record a virtual duet with her namesake. She added her vocals to the Quintanilla classic “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

“Más”

A Spanish-language song from 2009’s Kiss & Tell album saw the light of day in 2014. On For You, a compilation album Gomez released as a gift to her fans, she released “Más.” She still packed a punch on this new version of “More” in Spanish.

“Taki Taki”

Gomez became a force in the Latin music scene thanks to her feature on DJ Snake’s global smash “Taki Taki.” She was joined by Ozuna and Cardi and got to embrace reggaeton beats for the first time. Gomez was ready to turn the fiesta in Spanglish.

SelenaSelena Gomez

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Entertainment

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Photo via Getty Images

Cardi B continues to show the world that she is unstoppable. The “WAP” singer’s career has been marked with groundbreaking firsts, like having the longest-running No. 1 song by a female rapper (before Lizzo toppled that in 2019).

Now, four years after its release, “Bodak Yellow” is officially certified diamond. This makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a diamond single.

A record is certified diamond when a song has gone 10-times platinum and sold 10 million units.

The fan account @BardiUpdatess posted a video of Cardi discovering that “Bodak Yellow” was officially certified diamond. In the video, a member of Cardi’s team reveals the diamond certification plaque to Cardi, who seems incredulous. “For real? For real?” she repeatedly asks.

A day before the announcement, Cardi posted a video teasing the reveal, telling her fans they were in for some big news.

“So, I’ve been rehearsing all day today. I’m really stressed out, my body’s aching… they telling me like, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic [Records] execs. I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f—–g tired. I don’t want to talk about no Grammys; I don’t want to talk about no album.'”

She continued: “Then, I still got drove to a restaurant. Then, I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise. I think you guys are gonna find out tomorrow.”

She finished the video by thanking her fans. “I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are gonna be really, really happy.”

After the news was announced, Cardi posted a “How it started vs. How it’s going” meme on Instagram, documenting the years-long journey up to this moment.

In the post, we see a early-20s Cardi dancing to the freshly-made “Bodak Yellow” single, reveling in the sound of her new song. The next slide shows RIAA certification. The third slide shows her seeing her Diamond certification for the first time.

Cardi captioned the post with an emotional message to her fans. “How it started, how’s its going,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone that sent me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant, I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.”

She also took to Twitter to tell her fans that she’s still processing the incredible news.

She wrote: “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”

Here’s to Cardi B’s next diamond record! We’re sure the future will hold many more.

Bodak YellowCardi Bhip-hop