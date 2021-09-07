Cardi B & Offset’s New Baby Boy Is Here

Music

Cardi B is now a mother of two! The Dominican-American superstar revealed the birth of her son with Offset on Monday (Sept. 7) when she posted a photo of their new baby.

Cardi B revealed the pregnancy of her second child at the BET Awards.

In July, Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. While Offset’s group Migos was performing at the BET Awards this year, Cardi appeared as a special guest. She performed “Type Sh*t” with the guys while proudly presenting her baby bump. Later that day, Cardi also uploaded a photo to Twitter showing her pregnancy.

Cardi B proudly showed her baby bump in Lizzo and Normani’s music videos.

Cardi B was still working hard while she was pregnant. In July, she featured in Normani’s “Wild Side” music video and last month she also featured in Lizzo’s “Rumors” music video. In both incredible visuals, Cardi’s baby bump is visible.

Cardi B and Offset both uploaded photos of their new son.

In the photo she posted to Instagram yesterday, Cardi B revealed that her baby boy was born on Sept. 4. In the picture, Offset and Cardi are looking lovingly at their second child together. Offset also posted a photo on Instagram holding his new son. The caption “Chapter 5” is a reference to Offset’s fifth child overall.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

In 2018, Cardi B gave birth to Kulture, her daughter with Offset. Other stars that have had babies this year include J Balvin and his son Río and Natti Natasha and her daughter Vida Isabelle.

